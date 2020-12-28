 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC New York)   China sentences lawyer who reported on Wuhan outbreak to four years for 'picking fights'   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark China
 
Drubell
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark off PCC
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's what you get for picking a fight with Winnie the Pooh....
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Their goes the reporter's Social Credit.

Street cred, on the other hand, is way up.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let's not act all high and mighty. We literally pulled gun on the children of the scientist that kept reporting the actual number of deaths in Florida.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is a friendly reminder that only less than 6,000 people died of the COVID-19.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Let's not act all high and mighty. We literally pulled gun on the children of the scientist that kept reporting the actual number of deaths in Florida.


US exceptionalism, ladies and gentlemen!
 
kindms
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Watching T.V.
We were watching T.V.
Watching T.V.
She wore a white bandanna that said
Freedom now
She thought the Great Wall of China
Would come tumbling down
She was a student
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They meant, "pricking frights".

Yeah, I know that doesn't even work as a bigoted pronunciation stereotype.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Let's not act all high and mighty. We literally pulled gun on the children of the scientist that kept reporting the actual number of deaths in Florida.


We pulled a gun?
So, there's a they know is there?
Like in Zootopia.


Neither the US nor China have a government that is monolithic, without fault, audit, blame, and complex immunity. I can name similarities until I'm called every name in the book by Farkers...

But differences matter too: Take the conviction rate, for example. By the time you're in front of a judge, the investigators are long finished with you and they have had means to surveil and report you may never fully know about. The adversarial model and approximation of truth through a verdict is neither culturally or politically how China maintains what it terms as harmony.

Such treatment requires national security in the US, but in China, wronging your neighbor can invite such scrutiny.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
...And there is a disturbing (and growing) percentage of the userbase of this site, who are perfectly cool with something like this. The playground rules of: "Talk shiat, get hit",and "Fists win more arguments than words ever will", have just been adapted to the era of Cancel Culture.

Just witness the loudest, shrillest responses in any thread that crops up after every time there is an act of Jihadi terror, any thread about gun rights, any thread that pokes at any trendy, "woke' SJW cause-célèbre-du-jour, any thread that discusses any sort of politics to the right of Chairman Mao, or, horror of horrors, any thread that discusses "Occupied Palestine".
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

buravirgil: thatboyoverthere: Let's not act all high and mighty. We literally pulled gun on the children of the scientist that kept reporting the actual number of deaths in Florida.

We pulled a gun?
So, there's a they know is there?
Like in Zootopia.


Neither the US nor China have a government that is monolithic, without fault, audit, blame, and complex immunity. I can name similarities until I'm called every name in the book by Farkers...

But differences matter too: Take the conviction rate, for example. By the time you're in front of a judge, the investigators are long finished with you and they have had means to surveil and report you may never fully know about. The adversarial model and approximation of truth through a verdict is neither culturally or politically how China maintains what it terms as harmony.

Such treatment requires national security in the US, but in China, wronging your neighbor can invite such scrutiny.


I was wondering how quickly you'd show up.  I'm not entirely sure what point you're trying to make here.

*flips through book*  What name haven't you been called in a while?  I like to keep things fresh and interesting.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bondith: I was wondering how quickly you'd show up.  I'm not entirely sure what point you're trying to make here. *flips through book*  What name haven't you been called in a while?  I like to keep things fresh and interesting.

I don't like your tone.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thatboyoverthere: Let's not act all high and mighty. We literally pulled gun on the children of the scientist that kept reporting the actual number of deaths in Florida.


Who said that? The lady that was charged in the past for stalking her student she had an affair with and a baby and then posted revenge porn of him? The one that posted video that saw no gun pointed at children?

Pretty sure she's batshiat crazy.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buravirgil: Bondith: I was wondering how quickly you'd show up.  I'm not entirely sure what point you're trying to make here. *flips through book*  What name haven't you been called in a while?  I like to keep things fresh and interesting.

I don't like your tone.


I don't like your Beijing fellating.  Guess you'll just have to trash my social credit score and send me for mandatory re-education.
 
