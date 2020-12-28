 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   No word on whether or not it's ok to pick your friend's nose   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A downside to masks for me is as soon as I remove the mask, it feels like my nose is full of crustiness.

/I wear mittens
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Moses was a picker
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you tell me
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can be diffcult to resist, but picking your nose is something that should be avoided...

Is this something that's actually a problem for people? Like an addiction or something?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about digging in my ass?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: What about digging in my ass?


Well, how else are you going to get to your nose?
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about chewin' it (everybody's doin' it, doin' it, doin' it)?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should be dead.
I have a scab, because of cocaine.
It's made a hole in my nose.
My nose will probably collapse sometime before I die.
Meh.
Don't do drugs kids.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i farmer snot in the sink
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So, shooting snot rockets is still OK then ?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And people need to be told this?

No wonder our current situation's so farked up.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What do you find in a clean nose?

Fingerprints
 
Petey4335
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ani DiFranco - Pick Yer Nose
Youtube EFRAWaqYcsk
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, noshing on boogers may have a biologically beneficial result.  The desiccated bacteria and viruses then consumed are also met by the immune system and have a chance to recognize and respond to them outside of an infection.

Likewise, snorting back your mucous and swallowing it has a similar effect.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2​0​17/05/05/eating-bogies-good-teeth-over​all-health-scientists-conclude/

https://www.menshealth.com/health/a19​5​46352/eating-boogers-good-for-you/

/digging for articles on this finds some...remarkable stock photos
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://www.webmd.com/a-to-z-guides/n​e​ws/20181210/brain-eating-amoeba-tied-t​o-tap-water-in-neti-pot

I'll stick to cleaning out my nose the old fashioned way
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: What about digging in my ass?


Use a narrow trowel, report back on your progress.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: What about digging in my ass?


You laid off your crew? Tough times for all.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stay six feet away from people? No problem. Don't go into restaurants. OK. Wear a mask everywhere you go? I can do that. But stop picking your nose? I've had enough of this nanny state.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's why I always pick my nose with my toes.
 
khatores
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I should be dead.
I have a scab, because of cocaine.
It's made a hole in my nose.
My nose will probably collapse sometime before I die.
Meh.
Don't do drugs kids.


I've seen people with those before.

How many times do you have to do cocaine before it results in something like that? I'm told that pure cocaine doesn't have those effects...it's limited more to increased heart rate, a dopamine rush (which is addictive) and a tendency to act recklessly.

Effects like holes in noses and faces seems to be more a result of the impurities such as chlorine, hydrochloric acid or other things left over from the manufacturing process or things that it's cut with.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Meanwhile, noshing on boogers may have a biologically beneficial result.  The desiccated bacteria and viruses then consumed are also met by the immune system and have a chance to recognize and respond to them outside of an infection.

Likewise, snorting back your mucous and swallowing it has a similar effect.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/20​17/05/05/eating-bogies-good-teeth-over​all-health-scientists-conclude/

https://www.menshealth.com/health/a195​46352/eating-boogers-good-for-you/

/digging for articles on this finds some...remarkable stock photos


Omg.
I hate blowing my nose it feels kind of disgusting.
I always snort in instead.
Yeah. I'm odd.
I feel the same way about semen.
I don't like ejaculating on things or people it has to go into my foreskin or into an orifice.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

khatores: waxbeans: I should be dead.
I have a scab, because of cocaine.
It's made a hole in my nose.
My nose will probably collapse sometime before I die.
Meh.
Don't do drugs kids.

I've seen people with those before.

How many times do you have to do cocaine before it results in something like that? I'm told that pure cocaine doesn't have those effects...it's limited more to increased heart rate, a dopamine rush (which is addictive) and a tendency to act recklessly.

Effects like holes in noses and faces seems to be more a result of the impurities such as chlorine, hydrochloric acid or other things left over from the manufacturing process or things that it's cut with.


I did cocaine daily to weekly to biweekly for around two years. Completely stopped. And the hole actually didn't appear till years later. I think cocaine is only partly to blame. As a child my nose was cauterized because of a problem with nosebleeds.
The hole started out very small. Like the size of a small freckle. And as I would blow my nose to remove the scab or pick at the scab the hole has gotten bigger. The blood clot that builds around the hole just becomes too bothersome to leave alone.
I'd say that this is 51% my fault 20% the cocaine's fault and the rest whatever was causing the nosebleeds when I was a child.

At this point I'm going to just pretend that I pierced my nose and wear that cow nose ring thing.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As Crumb's Mr. Natural sez, "You can pick your nose, and you can pick your friends, but you can't pick your friend's nose."
 
