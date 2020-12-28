 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost)   Some COVID-19 survivors claim virus has wreaked havoc on their sense of smell, leaving them smelling "disgusting" odors such as fish, burnt toast and your Mom's bedroom   (nypost.com) divider line
•       •       •

cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I have a sense of smell anymore, not sure if that is related to the covid. I'm such a boring eater, I'd had it and recovered before I realized that I hadn't been able to taste anything for a month.

I was more worried about, you know--breathing.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But trump said it was no worse than the flu, and that doesn't leave you with permeant damage to your nose, so this must be fAKe NewS
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smells like the white house toilet
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
The First Noel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A coworker's sone had it. Said everything smelled like vinegar.

Weird virus.
 
roc6783
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

The First Noel: A coworker's sone had it. Said everything smelled like vinegar.

Weird virus.


My wife had no smell or taste for a few weeks, then taste started coming back, and most of her favorite foods taste very bland or have an overwhelming metallic taste that ruins them. There are only 3 or 4 things that taste how they are supposed to. Most of them are desserts?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Spend a summer living next the Tigris River;  you won't have to worry about smelling anything anymore.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Light for sight
Ears to hear
And so we would be safe and not cynical
Tongues and noses for Covids
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Coincidentally, this primarily occurs when reading the NY Post.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seacop [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I lost my sense of smell after a severe concussion about 2 years ago. For the first year there were terrible phantom smells. Anything I ate my brain tried to substitute the leftover taste as smell. It was maddening
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Coincidentally, this primarily occurs when reading the NY Post.

[Fark user image 768x512]


Why would you do that to your fish?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
To anyone who think this is just the flu, if you lose your sense of taste and smell, you'll see how farking depressing it is when you cant taste anything you love to eat or drink or you cant smell anything...

The strongest memories are made with smell. No perfume. No baby smell (the good one). No flowers. No spring smell. Freshed baked cookies. Etc...

And not to mention the ''dangerous'' things you cant smell anymore. Gas leak, fire/smoke, burning food, etc... smell is important for survival.

And its well known that smelling and tasting stuff you love gives you endorphins in the brain so when you dont have that anymore its way easier to fall into depression.

I was lucky I didnt lose smell and taste when I had covid but one of my friend has lost all of it and its already been a month and she's afraid it will never come back.... and it wont come back to 20-30% of people. Ever. Like you put an habanero in your mouth and you cant taste or smell anything.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This stupid disease hits everyone differently, but the VAST majority of people are not having any of these issues. For the VAST majority of people, it's no worse than a normal cold. Now, this isn't to say we shouldn't take the disease seriously, but I freaking out unnecessarily about the minority of cases with complications is like freaking out about being around people of Arab descent because a few of them get all bomby.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lolmao500: To anyone who think this is just the flu, if you lose your sense of taste and smell, you'll see how farking depressing it is when you cant taste anything you love to eat or drink or you cant smell anything...

The strongest memories are made with smell. No perfume. No baby smell (the good one). No flowers. No spring smell. Freshed baked cookies. Etc...

And not to mention the ''dangerous'' things you cant smell anymore. Gas leak, fire/smoke, burning food, etc... smell is important for survival.

And its well known that smelling and tasting stuff you love gives you endorphins in the brain so when you dont have that anymore its way easier to fall into depression.

I was lucky I didnt lose smell and taste when I had covid but one of my friend has lost all of it and its already been a month and she's afraid it will never come back.... and it wont come back to 20-30% of people. Ever. Like you put an habanero in your mouth and you cant taste or smell anything.


That isn't true in the slightest. Covid makes your taste receptors less sensitive, but your TRPV1 activation (sense of heat) and TRPM8 activation (sense of cool) are not affected. 

Even though I lost taste for a few days, I could still sense heat and cool.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lolmao500: To anyone who think this is just the flu, if you lose your sense of taste and smell, you'll see how farking depressing it is when you cant taste anything you love to eat or drink or you cant smell anything...


