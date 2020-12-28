 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CTV News)   Ummm...uh...well that's...uh...nice? I guess?...*backs away slowly*   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Though his methods might be unorthodox, now he'll have a chance in that ass-kicking contest.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that guy who quoted him $15k was charging an arm and a leg! If he's in some kind of taxidermist association, he should be dismembered for that.

Good thing Fernandez hopped on the Prehistoria Natural History Centre opportunity. Those guys sure had a leg up on their competition. They did an amazing job with the logistics - I would've been stumped.

But everything worked out. They should all celebrate at IHOP.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the usual way that people lose a leg in a motorcycle accident. Dude was just walking!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Malenfant: This is not the usual way that people lose a leg in a motorcycle accident. Dude was just walking!


Being a Walker is dangerous.

/username checks out
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dudes in cold countries with bags of severed limbs trifecta in play!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Time to take Eileen out for a celebration.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was it a major award?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When I saw "Taxidermied leg", I was thinking more than just bones.

The bones version is pretty cool, IMHO.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nice to see Norman Bates is still getting work.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I find myself actually really respecting his humor and fortitude. It's a visceral reminder to himself of what he has accomplished and come back from.

It's so trite I can't believe I'm typing this but that is textbook thriving, not just surviving.

Also one hell of an ice breaker: " Yep. That's an actual human leg but not just any old human leg."
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's awesome that he was able to pull that off. I wasn't able to save my fingertip when I lost it in a car accident. I think it's considered biological waste here in the States, but I could be wrong.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a nice stocking stuffer for Christmas.
 
Cache
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey, I like drumsticks as much as the next guy, but come on...
 
Lord Dimwit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was at the house of one of my sister's friends and I commented on this interesting bronze sculpture on her coffee table.

It was her uterus. She'd had it bronzed after her hysterectomy.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey, whatever makes you happy.

I worked with a guy who had his foot crushed in a motorcycle accident and it had to be amputated.
He had a t shirt he would wear that said "One foot in the grave."
 
ScubaCougr [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Couldn't get the taxidermied leg with a fishnet stocking and lampshade?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ScubaCougr: Couldn't get the taxidermied leg with a fishnet stocking and lampshade?[Fark user image 690x690]


I came in here to post EXACTLY this.

/shakes non-severed fist
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Malenfant: This is not the usual way that people lose a leg in a motorcycle accident. Dude was just walking!


It's not lost. He has it right there.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"We actually had heard that he had reached out to a taxidermy studio who quoted him $15,000 to do his leg. Now, for a frame of reference what $15,000 should get you in terms of bone preparation, I would charge that much to take an entire dead whale off of a beach, tear it down to bone and mount it up."

that's not the Oregon way
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: I was at the house of one of my sister's friends and I commented on this interesting bronze sculpture on her coffee table.

It was her uterus. She'd had it bronzed after her hysterectomy.


Utes?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I asked my liver surgeon if I could keep one of the tumors he was going to cut out if me. Apparently there's legal precedent for religious reasons, but the process was too complicated and would have taken too long. Alas, it would have been quite the conversation piece.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
the toe bone really is connected to the foot bone...
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SBinRR: When I saw "Taxidermied leg", I was thinking more than just bones.

The bones version is pretty cool, IMHO.


Agreed I could see doing that.
Lot less creepy than your stuffed pet in my opinion
 
Vegemite
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I guess he was really attached to it
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How is his wife Ilene doing?
 
Slypork
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He told them, "I kneed that."
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Time to take Eileen out for a celebration.


He and Eileen divorced and Justin remarried an Asian woman, Irene, I think her name is.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: That's awesome that he was able to pull that off. I wasn't able to save my fingertip when I lost it in a car accident. I think it's considered biological waste here in the States, but I could be wrong.


I had a few metal bits on my right forearm for 9 years, so when they did the surgery to remove them, I asked if I could have them or at least see them, but they refused. They were originally put in in Canada, but taken out in Czechia.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Chompachangas: That's awesome that he was able to pull that off. I wasn't able to save my fingertip when I lost it in a car accident. I think it's considered biological waste here in the States, but I could be wrong.

I had a few metal bits on my right forearm for 9 years, so when they did the surgery to remove them, I asked if I could have them or at least see them, but they refused. They were originally put in in Canada, but taken out in Czechia.


Probably put to good use elsewhere.

Parts is parts, if you know what I mean.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cool. Good for him. Dude's got the right mindset.
 
