Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KUTV Utah)   Fark ready headline: "Charter school with polygamist ties lacks diversity"
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like their gene pool.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's plenty of diversity. Sometimes Pastor Daddy shares his bed with the fat one.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Keanus Acting Coach
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hate to be "that guy", but would anyone WANT to be the only person of a different race in a school chock full of polygamous cult leaders children?  Seems like there would be a horror movie with that plot.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 720x530]


I never understood the appeal of having multiple wives. I go back and forth on the one I've got.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The whole purpose of charter/private schools is so rich white kids can avoid diversity.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Keanus Acting Coach: I hate to be "that guy", but would anyone WANT to be the only person of a different race in a school chock full of polygamous cult leaders children?  Seems like there would be a horror movie with that plot.


Oooh, should get Jordan Peele on that.

I'd watch that movie.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A natural question is why a non-cultist of any race would send Sue or Johnny there anyway.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Keanus Acting Coach: I hate to be "that guy", but would anyone WANT to be the only person of a different race in a school chock full of polygamous cult leaders children?  Seems like there would be a horror movie with that plot.


I was thinking about a different kind of movie, but horror works too.
 
BC Bushman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Because Utah.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"There was no one of Hispanic, there was no one of African-American, it was all-white," she said.

So what?  Many of the public schools in my area are all white.  Things don't have to be diverse.  If people of a certain ethnicity don't live there, they obviously won't go to school there.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's not just polygamist ties. The trousers, shirt, and Book of Mormon really complete this ensemble.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Charter" schools are just private schools funded with public money.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: centrifugal bumblepuppy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 720x530]

I never understood the appeal of having multiple wives. I go back and forth on the one I've got.


Ancient texts from polygamous societies (Tibet had polyandry i wonder if that was better) usually don't point that out because reasons, and all powerful patriarch
 
meanmutton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kukukupo: "There was no one of Hispanic, there was no one of African-American, it was all-white," she said.

So what?  Many of the public schools in my area are all white.  Things don't have to be diverse.  If people of a certain ethnicity don't live there, they obviously won't go to school there.


51% of the population of the area it serves are minorities. The charter school across the street has about a 50% minority enrollment.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The whole purpose of charter/private schools is so rich white kids can avoid diversity.


Charter schools and private schools are vastly different. Charter schools don't get to pick and choose who does and doesn't get to attend and they absolutely don't get to discriminate based on race.
 
Unbridled Apathy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is going to make for a weird prom.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kukukupo: "There was no one of Hispanic, there was no one of African-American, it was all-white," she said.

So what?  Many of the public schools in my area are all white.  Things don't have to be diverse.  If people of a certain ethnicity don't live there, they obviously won't go to school there.


They receive tax dollars and are located in an area that is 51% non-white.

At the very least, they deserve some scrutiny to make sure they aren't taking affrimative steps to prevent non-white students from attending the school.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 720x530]


Harem O' Fuggos
 
bsmz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The definitions are weird: "West Valley City ... according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is Utah's most racially diverse city with a population that is 51% non-white." So everybody in the area is in a minority race because there is no majority, right? People should stop using euphemisms when they start being factually incorrect.

From the article, Mana Charter Academy with 97% "minority" population also looks to have an odd racial mix.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Keanus Acting Coach: I hate to be "that guy", but would anyone WANT to be the only person of a different race in a school chock full of polygamous cult leaders children?  Seems like there would be a horror movie with that plot.


That school shouldn't be allowed to operate as whatever sex cult they're a front for. They certainly shouldn't be getting government money to operate it as well.
 
W_Scarlet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: centrifugal bumblepuppy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 720x530]

I never understood the appeal of having multiple wives. I go back and forth on the one I've got.


I'll just toss out there that having a few extra income earners in the household is a plus... a diverse range of skills and talents is great to have handy, and the kind of sex that would make a porn star blush at (or want in on) is always nice.

And honestly, it's easier with three than two in a lot of ways, because you either get two voices pointing out when someone's being crazy (which is actually quite helpful), or one voice acting as a gentle intermediary because we all love each other and we should work this out.

And honestly? Marriage itself is creepy as fark. The entire thing is just gross. I can't imagine the mindset it takes to not see how demeaning it is.
 