That's what gets me when people mention how unlikely you are to die from beer flu if you don't have comorbidities.  Maybe so, but there's plenty of evidence that long term or permanent damage is done even if you survive.  Long term damage to your lungs can make you feel like you have emphysema for the rest of your life, not to mention anything else that may be damaged. 

When there's evidence of it causing long term impotence, then people will pay attention.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So covid people will crush those contests where you eat gross stuff now.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: lolmao500: To anyone who think this is just the flu, if you lose your sense of taste and smell, you'll see how farking depressing it is when you cant taste anything you love to eat or drink or you cant smell anything...

The strongest memories are made with smell. No perfume. No baby smell (the good one). No flowers. No spring smell. Freshed baked cookies. Etc...

And not to mention the ''dangerous'' things you cant smell anymore. Gas leak, fire/smoke, burning food, etc... smell is important for survival.

And its well known that smelling and tasting stuff you love gives you endorphins in the brain so when you dont have that anymore its way easier to fall into depression.

I was lucky I didnt lose smell and taste when I had covid but one of my friend has lost all of it and its already been a month and she's afraid it will never come back.... and it wont come back to 20-30% of people. Ever. Like you put an habanero in your mouth and you cant taste or smell anything.

That isn't true in the slightest. Covid makes your taste receptors less sensitive, but your TRPV1 activation (sense of heat) and TRPM8 activation (sense of cool) are not affected. 

Even though I lost taste for a few days, I could still sense heat and cool.


My friend has done it. She can feel heat/cold/it burns... but she still doesnt taste or smell anything.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Should have used the "scary" tag. I'd hate to lose my sense of smell.

CSB: After my first-ever skydive (which was not a tandem, it was just me), I was so pumped full of fear & adrenaline that after it was over my sense of smell was temporarily out of whack. Everything smelled like hot glue for a few days. I spoke with other skydivers and they said that was normal. Thankfully my sense of smell returned to normal.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: This stupid disease hits everyone differently, but the VAST majority of people are not having any of these issues. For the VAST majority of people, it's no worse than a normal cold. Now, this isn't to say we shouldn't take the disease seriously, but I freaking out unnecessarily about the minority of cases with complications is like freaking out about being around people of Arab descent because a few of them get all bomby.


The VAST majority of disease do not fill up hospitals in weeks if allowed to run unchecked, thus causing ALL diseases and other forms of morbidity/mortaility to become far more lethal as well.

So, stop lying.
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On the other hand you can finally get that paper mill job you've been after.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is this article from April or something? This has been known since the very beginning.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've had two brief bouts with a virus that gave me severe pain in my gut, vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of taste and smell during the pandemic, but none of the other symptoms like sore throat, cough, or difficulty breathing..  I've had two COVID tests subsequently that said I wasn't carrying it at that time, though I wonder if I have the antibodies.  My taste and smell are pretty much back to normal but when my nose runs now and I blow my nose, I get a strong smell of ammonia, like smelling salts, and it's freaking me out.  If it's not COVID related, I have advanced kidney disease, with no other symptoms of that either.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Wanderlusting: This stupid disease hits everyone differently, but the VAST majority of people are not having any of these issues. For the VAST majority of people, it's no worse than a normal cold. Now, this isn't to say we shouldn't take the disease seriously, but I freaking out unnecessarily about the minority of cases with complications is like freaking out about being around people of Arab descent because a few of them get all bomby.

The VAST majority of disease do not fill up hospitals in weeks if allowed to run unchecked, thus causing ALL diseases and other forms of morbidity/mortaility to become far more lethal as well.

So, stop lying.


There's nothing particularly worse about covid from other colds. The difference is it is novel.  No one has ever had it before, therefore there is no immunity in the population and a lot of people are catching it very quickly. Because so many are catching it, the numbers that are vulnerable to the worst case reactions is through the roof.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby, you listed "your mom" twice or three times there.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Wanderlusting: This stupid disease hits everyone differently, but the VAST majority of people are not having any of these issues. For the VAST majority of people, it's no worse than a normal cold. Now, this isn't to say we shouldn't take the disease seriously, but I freaking out unnecessarily about the minority of cases with complications is like freaking out about being around people of Arab descent because a few of them get all bomby.

