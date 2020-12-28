 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost)   Russian professor, and the country's most famous Napoleon re-enactor, who beheaded his student-turned-lover and then planned to commit suicide dressed as Napoleon, has been sentenced to more than 12 years in jail -which some feel is a little short   (nypost.com) divider line
33
    More: Followup, Napoleon I of France, Napoleon I, Oleg Sokolov, Saint Petersburg, Suicide, Saint Petersburg State University, House of Bonaparte, Louis Bonaparte  
•       •       •

771 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2020 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He'll be out in ten months.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I try to keep my distance from "Napoleon re-enactors," as a general rule.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: He'll be out in ten months.


Is his prison on an island?
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I should preface this by saying the US prison sentencing system is an absolute clusterfark in its own regard. But whenever I hear about sentencing across the pond for violent crimes like rape or murder, I'm flabergasted with how short they are.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ that some bizarre stuff. I can't imagine that the guy didn't exhibit warning signs before that night that should have given her some indication that she should have stayed far away from him
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds. . . Complex.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Able was I, ere I saw Elba.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


so it wasn't a bowling ball?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Napoleon was of average height. Subby's funny-bone is no fan of Kubrick's aspirations.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Able I was, ere I saw vodak.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: Napoleon was of average height. Subby's funny-bone is no fan of Kubrick's aspirations.


Wasn't that beheading joke?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Domestic violence is basically legal in Russia as long as men do it, so by Russian standards 12 years is a long time for the killing of a domestic partner. Hell, I'm surprised it wasn't a shorter sentence since she was apparently uppity and said bad things to him and there were allegations of adultery.

/Got to hand it to Russia. They decided long ago they were going to lag behind the rest of the world on every single social development and they're doggedly sticking to the plan.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A Russian fan of Napoleon?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Next up, on LifeTime (tm).....
 
electricjebus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: I feel like I should preface this by saying the US prison sentencing system is an absolute clusterfark in its own regard. But whenever I hear about sentencing across the pond for violent crimes like rape or murder, I'm flabergasted with how short they are.


He's 64 and in Russia, 12.5 years is more than a life sentence.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I try to keep my distance from "Napoleon re-enactors," as a general rule.


FTFY
 
electricjebus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Napoleon was of average height. Subby's funny-bone is no fan of Kubrick's aspirations.


He was of average height for an early 19th century man.  If he was alive today he'd probably have a Napoleon complex....

Joking aside, the notion that he was unusually short is probably just period British propaganda/jokes that stuck in part because people have been getting taller on average since then due to better diets growing up.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: A Russian fan of Napoleon?


That struck me as odd as well. I mean, I'm no history major but isn't that the entire basis of the 'land war in Asia' joke?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
kinda surprised he didn't plead insanity he got a better chance then most at claiming it.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: g.fro: He'll be out in ten months.

Is his prison on an island?


Able was I ere I saw Siberia.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

electricjebus: buravirgil: Napoleon was of average height. Subby's funny-bone is no fan of Kubrick's aspirations.

He was of average height for an early 19th century man.  If he was alive today he'd probably have a Napoleon complex....

Joking aside, the notion that he was unusually short is probably just period British propaganda/jokes that stuck in part because people have been getting taller on average since then due to better diets growing up.


I read something once that it was also due to British and French measurements using the same name but being different amounts, and that he was tall for the time and would be average today.

/if I remember right he was somewhere around what we would call 5'10"
//cannot remember where I read it so sadly cannot source it
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can I get a 20 year old girlfriend if I promise not to dismember her? I mean, why do the crazy dudes pull that kind of action?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: A Russian fan of Napoleon?


It's more likely than you think.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was listening to NPR Saturday and they said that Napoleon left almost 500,000 soldiers in Moscow.

That seems like a lot, but consider Trump.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: Can I get a 20 year old girlfriend if I promise not to dismember her? I mean, why do the crazy dudes pull that kind of action?


Because they are crazy enough to pursue a 20 year old woman, even though the chances of success are very low.
 
Slypork
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When he cut off her head he had to take her bone apart
 
freidog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Her severed head was discovered in an IKEA bag

Should be considered premeditated if he had the sküllravañ bag handy.
 
Slypork
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

freidog: Her severed head was discovered in an IKEA bag

Should be considered premeditated if he had the sküllravañ bag handy.


Maybe he was just hanging on to it until he could find his Allen wrench
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Napoleon Beau-Apart?
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.