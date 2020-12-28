 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Inside the Magic)   And Irwin Mainway's favorite toy of the 2020 Christmas season IS...?   (insidethemagic.net) divider line
20
    More: Obvious, Boba Fett, Lightsaber toys, Mandalorian, Hasbro's Darksaber toy, Jango Fett, Toys Causing Harm, Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones, Watchdog World  
•       •       •

590 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2020 at 11:20 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they're dangerous, but that's how they get you. They want you to spend the big money on some beskar armor to keep junior safe.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're down to "sticks can hurt you" levels of danger, we're doing good.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You can pull my Jarts out of my cold dead heart.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I come from the era where this was a suitable Christmas present.

Do they still make BB guns?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here's the "W.A.T.C.H. Officers"
toysafety.org/W.A.T.C.H. Officers
The only fun they look like they've had is a twig shoved up their assess.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah but you have to buy the kyber crystal separately and they cost a lot.
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Biggest threat is the beating the kid gets for breaking mom's favorite lamp.
 
Lillya
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
true okie doke
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 331x400]

I come from the era where this was a suitable Christmas present.

Do they still make BB guns?


Yes, I have a new model of the Red Ryder. It's my favorite gun to shoot as an adult, and I have lots of options.

A tourist shop here sells toy swords made of wood that would do damage.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm sure that's worse than my brother and I beating each other with broom handles which were our only light sabers.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 331x400]

I come from the era where this was a suitable Christmas present.

Do they still make BB guns?


You'll shoot yer eye out, kid!!!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One of my favorite articles ever from The Onion...

Fun Toy Banned Because of Three Stupid Dead Kids
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

morg: I'm sure that's worse than my brother and I beating each other with broom handles which were our only light sabers.


Ha! That was one my trips to the emergency room at the hospital.   I can still recall my mother's disgust at having to give reception the reason for the visit as "broomstick swordfighting".
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Here's the "W.A.T.C.H. Officers"
toysafety.org/W.A.T.C.H. Officers
The only fun they look like they've had is a twig shoved up their assess.


Those people were the kids who weren't allowed to go out and play with the other kids because their parents made them stay inside and study or do chores.

Now they're bitter and grown-up, and using "won't someone think of the children?!" as an excuse to snatch toys from kids.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everything's a dildo if you're brave enough - New Fark Timeline.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
true okie doke:
Yes, I have a new model of the Red Ryder.

Don't shoot your eye out.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.