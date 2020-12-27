 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The New York Times)   The Vatican's legendary foul-mouthed nudist Latin expert has departed. Requiescat in pace, Reggie Foster   (nytimes.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Pope John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI, Pope, Pope Paul VI, Father Foster, Latin, Reginald Foster, Catholic Church  
•       •       •

puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nudist Latin? I mean I've heard of Pig Latin...
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. It's all Greek to me.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What was his FARK handle?
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He has a Wikipedia page in case you aren't in the mood to click Times links.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nisi pecuniam omnem mihi dabis, ad caput tuum saxum immane mittam.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He was LXXXI.

Nice.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"People called 'Romanes' they go the house."
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But did he stampede cattle through there?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ubi ubi sub ubi
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I would've guessed a Jesuit, but a barefoot Carmelite doesn't surprise me either. Lost my Catholic faith long ago, but I still respect those who hew to the teachings of Jesus and not use the Bible as a moral cudgel.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was afraid we lost Father Guido Sarducci
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Father Guido's theory that one pays for their sins made me change my life.  He postulated that when you arrive in heaven you get paid an amount for every day you were alive. Then you pay for your sins. Big sins like murder cost a lot.  That's why death row prisoners try to avoid the needle.  Small sins, like tapping are only .25.  His fear is that he is .25 short and has to go back to Earth.
 
phishrace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Nisi pecuniam omnem mihi dabis, ad caput tuum saxum immane mittam.


No, you can't. Subby's mom is over at my crib tonight. Try again tomorrow.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A quote the Vatican can be proud of

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Was afraid we lost Father Guido Sarducci


Again?

Fano: Ubi ubi sub ubi


*Semper ubi sub ubi!  damned ignoramouses.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: What was his FARK handle?


fark.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Kumana Wanalaia: What was his FARK handle?

fark.


Well crap, so much for the V -U substitution joke.
 
