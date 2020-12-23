 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NPR)   On the plus side, America, your shockingly selfish, irresponsible, and thoughtless response to the pandemic did help make 2020 a banner year for researchers who study virus transmission   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Fail, Chickenpox, AIDS, Influenza, Measles, Epidemiology, Transmission, urgency of the coronavirus, Virus  
38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 will be studied to show how incompetency and hate by Republicans killed over 400k Americans. Republicans being anti science and not to be trusted on anything and will lie for profit cannot be forgotten.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah so we were the control group.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the last time they had a good one to study was in 2005 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Corrupt​e​d_Blood_incident
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine sociologists are excited too. You could never have simulated an experiment in societal suicide in a lab.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an acquaintance who believes that the virus was manufactured to kill off old people, just to keep Social Security solvent.

/ I hate people
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: 2020 will be studied to show how incompetency and hate by Republicans killed over 400k Americans. Republicans being anti science and not to be trusted on anything and will lie for profit cannot be forgotten.


Study it out, chex-mix!  California has a no-republican policy, and they have no 5G!

That's why they have no COVID.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: 2020 will be studied to show how incompetency and hate by Republicans killed over 400k Americans. Republicans being anti science and not to be trusted on anything and will lie for profit cannot be forgotten.


It's all republicans fault!  Democrats could have stopped this so much better than those poopy head republicans.  Thanks god I live in a blue state that has had this under control since the beginning.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: 2020 will be studied to show how incompetency and hate by Republicans killed over 400k Americans. Republicans being anti science and not to be trusted on anything and will lie for profit cannot be forgotten.


Kind of fun and scary watching Soviet Era propaganda coming into age in the USA where there is only one true party.

Hate to break it to you, buddy. But neither party gives a fark by how they both dug their heels in for 6 months on a bill both threatening to shoot the hostage.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, looks like the conservative trolls have found their little balls again. Which rock were you farkers under this last month or so?

/Not that I care.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: 2020 will be studied to show how incompetency and hate by Republicans killed over 400k Americans. Republicans being anti science and not to be trusted on anything and will lie for profit cannot be forgotten.


It will be. Republicans fark up badly whenever people show judgement so poor as to elect them, then the Democrats come in to fix the damage, while being attacked by the destructive Republicans the whole time, and when the crisis is over, people glaze over, and vote Republican again.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If trump had not thrown the pandemic response plan created by experts and followed basic science back in February there would be less than 50k dead Americans from covid now. But republicans and trump being racists idiots decided killing Americans to preserve stockholders value and throwing out anything a good President did was there plan instead.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as a reclusive hermit -- ha! ha! you fools.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one is addressing the article.
It's apologia and misdirection in a charade of scientific advance when testing and tracing contact is the primary mechanism to establish transmission; Essentially, what the WHO(P) do.

Not to mention the aerosol distinctions in the article to avoid how much is known by intelligence communities and once publicly shared in regard to Anthrax.

Shear amnesia proffered as reportage by the NPR and they should feel badly.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops...Cher, I mean, sheer, not the scissors.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby misspelled "The People's Republic of China".
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: If trump had not thrown the pandemic response plan created by experts and followed basic science back in February there would be less than 50k dead Americans from covid now. But republicans and trump being racists idiots decided killing Americans to preserve stockholders value and throwing out anything a good President did was there plan instead.


No way!  We would have no deaths, just like in Europe.  They're so much better than us.  And 1000 times less racist.  We should have shut down everything for at least 2 months.  And built a big wall so no one could sneak in and re-infect us.  But noooo.  Selfish people here wanted to be able to buy food and pay their mortgage.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: eurotrader: 2020 will be studied to show how incompetency and hate by Republicans killed over 400k Americans. Republicans being anti science and not to be trusted on anything and will lie for profit cannot be forgotten.

It's all republicans fault!  Democrats could have stopped this so much better than those poopy head republicans.  Thanks god I live in a blue state that has had this under control since the beginning.


There are seven states with fewer than 500 deaths per million residents today:

1. Hawaii*
2. Vermont*
3. Maine*
4. Alaska
5. Oregon*
6. Utah
7. Washington*

There are seven states with fewer than 4 cases per 100 residents today:

1. Vermont*
2. Hawaii*
3. Maine*
4. Oregon*
5. New Hampshire
6. Washington*
7. Virginia

I asterisked the states that appear in both lists: Vermont, Hawaii, Maine, Oregon, and Washington. Four of those five are undeniably blue in that they perennially cast electoral votes for the Democratic nominee, and if you can make sense of Maine's political situation, you should be a paid political adviser to one of the two main parties there.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Yeah so we were the control group.


