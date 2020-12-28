 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   Climate change blamed as two polar bears maul three children in a Leeds suburb   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1282 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2020 at 4:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, 6ft6in may be height, but not sideways.
Fail
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the polar bears have mental illness?
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You sure it wasn't Liam Gallagher after his tweet earlier about not having a footie match today?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Did the polar bears have mental illness?


They said nothing about them being bi, so no need for meds for the ghey
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now people in Leeds know the horror that residents of Lexington, Kentucky are faced with every time there's a big sale at Liquor Barn.

You'd think Drew would switch it up now and then but no, it's always the polar bear suits.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
What the hell was that
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Did the polar bears have mental illness?


Economic anxiety
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha. Jokes on them. Plastic polar bears carry Aids.
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Um, 6ft6in may be height, but not sideways.
Fail


Yeah, but I think that's like measured in stone in the UK or something.
Fail
;)
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lot of nature that will be moving because of the changes humans are making to the planet.
Makes sense that they would be moving from places where humans aren't to places where humans are.
This is just the beginning.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two polar bears.

So Bipolar bears?
 
6nome
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dryknife: Two polar bears.

So Bipolar bears?


Usually bears are just gay.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Youngest son Quinn was so shocked when he saw his grandparents walk up to their home that he sprinted back into the house and out again to make sure it was real. Neil said: 'Quinn had to run back into the house and back out to make sure it was real.'"

The Daily Fail makes me feel stabby.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yikes! That's nightmare fuel. Being in Leeds. Having to deal with grandkids. (* shiver *)
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
WoT's all this then?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


II Kings 2: 23-24: "From there Elisha went up to BethelAs he was walking up the path, some small boys came out of the city and harassed him, chanting, 'Go up, baldy! Go up, baldy!' He turned around, looked at them, and cursed them in the name of the Lord. Then two female bears came out of the woods and mauled 42 of the children."

/"climate change" is another name of God
//maybe the kids should respect their elders
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My brain translated the headline as "two popular bears...." and I thought "well no one will like them now"
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is one headline where reading the article is essential.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.