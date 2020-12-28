 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Irish Times)   Young German pilot draws crude, spurting phallus on flight radar as a reminder to start sticking it in   (irishtimes.com) divider line
776 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2020 at 9:45 PM (1 hour ago)



rolladuck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just going off the sketch there, and that looks like at least 26 precision maneuvers that require an accuracy to within a couple seconds, all the while managing all the other aspects of keeping a 50-million-Euro piece of titanium and composite from falling out of the sky.
Good job, whoever you are!
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's pretty impressive. The sharp turns must have been exciting.
 
rolladuck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rolladuck: Just going off the sketch there, and that looks like at least 26 precision maneuvers that require an accuracy to within a couple seconds, all the while managing all the other aspects of keeping your most dangerous personal investment a 50-million-Euro piece of titanium and composite from falling out of the sky.
Good job, whoever you are!


FTFM. I just assumed he was an DAF pilot. Looking back, it looks like it was a GA stunt.
 
GielZwerg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
irishtimes.comView Full Size

If that's what your weiner looks like you should see a doctor. Or perhaps a roboticist.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Colonel, you better have a look at this radar.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Enormous Schwanzstucker
Youtube -SClmiso_2Y
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this good because german?
(Fark hates the american pilots who did this stunt)
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dick move.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fokker
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Fokker


Nope, that fokker was a Messerschmidt.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.