USA = 104 COVID deaths per 100k

Sweden = 81 COVID deaths per 100k

We're doing worse than the control group
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Apparently we are also bad a using "you're" and "your" correctly in headlines.   :(
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: eurotrader: 2020 will be studied to show how incompetency and hate by Republicans killed over 400k Americans. Republicans being anti science and not to be trusted on anything and will lie for profit cannot be forgotten.

It's all republicans fault!  Democrats could have stopped this so much better than those poopy head republicans.  Thanks god I live in a blue state that has had this under control since the beginning.


Pretty sure the Democrats wouldn't have dismantled the pandemic response team in 2018 because Obama.

Pretty sure the Democrats/Hillary wouldn't have dithered for a month once it hit our shores.

Pretty sure the Democrats wouldn't have hoarded PPE, pretended Carona was 'their new hoax' and then eventually ignore it, leaving the states to fend for themselves.

Bonus! The CIC then Tweeting LIBERATE (state here) when a particular state *did* try to take measures to curb the virus.

You chose the wrong side, chief.
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember the meeting when trump had ceos of target and Walmart and said we would be testing in the parking lot?

Remember the time when they had the plan saying that states would stage reopening?

Good times.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Jeebus Saves: eurotrader: 2020 will be studied to show how incompetency and hate by Republicans killed over 400k Americans. Republicans being anti science and not to be trusted on anything and will lie for profit cannot be forgotten.

It's all republicans fault!  Democrats could have stopped this so much better than those poopy head republicans.  Thanks god I live in a blue state that has had this under control since the beginning.

Pretty sure the Democrats wouldn't have dismantled the pandemic response team in 2018 because Obama.

Pretty sure the Democrats/Hillary wouldn't have dithered for a month once it hit our shores.

Pretty sure the Democrats wouldn't have hoarded PPE, pretended Carona was 'their new hoax' and then eventually ignore it, leaving the states to fend for themselves.

Bonus! The CIC then Tweeting LIBERATE (state here) when a particular state *did* try to take measures to curb the virus.

You chose the wrong side, chief.


No I didn't  If Clinton was President, everyone would have worn a mask and stayed home.  That's what happens with solid leadership.  We would have avoided this whole thing, but nooooo.  Some people vote wrong so we got "leaders" breaking their own rules and ignoring advice of experts.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are some of you going out of your way to be dicks?  The state with some of the most restrictive lock-down policies has the second largest per capita number of cases.

Locked-down California runs out of reasons for surprising surge

California has had some of the toughest restrictions in the country to combat the coronavirus, from a complete ban on restaurant dining to travel quarantines and indoor gym closures.

It hasn't been enough.

America's most populous state has become one of the nation's worst epicenters for the disease, setting new records for cases, hospitalizations and deaths almost every day. Things are so bad in Southern California that some patients are being treated in hospital tents, while doctors have begun discussing whether they need to ration care.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And people said there wouldn't be any job creation.  Or at least retention.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: Are some of you going out of your way to be dicks?  The state with some of the most restrictive lock-down policies has the second largest per capita number of cases.

Locked-down California runs out of reasons for surprising surge

California has had some of the toughest restrictions in the country to combat the coronavirus, from a complete ban on restaurant dining to travel quarantines and indoor gym closures.

It hasn't been enough.

America's most populous state has become one of the nation's worst epicenters for the disease, setting new records for cases, hospitalizations and deaths almost every day. Things are so bad in Southern California that some patients are being treated in hospital tents, while doctors have begun discussing whether they need to ration care.


Fake news!  That only happened because most Democrats, being the smart and responsible ones, moved to Canada and republicans moved in.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eurotrader: 2020 will be studied to show how incompetency and hate by Republicans killed over 400k Americans. Republicans being anti science and not to be trusted on anything and will lie for profit cannot be forgotten.


/
ALSO Small government sucks donkey dicks.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

buravirgil: No one is addressing the article.
It's apologia and misdirection in a charade of scientific advance when testing and tracing contact is the primary mechanism to establish transmission; Essentially, what the WHO(P) do.

Not to mention the aerosol distinctions in the article to avoid how much is known by intelligence communities and once publicly shared in regard to Anthrax.

Shear amnesia proffered as reportage by the NPR and they should feel badly.


Not to mention the aerosol distinctions in the article to avoid how much is known by intelligence communities and once publicly shared in regard to Anthrax.

