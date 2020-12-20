 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Daily Beast) I'm, dreaming, of a sick, increase. Worse than the ones we used to know
28
‘’ 2 hours ago  
F*ck ALL of you plague rats!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: [scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 180x218]


I don't-... um...  I don't know what else is left to say here.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox news was reporting holiday travel like it was a good thing.
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: F*ck ALL of you plague rats!


Don't worry, I'm sure a couple of them will be along shortly to accuse people of "living in fear" or "cowering indoors" or something.

When someone takes common courtesy or adherence to scientific best practices as some weird insult to masculinity when it has NOTHING to do with masculinity, that's someone who contributes more to the human race as compost than they ever will in life.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the droplets glisten
And folks don't listen
Now mom's got the covid toe.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶dead, dead... dead, dead-dead🎶
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the good news:
By the time schools reopen on January 4, it'll be ten days after Christmas, meaning they'll have probably already developed symptoms.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh? Can we say duh without it being offensive? Because Duh. We all saw this coming.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just hope it doesn't end up as bad like when everyone traveled for Thanksgiving.  And Memorial Day.  And Halloween.  And the Fourth of July.  At the rate we're going, we'll have 5,000 dead a day by Christmas.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Here's the good news:
By the time schools reopen on January 4, it'll be ten days after Christmas, meaning they'll have probably already developed symptoms.


We just have to hope that people who catch it at Christmas will have developed symptoms before their New Year's Eve parties. A bit over half should have, but the others can spread it to their circle of local friends instead of just keeping it in their families.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: [scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 180x218]


"I will die for money."

This is our mantra.
 
JayCab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: namegoeshere: [scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 180x218]

"I will die for money."

This is our mantra.


More like "I don't care if you die for my money".
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are irredeemably stupid.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ALL TSA agents and air traffic control and pilots are of the body of the Trump.  Every last one of them needs to be put on the list for the truth and recconcilliation committee for a struggle session and possible exile to Gitmo.  If The ATC and pilots and TSA all just went on strike, the planes couldn't fly, meaning plague rats couldn't travel as easily.  We should have dropped daisy cutters on all the runways before thanksgiving, as a nation.  The Fouci should have ordered it.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just invited to a NY Eve party about 20 min ago.
Sounded like about 15-20ppl, indoors with the option of everyone crashing there for the night if they need to.
Declined.
Sheesh. Really?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plague rats are the real heroes. Without them, we never would have had sufficient data for vaccine approval.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: The plague rats are the real heroes. Without them, we never would have had sufficient data for vaccine approval.


You still don't. The FDA hasn't approved a COVID-19 vaccine yet. Don't mistake an emergency use exception for FDA approval.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JayCab: aungen: namegoeshere: [scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 180x218]

"I will die for money."

This is our mantra.

More like "I don't care if you die for my money".


The majority of people ignoring the advice aren't making money off of travelling to infect Grandma for Christmas.  It's "I don't care who I kill so other people can make money."
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone take pictures of the TSA queues?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Compact Travel Size: kyleaugustus: Here's the good news:
By the time schools reopen on January 4, it'll be ten days after Christmas, meaning they'll have probably already developed symptoms.

We just have to hope that people who catch it at Christmas will have developed symptoms before their New Year's Eve parties. A bit over half should have, but the others can spread it to their circle of local friends instead of just keeping it in their families.


It would be nice to think that having symptoms will stop people from attending parties, but we have people sick enough to literally die getting on farking airplanes, so I'm not holding my breath.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Did anyone take pictures of the TSA queues?


Found one at the gate:
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

JayCab: aungen: namegoeshere: [scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 180x218]

"I will die for money."

This is our mantra.

More like "I don't care if you die for my money".


I stand by what I said.  Electricians, Carpenters, Plumbers, Factory workers, Toll Booth operators, TSA agents, Pole Dancers, RipperDocs, and 3 breasted martians.

They all ignore COVID and show up for the paycheck.  The lady waxing my privates didn't even wear a mask. She could plainly see that I wasn't wearing one, and I kept coughing.  Like ... why would she even do that, except for money?

Also, I hear COVID has been found in sea men.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
/clearly, someone messed with my coffee this morning.  weird things are being posted.
 
AnyName [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've slowly built up a supply on non perishables and frozen meat and vegies over the last few months.  I ran to the grocery store at 6AM this morning to grab 2x18 cartons of eggs and 2 gallons of organic milk (ultra pasteurized, use by date is in Feb).

I'm not planning on leaving the house for the next 3-4 weeks.  We've only got about 2,000 estimated active cases in my county (Williamson, TX w/ 550,000 so 0.3%) and my zip is one of the lowest but despite several months of mandatory mask wearing the rate of infection is doing this.....

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Milk and egg bins were overflowing so I'm guessing the stores are gearing up for a rush.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aungen: JayCab: aungen: namegoeshere: [scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 180x218]

"I will die for money."

This is our mantra.

More like "I don't care if you die for my money".

I stand by what I said.  Electricians, Carpenters, Plumbers, Factory workers, Toll Booth operators, TSA agents, Pole Dancers, RipperDocs, and 3 breasted martians.

They all ignore COVID and show up for the paycheck.  The lady waxing my privates didn't even wear a mask. She could plainly see that I wasn't wearing one, and I kept coughing.  Like ... why would she even do that, except for money?

Also, I hear COVID has been found in sea men.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: aungen: JayCab: aungen: namegoeshere: [scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 180x218]

"I will die for money."

This is our mantra.

More like "I don't care if you die for my money".

I stand by what I said.  Electricians, Carpenters, Plumbers, Factory workers, Toll Booth operators, TSA agents, Pole Dancers, RipperDocs, and 3 breasted martians.

They all ignore COVID and show up for the paycheck.  The lady waxing my privates didn't even wear a mask. She could plainly see that I wasn't wearing one, and I kept coughing.  Like ... why would she even do that, except for money?

Also, I hear COVID has been found in sea men.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x492]


I do not understand at all, but I highly approve
 
valenumr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: valenumr: The plague rats are the real heroes. Without them, we never would have had sufficient data for vaccine approval.

You still don't. The FDA hasn't approved a COVID-19 vaccine yet. Don't mistake an emergency use exception for FDA approval.


This is true, but the important point is that they are sacrificing their lives to benefit the entire world. It's the american way.
 
