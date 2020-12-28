 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fox News)   RV bomber didn't go by "Anthony Quinn Warner". Clearly claims that he was an Anon Q Warrior are nonsense. In reality, he went by "Tony Warner" which is clearly a pseudonym intended to convey his love of musical theater and his desire to warn people   (foxnews.com) divider line
51
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Warner Bros. Records, Christmas Nashville RV bombing, Cher, Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Rocket, Anthony Quinn Warner, Tsar Bomba  
•       •       •

1245 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2020 at 10:33 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, no... it means he was the 4th Animaniac.  Dot is cute, Yakko yaks, Wakko packs away the snacks, while Tony's mind has surely cracked.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not about to click on a Fox News link, subby.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was a "Warner" because he liked to warn people.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he have any siblings? We need to see if there are any Warner Brothers.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His name is Tony Warner but news outlets love doing the first middle last name thing because it invokes serial killer vibes ("John Wayne Gacy") and freaks people out so they keep tuning in for more news and more ratings.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anthony Quinn is coming and we should be afraid?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's Foxnews.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real Q was the friends we made along the way.
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the ParlerTakes Twitter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: I'm not about to click on a Fox News link, subby.


Drink!
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

portnoyd: His name is Tony Warner but news outlets love doing the first middle last name thing because it invokes serial killer vibes ("John Wayne Gacy") and freaks people out so they keep tuning in for more news and more ratings.


Or, more likely, they do it to differentiate him from all the Tony Warner's who didn't blow themselves up.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

portnoyd: His name is Tony Warner but news outlets love doing the first middle last name thing because it invokes serial killer vibes ("John Wayne Gacy") and freaks people out so they keep tuning in for more news and more ratings.


I think they like using full names because there are probably lots of Tony Warners out there who don't want to be confused for Petula Clark-loving cranks.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The English Major: From the ParlerTakes Twitter

[Fark user image 425x259]


Stop it. That is not real.

/Please let that not be real
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: portnoyd: His name is Tony Warner but news outlets love doing the first middle last name thing because it invokes serial killer vibes ("John Wayne Gacy") and freaks people out so they keep tuning in for more news and more ratings.

Or, more likely, they do it to differentiate him from all the Tony Warner's who didn't blow themselves up.


But then the real news should be about the other 99 Tony Warners who didn't blow themselves up for every Tony Warner that does!
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: Pin Fiften Clob: portnoyd: His name is Tony Warner but news outlets love doing the first middle last name thing because it invokes serial killer vibes ("John Wayne Gacy") and freaks people out so they keep tuning in for more news and more ratings.

Or, more likely, they do it to differentiate him from all the Tony Warner's who didn't blow themselves up.

But then the real news should be about the other 99 Tony Warners who didn't blow themselves up for every Tony Warner that does!


Yes, I suppose the news should just be a dispassionate list of all the events that have occurred the world over during the day. That would be good. Except of course, it would take forever!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any actual information about the guy?  News reports I've seen are all lacking in details.  Did the guy have a social media presence?
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: The English Major: From the ParlerTakes Twitter

[Fark user image 425x259]

Stop it. That is not real.

/Please let that not be real


Have you never met a Trumper? They ain't the brightest crayons in the bix
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: Outshined_One: Pin Fiften Clob: portnoyd: His name is Tony Warner but news outlets love doing the first middle last name thing because it invokes serial killer vibes ("John Wayne Gacy") and freaks people out so they keep tuning in for more news and more ratings.

Or, more likely, they do it to differentiate him from all the Tony Warner's who didn't blow themselves up.

But then the real news should be about the other 99 Tony Warners who didn't blow themselves up for every Tony Warner that does!

Yes, I suppose the news should just be a dispassionate list of all the events that have occurred the world over during the day. That would be good. Except of course, it would take forever!

[Fark user image 850x564]


What does a picture of Supreme Court Justice Elaine Kagan have to do with this?
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

portnoyd: His name is Tony Warner but news outlets love doing the first middle last name thing because it invokes serial killer vibes ("John Wayne Gacy") and freaks people out so they keep tuning in for more news and more ratings.