^no snark. What does this say? Please.
Thank you.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Every cloud has a silver lining.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Wadded Beef: Jeebus Saves: eurotrader: 2020 will be studied to show how incompetency and hate by Republicans killed over 400k Americans. Republicans being anti science and not to be trusted on anything and will lie for profit cannot be forgotten.

It's all republicans fault!  Democrats could have stopped this so much better than those poopy head republicans.  Thanks god I live in a blue state that has had this under control since the beginning.

Pretty sure the Democrats wouldn't have dismantled the pandemic response team in 2018 because Obama.

Pretty sure the Democrats/Hillary wouldn't have dithered for a month once it hit our shores.

Pretty sure the Democrats wouldn't have hoarded PPE, pretended Carona was 'their new hoax' and then eventually ignore it, leaving the states to fend for themselves.

Bonus! The CIC then Tweeting LIBERATE (state here) when a particular state *did* try to take measures to curb the virus.

You chose the wrong side, chief.

No I didn't  If Clinton was President, everyone would have worn a mask and stayed home.


You've told us all multiple times you wouldn't have.

That's what happens with solid leadership.  We would have avoided this whole thing, but nooooo.  Some people vote wrong so we got "leaders" breaking their own rules and ignoring advice of experts.

Yep.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Jeebus Saves: eurotrader: 2020 will be studied to show how incompetency and hate by Republicans killed over 400k Americans. Republicans being anti science and not to be trusted on anything and will lie for profit cannot be forgotten.

It's all republicans fault!  Democrats could have stopped this so much better than those poopy head republicans.  Thanks god I live in a blue state that has had this under control since the beginning.

There are seven states with fewer than 500 deaths per million residents today:

1. Hawaii*
2. Vermont*
3. Maine*
4. Alaska
5. Oregon*
6. Utah
7. Washington*

There are seven states with fewer than 4 cases per 100 residents today:

1. Vermont*
2. Hawaii*
3. Maine*
4. Oregon*
5. New Hampshire
6. Washington*
7. Virginia

I asterisked the states that appear in both lists: Vermont, Hawaii, Maine, Oregon, and Washington. Four of those five are undeniably blue in that they perennially cast electoral votes for the Democratic nominee, and if you can make sense of Maine's political situation, you should be a paid political adviser to one of the two main parties there.


No one in a Red or Blue state was willing to shut out tourists.
Next, question?

I love how everybody pisses and moans about our leaders the scumbags that they are.
But the fact of the matter is EVERYONE in this country loves to kiss the butt of their boss.
Everyone's so obsessed with not being homeless that they're more than willing to kill each other.
While also not trying to help anyone else not be homeless themselves too.
We're stupid crabs in a bucket and we're not willing to do anything to the bucket.
I should point out the bucket is your boss.

Stop letting companies be tiny   fiefdoms you stupid
serfs!!!!

Or enjoy dying in another pandemic?
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Apparently we are also bad a using "you're" and "your" correctly in headlines.   :(


Yeah because that's what's important
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: Are some of you going out of your way to be dicks?  The state with some of the most restrictive lock-down policies has the second largest per capita number of cases.

Locked-down California runs out of reasons for surprising surge

California has had some of the toughest restrictions in the country to combat the coronavirus, from a complete ban on restaurant dining to travel quarantines and indoor gym closures.

It hasn't been enough.

America's most populous state has become one of the nation's worst epicenters for the disease, setting new records for cases, hospitalizations and deaths almost every day. Things are so bad in Southern California that some patients are being treated in hospital tents, while doctors have begun discussing whether they need to ration care.


LOL.
Let's all ignore how racist California is.
🙄😂😷😠
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The US has a death rate from covid of over 1000 dead for every 1 million of population so far, Germany (large ethnically diverse pop) has a death rate of 381 dead per million.
The chapter of trump will be "incompetent, unfit and corrupt the trumpian years.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*you're*
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Speaking as a reclusive hermit -- ha! ha! you fools.


Team reclusive hermit!!

** Internet fist bump**
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Beerguy: gameshowhost: Speaking as a reclusive hermit -- ha! ha! you fools.

Team reclusive hermit!!

** Internet fist bump**


🤭🤜🤛
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: eurotrader: 2020 will be studied to show how incompetency and hate by Republicans killed over 400k Americans. Republicans being anti science and not to be trusted on anything and will lie for profit cannot be forgotten.

/
ALSO Small government sucks donkey dicks.


And Capitalism is terrible at being responsive to the needs of the people.
 
