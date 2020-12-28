 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   Arizona cops find human body parts discarded at two separate sites in the state, fear the work of separatists   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 subby
 
Abox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
zing!
 
budawold [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it too late for HOTY ?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sheriff's Office is treating the investigation as a homicide until proven otherwise

So suicide is ruled out?
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Feet?
Repo Man (1/10) Movie CLIP - What You Got in the Trunk? (1984) HD
Youtube HZjZbJuhPAo
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They Might Be Giants - Turn Around
Youtube b-gCUkxisxU
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Sheriff's Office is treating the investigation as a homicide until proven otherwise

So suicide is ruled out?


Faith No More - Falling to Pieces (Official Music Video)
Youtube 32bdevGClD4


Spontaneous disassembly can't be filed out in 2020.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Spooky! At a distance.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Sheriff's Office is treating the investigation as a homicide until proven otherwise

So suicide is ruled out?


Stubbornness.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Man, I hate piecemeal detective work.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Patsy Cline I Fall to Pieces
Youtube X5Odka54ygk
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh, that's where I left them. BRB.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
From TFA: The Sheriff's Office said it is treating the investigation as a homicide until proven otherwise.
Also from TFA: Yavapai County Medical Examiner Dr Jeffrey Nine said it appeared the remains from both sites are from a medical institution and were intended for use in the educational and research field.
So they seem pretty certain the remains are from medical cadavers, but they're treating it as a homicide investigation.  Got it.
 
