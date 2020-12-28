 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(USA Today)   A look back at all the things that we forgot happened in the longest year   (amp.usatoday.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, John Legend, sexual harassment, Kardashian West, seven-episode true-crime series, hour-long concert, Prince Harry  
•       •       •

512 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2020 at 4:05 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I suppose Australia burning until March is minor next to a J.Lo/Shakira Super Bowl halftime show.

/🎶Ain't no eyeroll big enough 🎵
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, and also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It feels like Kobe Bryant died two years ago.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Emoticons in the article... WTF is this elementary school?
 
wage0048
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I still remember on New Year's Eve 2019 when someone said "You remember it. Remember every bit of it, 'cause we are on the eve of a year that people are going to talk about long after we are dead and gone."
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
LFR13 - Game 63 - THEY LOST TO A ZAMBONI DRIVER
Youtube QFnQ0dcaBUI


It boggles my mind that the David Ayers thing happened this calendar year.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Everyone was invested in Netflix's 'Tiger King'

Nope. Some of us had lives. I know next to nothing about it.

/ and couldn't be happier
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Top Moments Of Cuteness And Rascality At The Oregon Zoo
Youtube s6kNKbLG28c
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Holy crap, Parasite was this year? It really has been the year that lasted a decade.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That article on "all the things" was much shorter than what is required.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I suppose Australia burning until March is minor next to a J.Lo/Shakira Super Bowl halftime show.

/🎶Ain't no eyeroll big enough 🎵


That was this year? (The JLO super bowl)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baorao: It feels like Kobe Bryant died two years ago.


Who?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Emoticons in the article... WTF is this elementary school?


No it's 2020 🙄
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gunsmack: Everyone was invested in Netflix's 'Tiger King'

Nope. Some of us had lives. I know next to nothing about it.

/ and couldn't be happier


Well that's good for you buddy
 
baorao
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: baorao: It feels like Kobe Bryant died two years ago.

Who?


A famous person that was good at something you likely refer to as "sportsball".
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.