Or because using full name helps avoid confusion and misidentification of the perp and his friends and relatives. It's a more specific way of pinpointing the correct person. Like the difference between Steve Miller the musician and Steve Miller the bald racist trump-sucker.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Did he have any siblings? We need to see if there are any Warner Brothers.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His Saudi name was Auda abu Tayi. Study it out, sheeple!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just interviewed his neighbor Robert DeNiro Taylor.
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: No, no... it means he was the 4th Animaniac.  Dot is cute, Yakko yaks, Wakko packs away the snacks, while Tony's mind has surely cracked.


...those are the facts
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like her really wanted to blow up the AT&T building but not the people inside or any bystanders. That's probably why he chose early on Christmas to do it (most likely that no one's inside or out on the streets) and gave fifteen minutes of warnings.

The big question is why? This seems like the act of the kind of person usually won't shut up about their conspiracy theory and tries to hand out copies of their manifesto on the sidewalk. However, he just seems to have quietly blown himself up (you know what I mean) without telling anyone a goddamn thing.

I guess we'll have to wait for another article that isn't just Anthony Quinn Warner was an OK guy to work with again
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Martian Manhandler: Pin Fiften Clob: Outshined_One: Pin Fiften Clob: portnoyd: His name is Tony Warner but news outlets love doing the first middle last name thing because it invokes serial killer vibes ("John Wayne Gacy") and freaks people out so they keep tuning in for more news and more ratings.

Or, more likely, they do it to differentiate him from all the Tony Warner's who didn't blow themselves up.

But then the real news should be about the other 99 Tony Warners who didn't blow themselves up for every Tony Warner that does!

Yes, I suppose the news should just be a dispassionate list of all the events that have occurred the world over during the day. That would be good. Except of course, it would take forever!

[Fark user image 850x564]

What does a picture of Supreme Court Justice Elaine Kagan have to do with this?


If I have to explain what a picture of Supreme Court Justice Elaine Kagan has to do with this, then...
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alaskan Yoda: ongbok: The English Major: From the ParlerTakes Twitter

[Fark user image 425x259]

Stop it. That is not real.

/Please let that not be real

Have you never met a Trumper? They ain't the brightest crayons in the bix


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OhWereTheBoysInChorus.gif
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see Fark quivering with specul. . .
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Wait for it
// Wait for it
///. . . ation!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pin Fiften Clob: Outshined_One: Pin Fiften Clob: portnoyd: His name is Tony Warner but news outlets love doing the first middle last name thing because it invokes serial killer vibes ("John Wayne Gacy") and freaks people out so they keep tuning in for more news and more ratings.

Or, more likely, they do it to differentiate him from all the Tony Warner's who didn't blow themselves up.

But then the real news should be about the other 99 Tony Warners who didn't blow themselves up for every Tony Warner that does!

Yes, I suppose the news should just be a dispassionate list of all the events that have occurred the world over during the day. That would be good. Except of course, it would take forever!

[Fark user image 850x564]


i hope they don't talk about my farts
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Is there any actual information about the guy?  News reports I've seen are all lacking in details.  Did the guy have a social media presence?


FBI and TN say he wasn't on their radar at all, so he was either extremely careful or was not on social media.
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: Alaskan Yoda: ongbok: The English Major: From the ParlerTakes Twitter

[Fark user image 425x259]

Stop it. That is not real.

/Please let that not be real

Have you never met a Trumper? They ain't the brightest crayons in the bix

[Fark user image image 425x627]


All too real.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Pin Fiften Clob: portnoyd: His name is Tony Warner but news outlets love doing the first middle last name thing because it invokes serial killer vibes ("John Wayne Gacy") and freaks people out so they keep tuning in for more news and more ratings.

Or, more likely, they do it to differentiate him from all the Tony Warner's who didn't blow themselves up.

But then the real news should be about the other 99 Tony Warners who didn't blow themselves up for every Tony Warner that does!