The VAST majority of disease do not fill up hospitals in weeks if allowed to run unchecked, thus causing ALL diseases and other forms of morbidity/mortaility to become far more lethal as well.

So, stop lying.

There's nothing particularly worse about covid from other colds. The difference is it is novel.  No one has ever had it before, therefore there is no immunity in the population and a lot of people are catching it very quickly. Because so many are catching it, the numbers that are vulnerable to the worst case reactions is through the roof.


What's particularly worse are the complete morons like yourself spouting this bullshiat.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I will smell cigarettes for no reason. Sweet and salty things. But my sense of taste and smell are still there, just not at 💯
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Wanderlusting: This stupid disease hits everyone differently, but the VAST majority of people are not having any of these issues. For the VAST majority of people, it's no worse than a normal cold. Now, this isn't to say we shouldn't take the disease seriously, but I freaking out unnecessarily about the minority of cases with complications is like freaking out about being around people of Arab descent because a few of them get all bomby.

The VAST majority of disease do not fill up hospitals in weeks if allowed to run unchecked, thus causing ALL diseases and other forms of morbidity/mortaility to become far more lethal as well.

So, stop lying.

There's nothing particularly worse about covid from other colds. The difference is it is novel.  No one has ever had it before, therefore there is no immunity in the population and a lot of people are catching it very quickly. Because so many are catching it, the numbers that are vulnerable to the worst case reactions is through the roof.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Saturn5: lolmao500: To anyone who think this is just the flu, if you lose your sense of taste and smell, you'll see how farking depressing it is when you cant taste anything you love to eat or drink or you cant smell anything...

That's what gets me when people mention how unlikely you are to die from beer flu if you don't have comorbidities.  Maybe so, but there's plenty of evidence that long term or permanent damage is done even if you survive.  Long term damage to your lungs can make you feel like you have emphysema for the rest of your life, not to mention anything else that may be damaged. 

When there's evidence of it causing long term impotence, then people will pay attention.


There is no evidence of long-term anything because almost nobody had it more than a year ago.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: ...

There's nothing particularly worse about covid from other colds. ...


Except, ya know, all the death.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby's mom apparently also lost her gag reflex.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Wanderlusting: This stupid disease hits everyone differently, but the VAST majority of people are not having any of these issues. For the VAST majority of people, it's no worse than a normal cold. Now, this isn't to say we shouldn't take the disease seriously, but I freaking out unnecessarily about the minority of cases with complications is like freaking out about being around people of Arab descent because a few of them get all bomby.

The VAST majority of disease do not fill up hospitals in weeks if allowed to run unchecked, thus causing ALL diseases and other forms of morbidity/mortaility to become far more lethal as well.

So, stop lying.


I mean, look what happened with ISIS. Iraq, and the Taliban after we left it unchecked, so the comparison is apt. Extremism is a virus - look at RWNJs these days. Think they got that way being checked on their aberrance?

Regardless, we agree. Covid is bad. It's just not as bad as people Chicken Littling the thing are saying. Again, that does NOT mean we can't take it seriously, but the rhetoric of it being the worst thing in the world makes people incredulous to the problem when they see that nearly everyone in their orbit just has a cold for a week. 

Rhetoric matters. If you scream about it being a horribly deadly virus and then people experience it far differently than you warned, people are apt to take you less seriously over time - regardless of the objective risk. 

We need to message that this is extremely dangerous to elder population groups and to take more serious precautions for them than we are to expel college kids for having keggers while being part of the group with the least risk of the overall populace. 

As always, the truth is better than hyperbole. We don't need to hyperbolize this disease. We just need to use facts, explain why the actions we are taking make sense, and hope that people listen because it's obvious banging on that "You're all gonna die" when it comes to Covid both largely hyperbolizes the risk for the vast majority of Americans and gets them incredulous to actual, objective risk.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

