Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNBC)   EPA finalizing first ever aircraft emission standards so even pilots will have to line up all afternoon to pay $30 to a stoned kid in a flat-brimmed hat to sign off on their paperwork every year   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Interesting, Greenhouse gas, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, final rule, United States, greenhouse gas emissions, commercial aviation, Emission standard, Environmental Defense Fund  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, a years-long effort to get lead out of aviation gasoline is still struggling. They've done a lot of testing of new fuels in the past few years but nothing great has materialized.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this is primarily about turbine engines, but here's an interesting read on German company Thielert's efforts to convert Mercedes diesel car engines for use in light aircraft over the past 15 years or so. They basically failed due to a small market and bad timing, and got bought out, so the efforts are still going:

Thielert (Wikipedia)
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not where I live - we get old Armenian guys who haven't bathed since last week & want to tell you all about the Genocide
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Meanwhile, a years-long effort to get lead out of aviation gasoline is still struggling. They've done a lot of testing of new fuels in the past few years but nothing great has materialized.


Seriously?

Is this for piston & jet both?  I wouldn't think that piston planes would ever get to a high enough altitude (fuel/air mix changing, etc.) would need leaded gas to prevent pinging.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Engines that haven't changed much since the 40's and are basically huge lawnmowers.  This will be super impactful.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is your pilot.  Before we can go to the terminal, I've been informed that we have to have our engine emission tested.  So there will be a slight delay as we line up behind the twenty other planes waiting for the tests.  Oh.  It looks like it's there lunch time.  They're closing the testing center and going over to Arby's.  We're told to stay in line.  Look.  If you guys want to pull the escape doors, run across two active runways and sneak through the terminal, I'll understand.
 
Olthoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Until Biden is inaugurated, everything the EPA does is about preventing progress on clean energy rules and poisoning people in the name of corporate profit. Essentially, the opposite of why it was created in the first place.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Not where I live - we get old Armenian guys who haven't bathed since last week & want to tell you all about the Genocide


Dude, spend enough time around any Armenians with enough vodka and Arata... Ararat ... Whatever and that conversation always ends there.

/Used to drink with a Russian, Armenian and Ukrainian.
//Ironically the Russian had more family members killed by the Russians.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I know this is primarily about turbine engines, but here's an interesting read on German company Thielert's efforts to convert Mercedes diesel car engines for use in light aircraft over the past 15 years or so. They basically failed due to a small market and bad timing, and got bought out, so the efforts are still going:

Thielert (Wikipedia)


Fark user imageView Full Size


Damn that is one sexy beast
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: edmo: Meanwhile, a years-long effort to get lead out of aviation gasoline is still struggling. They've done a lot of testing of new fuels in the past few years but nothing great has materialized.

Seriously?

Is this for piston & jet both?  I wouldn't think that piston planes would ever get to a high enough altitude (fuel/air mix changing, etc.) would need leaded gas to prevent pinging.


Piston.  You can stop by any FBO and pick up a tank of 100LL   The LL stands of "Low Lead".  As you might expect, it's not low at all- it's 0.56g/l, which is more than twice what cars used to have.  Still better than the 1 g/l permitted before before 1988, but it needs to be zero.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: edmo: Meanwhile, a years-long effort to get lead out of aviation gasoline is still struggling. They've done a lot of testing of new fuels in the past few years but nothing great has materialized.

Seriously?

Is this for piston & jet both?  I wouldn't think that piston planes would ever get to a high enough altitude (fuel/air mix changing, etc.) would need leaded gas to prevent pinging.


The problem isn't high altitude. The problem is low altitude. Kind of like how a car that needs 89 octane at sea level is fine with 87 or lower at high altitude.
 
Eravior
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does it cover the chemtrails?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: FrancoFile: edmo: Meanwhile, a years-long effort to get lead out of aviation gasoline is still struggling. They've done a lot of testing of new fuels in the past few years but nothing great has materialized.

Seriously?

Is this for piston & jet both?  I wouldn't think that piston planes would ever get to a high enough altitude (fuel/air mix changing, etc.) would need leaded gas to prevent pinging.

The problem isn't high altitude. The problem is low altitude. Kind of like how a car that needs 89 octane at sea level is fine with 87 or lower at high altitude.


Is this not something adding ethanol can solve?  Obviously it solves the octane issue.  Does it freeze at altitude or something?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I got a plane so I could fill up on leaded and transfer it into gas cans so I can idle my Cadillac 500 in the driveway. What will I do now?

/It wouldn't start on diesel
//Roll coal!
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are we going to get an old plane trade-in credit?

We can call it Cash for Junkers
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: FrancoFile: edmo: Meanwhile, a years-long effort to get lead out of aviation gasoline is still struggling. They've done a lot of testing of new fuels in the past few years but nothing great has materialized.

Seriously?

Is this for piston & jet both?  I wouldn't think that piston planes would ever get to a high enough altitude (fuel/air mix changing, etc.) would need leaded gas to prevent pinging.

Piston.  You can stop by any FBO and pick up a tank of 100LL   The LL stands of "Low Lead".  As you might expect, it's not low at all- it's 0.56g/l, which is more than twice what cars used to have.  Still better than the 1 g/l permitted before before 1988, but it needs to be zero.


High performance engines love avgas.   My buddy uses it in his speedboat.

Now when I'm around GA aircraft I think the place smells like the lake.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Rob3Fan: FrancoFile: edmo: Meanwhile, a years-long effort to get lead out of aviation gasoline is still struggling. They've done a lot of testing of new fuels in the past few years but nothing great has materialized.

Seriously?

Is this for piston & jet both?  I wouldn't think that piston planes would ever get to a high enough altitude (fuel/air mix changing, etc.) would need leaded gas to prevent pinging.

The problem isn't high altitude. The problem is low altitude. Kind of like how a car that needs 89 octane at sea level is fine with 87 or lower at high altitude.

Is this not something adding ethanol can solve?  Obviously it solves the octane issue.  Does it freeze at altitude or something?


Ethanol in fuel does not reduce engine knock, which is what the lead is in the fuel for. Knock comes from premature detonation during the compression stroke and can quickly burn holes through pistons, especially cast ones. There are replacements that are in current gas for all other engine applications, but they cost a tiny bit more and many still don't trust them in aviation engines, even though you can run them in racing engines and high performance cars that have way more compression than most aviation engines would ever run. Considering the all ready high price of aviation fuel and the high standards it must meet, it would be a minimal cost to switch over.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Not where I live - we get old Armenian guys who haven't bathed since last week & want to tell you all about the Genocide


So, how is Glendale these days?

Armenians we're always the most elitist about their culture, and would always look down on each other. If you fled from the genocide, you weren't a "real" Armenian. The only real Armenians were the ones from Armenia according to them.

Other cultures have gone through genocides as well, be it Jews, Irish, Rwandan, Cambodian, etc. But I've always seen a unification among the others that Armenians don't have.
 