When are all the good non-suicide bomber Tony Warners going to disavow the actions of this Tony Warner terrorist?! Do they secretly support this Tony Warner's destructive intent, and that's why they've been silent? Why do Tony Warners hate America??
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cefm: portnoyd: His name is Tony Warner but news outlets love doing the first middle last name thing because it invokes serial killer vibes ("John Wayne Gacy") and freaks people out so they keep tuning in for more news and more ratings.

Or because using full name helps avoid confusion and misidentification of the perp and his friends and relatives. It's a more specific way of pinpointing the correct person. Like the difference between Steve Miller the musician and Steve Miller the bald racist trump-sucker.


It's because of the internet. If they didn't identify him by his full name then every Anthony Warner, Tony Warner, Toni Warner, or just plain T. Warner in the state would have had to turn their phone off and close all social media accounts due to constant death threats. Their work places would also be under constant bombardment demanding that he be fired and brought to justice.  Undoubtedly some of them are still getting those calls but it's much less than it would be otherwise.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

poorjon: Seems like her really wanted to blow up the AT&T building but not the people inside or any bystanders. That's probably why he chose early on Christmas to do it (most likely that no one's inside or out on the streets) and gave fifteen minutes of warnings.

The big question is why? This seems like the act of the kind of person usually won't shut up about their conspiracy theory and tries to hand out copies of their manifesto on the sidewalk. However, he just seems to have quietly blown himself up (you know what I mean) without telling anyone a goddamn thing.

I guess we'll have to wait for another article that isn't just Anthony Quinn Warner was an OK guy to work with again


Maybe his internet went out on the 23rd and AT&T said they wouldn't get a tech out to fix it until after New Year's.  Guy snapped.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

poorjon: Seems like her really wanted to blow up the AT&T building but not the people inside or any bystanders. That's probably why he chose early on Christmas to do it (most likely that no one's inside or out on the streets) and gave fifteen minutes of warnings.

The big question is why?


Some people claim that there's a woman to blame

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: cefm: portnoyd: His name is Tony Warner but news outlets love doing the first middle last name thing because it invokes serial killer vibes ("John Wayne Gacy") and freaks people out so they keep tuning in for more news and more ratings.

Or because using full name helps avoid confusion and misidentification of the perp and his friends and relatives. It's a more specific way of pinpointing the correct person. Like the difference between Steve Miller the musician and Steve Miller the bald racist trump-sucker.

It's because of the internet. If they didn't identify him by his full name then every Anthony Warner, Tony Warner, Toni Warner, or just plain T. Warner in the state would have had to turn their phone off and close all social media accounts due to constant death threats. Their work places would also be under constant bombardment demanding that he be fired and brought to justice.  Undoubtedly some of them are still getting those calls but it's much less than it would be otherwise.


Even when the media is careful, there are still a whole ton of horrible people who have posted pictures of the wrong Anthony Warner all over twitter.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

greatgodyoshi: IndyJohn: Is there any actual information about the guy?  News reports I've seen are all lacking in details.  Did the guy have a social media presence?

FBI and TN say he wasn't on their radar at all, so he was either extremely careful or was not on social media.


farking lurker
 
fark account name
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cefm: portnoyd: His name is Tony Warner but news outlets love doing the first middle last name thing because it invokes serial killer vibes ("John Wayne Gacy") and freaks people out so they keep tuning in for more news and more ratings.

Or because using full name helps avoid confusion and misidentification of the perp and his friends and relatives. It's a more specific way of pinpointing the correct person. Like the difference between Steve Miller the musician and Steve Miller the bald racist trump-sucker.


I was going to say that context matters but if you said:

Steve Miller, you know, "The Joker" guy
Steve Miller, you know, the "Take the Money and Run" guy
Steve Miller, you know, the "Livin' in the USA" guy
Steve Miller, you know, the "Brave New World" guy

You'd still need to explain which one you meant.
 
cirby
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Is there any actual information about the guy?  News reports I've seen are all lacking in details.  Did the guy have a social media presence?


I'm more interested in his actual work experience. They say he sometimes worked as a computer consultant for a real estate firm, but it wasn't a full time job, so you have to wonder what else he did for a living, and about his history before that.

