Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Twitter)   That unforgettable NSFW moment in The Sound of Music   (twitter.com) divider line
posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 28 Dec 2020 at 12:30 PM



Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Goddamn Batman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laughed harder at this than I should have.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Goddamn Batman: I laughed harder at this than I should have.


You're not alone.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrapped up like a douche.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's wonderful.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not deaf enough to not hear the 'ant' correctly.
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife watches this movie every New Year's Eve.


For the first time in over twenty years, I will join her to watch.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I'm not deaf enough to not hear the 'ant' correctly.


I heard "caunt".
AKA: the proper British pronunciation.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hearing is fairly shiat and even I heard the 'ant', not 'unt'.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did I miss this all these years? It all makes sense now.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
".. What is it you can't face?"
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: ".. What is it you can't face?"


That's what I heard too.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dirty deeds and the dunder chief of Twitter clips.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I'm not deaf enough to not hear the 'ant' correctly.


Yeah seriously you can easily hear the "can't face" with a slight accent. Maybe stop having earbuds in 24/7 blasting music subby and you could hear it the correct way.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: ".. What is it you can't face?"



Go ahead and hear it your way if it makes you feel any better.  coontface.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's so childish.

/te he
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is a can't face liar.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Terrapin Bound: big pig peaches: ".. What is it you can't face?"


Go ahead and hear it your way if it makes you feel any better.  coontface.


Mom?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 I am 60, going on 70 🎶
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later we'll have some F***IN pie!
Youtube XNpziGNwrO0


Add Brenda Lee to the pile.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the Reverend Mother is Australian. She's going to pronounce words with an odd accent, so it's perfectly reasonable to hear "c***face" in that dialogue.

G'day!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clovercat: Subby is a can't face liar.


Slow motion Walter, fire engine guy.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: ".. What is it you can't face?"


Now imagine you are a 14-year-old boy and listen to the clip again.
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/that's the joke.
 
Keanus Acting Coach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'scuse me, while I kiss this guy.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus christ - look no furthur than this thread to see that Fark is a home for the middle-aged & humor-impaired. 


Fark - One Flew Over the Pedant's Nest
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sound of Music: Rolf and Liesl - SNL
Youtube EOZlp-gjw68


Plenty of objectionable content in SoM ;-)

/get well soon, Mulaney.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: arrogantbastich: I'm not deaf enough to not hear the 'ant' correctly.

Yeah seriously you can easily hear the "can't face" with a slight accent. Maybe stop having earbuds in 24/7 blasting music subby and you could hear it the correct way.


Username checks out.

Also, lighten up Frans-ass.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: arrogantbastich: I'm not deaf enough to not hear the 'ant' correctly.

Yeah seriously you can easily hear the "can't face" with a slight accent. Maybe stop having earbuds in 24/7 blasting music subby and you could hear it the correct way.


I'm guessing the crude and incorrect interpretation is likely the result of some person who rarely watches programs or movies with a largely British cast. Anyone's who's watched much BBC programing at all would easily make out "can't face." I suspect a lot of Americans rarely watch anything not set in America, except maybe James Bond films. And I'd bet the Bond films are very carefully screened to make sure all the dialogue is understandable for American audiences.
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thank you to the geniuses in this thread for pointing out she actually said "can't face". I was enjoying the joke like some asshole until you deconstructed the farce with your wizard abilities.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course everybody who's not stone deaf can hear it correctly, that's not the f*cking point.  Out of context it sounds funny.  And the look on Maria's face is priceless in *that* context.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: clovercat: Subby is a can't face liar.

Slow motion Walter, fire engine guy.


Every time you go away, you take a piece of meat with you
 
TJHinSF
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go watch "Welcome to Woop Woop," for both this joke and a pile of deranged delightfulness.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peggy Lee -- Is That All There Is? 1969
Youtube LCRZZC-DH7M
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To those hawking their superior hearing endowment... here, have one:

🍪
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TastyEloi: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: arrogantbastich: I'm not deaf enough to not hear the 'ant' correctly.

Yeah seriously you can easily hear the "can't face" with a slight accent. Maybe stop having earbuds in 24/7 blasting music subby and you could hear it the correct way.

I'm guessing the crude and incorrect interpretation is likely the result of some person who rarely watches programs or movies with a largely British cast. Anyone's who's watched much BBC programing at all would easily make out "can't face." I suspect a lot of Americans rarely watch anything not set in America, except maybe James Bond films. And I'd bet the Bond films are very carefully screened to make sure all the dialogue is understandable for American audiences.


Welp, if you c*n't post any links in 13 years then I guess you have nothing much to say.
What's that? I c*n't hear you.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Auditory illusion.   Now that I've heard it, I'll never be able to unhear it.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/XNpziGNw​rO0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Add Brenda Lee to the pile.


Thank you sooooooooooo much for that. Made my afternoon.
 
tarheel07 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The only funny bit of the most recent The Grand Tour episode.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ha ha. Funny, subby. What are you; twelve years old? Because I'm apparently eleven years old 😅
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: arrogantbastich: I'm not deaf enough to not hear the 'ant' correctly.

Yeah seriously you can easily hear the "can't face" with a slight accent. Maybe stop having earbuds in 24/7 blasting music subby and you could hear it the correct way.

I'm guessing the crude and incorrect interpretation is likely the result of some person who rarely watches programs or movies with a largely British cast. Anyone's who's watched much BBC programing at all would easily make out "can't face." I suspect a lot of Americans rarely watch anything not set in America, except maybe James Bond films. And I'd bet the Bond films are very carefully screened to make sure all the dialogue is understandable for American audiences.


I'm guessing you're overanalyzing a joke.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I used to think "Rock the Casbah" was "fark the Casbah." I was pretty young and couldn't understand how the radio would play that.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow, do those who point out she says "can't" have any sense of humor? Let yourself hear it the funny way. Wtf is the harm? Or is this a "gotcha, I'm an smarter and superior to all of you plebs" moment. You're not smarter, you're insufferable for taking the fun out of things.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let's not even talk about what The Captain does to work out his glutes.

Edelweiss
Youtube sFHujvkacNY


"Anal vice"
 
rhodabear
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Slow running water, fire in the sky
 
rhodabear
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I used to think "Rock the Casbah" was "fark the Casbah." I was pretty young and couldn't understand how the radio would play that.


"Come on feel the noise, girls f*ck your boys."
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.