Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Toronto Star)   Is there a narrative in your head that is holding you back? Yes, I call him 'Mr. Booze'   (thestar.com) divider line
    Mind, Thought, Unconditional Love, Higher Power, Niki Trosky  
posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2020 at 5:01 PM



mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call myself The Doctor now. As in, The Doctor told me I need to keep up my fluids levels. And by fluids I mean beer.

So, no, subby, he ain't holding me back
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd. My voice tells me to stop reading Fark. 🤭🤔
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been connected to my highest self for almost a year now!
 
whitroth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey, I can quit playing solitaire any time I want....
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Odd. My voice tells me to stop reading Fark. 🤭🤔


That has improved my disposition as of recent
So many personalities here that are just angry, ignorant, rotten, cantankerous bastards and the less I listen to the BS the better I feel.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
yeah! the article's right! the "you-will-never-marry-Christina-Hendri​cks" narrative is only in my head. time to get back to stalking!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's usually an external voice.
"Sir, you can't do chin-ups"
"Sir, please, this is an Arby's"
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A voice in my head?  As in one?  Amateurs!  The real fun starts when you can two of them to argue.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: yeah! the article's right! the "you-will-never-marry-Christina-Hendri​cks" narrative is only in my head. time to get back to stalking!


I definitely need JLo to sit on my face
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I got a little guy on my left shoulder who's dressed in white and tells me to be compassionate and virtuous.  I got another guy on my other shoulder dressed in red with some really great ideas.  The only reason we keep whitey around is because he has a 720 credit score and is overly trusting.  Sucker.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
family guy Mr Booze S9E10
Youtube G-WbYZLdxLA
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: waxbeans: Odd. My voice tells me to stop reading Fark. 🤭🤔

That has improved my disposition as of recent
So many personalities here that are just angry, ignorant, rotten, cantankerous bastards and the less I listen to the BS the better I feel.


My rule is to never take Fark seriously and forget the conversations as quickly as possible.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: moothemagiccow: yeah! the article's right! the "you-will-never-marry-Christina-Hendri​cks" narrative is only in my head. time to get back to stalking!

I definitely need JLo to sit on my face


The Toe knows
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This two-hour workshop was the second in a three-week series called "honeypot,"
I do not think, etc etc
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
narrative...self-aware...a yoga teacher and spiritual guide.

P.T. Barnum was right.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes.

But see, after i got yelled at in another thread, I said I won't bring it up again. It was too depressing. so, I'm leaving it at that.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And yes, believing you can't succeed will ensure you won't succeed.
There are many other factors in life that will hold you back, money, connections, ability, but if you never believe you can achieve your dreams then you're done before you start.

Love something so much you don't care if you're bad at it and be happy with the little failures that help you learn. Everything comes to an end eventually anyways so you may as well try your darndest to be better while you can.


....and cut back on the drinking. It's making you sad.
 
camarugala
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This automatically made me think of the NXIVM cult.
 