I'd still bet he worked for AT&T some time in the past. Or possibly worked for another company that got screwed over by AT&T.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

poorjon: Seems like her really wanted to blow up the AT&T building but not the people inside or any bystanders. That's probably why he chose early on Christmas to do it (most likely that no one's inside or out on the streets) and gave fifteen minutes of warnings.

The big question is why? This seems like the act of the kind of person usually won't shut up about their conspiracy theory and tries to hand out copies of their manifesto on the sidewalk. However, he just seems to have quietly blown himself up (you know what I mean) without telling anyone a goddamn thing.

I guess we'll have to wait for another article that isn't just Anthony Quinn Warner was an OK guy to work with again


Maybe he doesn't post stuff online under his real name?  Are there any Rusty Shackelfords on Twitter that are suddenly silent?

/my last name really is Volunteer
 
Hantavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The English Major: RandyJohnson: Alaskan Yoda: ongbok: The English Major: From the ParlerTakes Twitter

[Fark user image 425x259]

Stop it. That is not real.

/Please let that not be real

Have you never met a Trumper? They ain't the brightest crayons in the bix

[Fark user image image 425x627]

All too real.

[Fark user image 425x277]


My DNA was taken and typed in boot camp in 2004. I don't even pretend to say that it's never been leaked. It was taken by the US Government - of course it's been leaked! Yes, I've done 23&Me. No, I have no concerns. If anyone was going to lose my DNA information, the US government is #1. I have nothing to lose.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: poorjon: Seems like her really wanted to blow up the AT&T building but not the people inside or any bystanders. That's probably why he chose early on Christmas to do it (most likely that no one's inside or out on the streets) and gave fifteen minutes of warnings.

The big question is why?

Some people claim that there's a woman to blame

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x851]


I think we might see some of that coming into play over the next few weeks.

Lonely guy having an internet romance...
 
comrade
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The English Major: From the ParlerTakes Twitter

[Fark user image 425x259]


that is the way it is in the original Latin and also the literal meaning.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The English Major: From the ParlerTakes Twitter

[Fark user image 425x259]


I like that I've spent several minutes thinking about "escape goat" concepts lol, both real and abstract.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

portnoyd: His name is Tony Warner but news outlets love doing the first middle last name thing because it invokes serial killer vibes ("John Wayne Gacy") and freaks people out so they keep tuning in for more news and more ratings.


Or when you look at someone only through property records, vehicle records and police reports, you always see their full name spelled out.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm not about to click on a Fox News link, subby.


And yet you pay money to comment on news articles on a free website.
 
12349876
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Is there any actual information about the guy?  News reports I've seen are all lacking in details.  Did the guy have a social media presence?


I'm leaning towards this guy being a lurker in the 5g etc. crazy community.  All internet communities have plenty of lurkers.

The other option is 5g etc. is the kind of conspiracy that makes you much more likely to have 7 proxies and anonymous handles.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: It's because of the internet. If they didn't identify him by his full name then every Anthony Warner, Tony Warner, Toni Warner, or just plain T. Warner in the state would have had to turn their phone off and close all social media accounts due to constant death threats.


I knew a guy with the same name as a mass murderer, who lived in the city where it happened, when it happened. He had to unplug his phone within hours. Even though the murderer killed himself, my friend still got harassed on the assumption he was related.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cirby: I'm more interested in his actual work experience. They say he sometimes worked as a computer consultant for a real estate firm, but it wasn't a full time job, so you have to wonder what else he did for a living, and about his history before that.

I'd still bet he worked for AT&T some time in the past. Or possibly worked for another company that got screwed over by AT&T.


He had a lapsed alarm installer license. I wonder if he worked as a contract installer for AT&T. When I last had AT&T service, guys with their own trucks and tools did the home installs.

He owned two properties apparently with no mortgage. He couldn't have been doing too badly.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The English Major: From the ParlerTakes Twitter

[Fark user image 425x259]


If i was on twitter, I would follow the !@#$ out of parlertakes.  Too funny.  There are so many morans in this grate countree ov urs.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.