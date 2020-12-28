 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

"I just remember looking down and I had a VCR on my chest"
Mikey1969
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mary's sister went outside to see what happened. That's when she noticed a younger kid drove about four feet inside the home.

I probably would have noticed that from inside of the house.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A VCR? Tell the insurance company that a valuable antique was damaged.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bingethinker: A VCR? Tell the insurance company that a valuable antique was damaged.


Was the car a DeLorean?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All of a sudden, the wall exploded," said Scanlon. "I just remember looking down and I had a VCR on my chest."

not sure if LSD trip or car accident
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you know how Bill Potts felt.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than having a VCR in your stomach.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
axeeugene
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madstand: Better than having a VCR in your stomach.

[Fark user image 600x324] [View Full Size image _x_]


Damn it. One minute too late to the thread.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visible Coke Residue?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: A VCR? Tell the insurance company that a valuable antique was damaged.


You'd be surprised. I have friends with older parents who have large VHS collections who refuse to convert to DVDs much less put all that shiat in a computer. An unused VCR in the box can fetch up to $1,000.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: bingethinker: A VCR? Tell the insurance company that a valuable antique was damaged.

You'd be surprised. I have friends with older parents who have large VHS collections who refuse to convert to DVDs much less put all that shiat in a computer. An unused VCR in the box can fetch up to $1,000.


Digital media will never match the warmth and grain of a VCR.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
millerbedrooms.usView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VCR on a chest of drawers above.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: bingethinker: A VCR? Tell the insurance company that a valuable antique was damaged.

You'd be surprised. I have friends with older parents who have large VHS collections who refuse to convert to DVDs much less put all that shiat in a computer. An unused VCR in the box can fetch up to $1,000.


Those tapes are just decaying, and old VCRs have old rubber in them, even if they're in an unopened box. It's really late to get to converting at this point.

I was one of the people with a ridiculous number of Beta and VHS tapes. Most of the stuff on them stopped being rare, and I could replace them with better digital copies. The rest I captured to MKV files myself. Now it's all on Plex, and there's no room full of tapes.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: A VCR? Tell the insurance company that a valuable antique was damaged.


she's a Grandma. she probably has a wall filled with (then pricey) Walt Disney movies for her grand children.
they watch videos on the black & white when they're not playing Risk or Stratego.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did the deceased play for The Buggles?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pfff... I had a Betamax.. it was a better quality experience.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Deputy Dieppa then went back to the home and surprised Mary with a new robe, slippers and pajama bottoms donated by Meijer. He also brought a stuffed animal for her grandson.
"Well, it gives you a sense of security," said Scanlon.

Meanwhile, she still has a giant-ass hole in her house. But hey, at least her feet will be slightly warmer as the freezing, end-of-December weather comes pouring in.
 
cefm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: Deputy Dieppa then went back to the home and surprised Mary with a new robe, slippers and pajama bottoms donated by Meijer. He also brought a stuffed animal for her grandson.
"Well, it gives you a sense of security," said Scanlon.

Meanwhile, she still has a giant-ass hole in her house. But hey, at least her feet will be slightly warmer as the freezing, end-of-December weather comes pouring in.


The cops didn't even invest the 30 bucks for their own copaganda. They used their "amazing partnership" to shake down the store and snagged the photo op. Heroism!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse forum
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"911, what's your emergency?"
"Help, a car hit my house and I have a VCR on my chest!"
"Sorry, we can't help you from here."
"And where is that?"
"2020. I'm in 2020."
 
