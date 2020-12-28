 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WCAX Vermont)   Metaphor caught on video
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We know your attention span is that of a gnat so we cut down the 30 second clip of this idiot crawling back to shore. THIRTY WHOLE SECONDS!
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winters are different now, we are fast reaching the point where it is not going to be possible to safely walk on the ice at all and the continental United States.

For example, in Northeast Ohio our Winters are now as follows:

Major snow event drops two feet of snow and is melted within a week and a half. Next major snow event drops two feet of snow is melted within a week and a half. Had no time is there enough consistently cold weather for the ice to freeze deeply enough to allow for walking on it.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the Dickens was he up to?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they knew how to escape after falling though ice.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: We know your attention span is that of a gnat so we cut down the 30 second clip of this idiot crawling back to shore. THIRTY WHOLE SECONDS!


Had to make room for the one minute intro.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: What the Dickens was he up to?


Around chest deep from the looks of it.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: We know your attention span is that of a gnat so we cut down the 30 second clip of this idiot crawling back to shore. THIRTY WHOLE SECONDS!


...and then strapped advertising to it, so, don't bother.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way too thin to walk on. I wouldn't let a small dog go out there.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dragging behind him the silent reproach of a million tear-stained* eyes ?

* from laughter
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hornswoop me bungo pony,
Dogsled on ice
Make a dash for freedom baby
Don't skate on polar ice
It's too thin to be sliced by the light
Of long and white polar nights
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damn!  I was hoping for a sewage treatment plant in the path of an F5 tornado.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Damn thing lasted 30 seconds? Hey, people, this isn't Game of Thrones! Get a freaking editor!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Walking On Thin Ice
Youtube 9sNGW4eKAno
 
apathy2673
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He MEANT to do that
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Gotta be careful when you're basking in the radiance of your own mirror image.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rummonkey: Winters are different now, we are fast reaching the point where it is not going to be possible to safely walk on the ice at all and the continental United States.

For example, in Northeast Ohio our Winters are now as follows:

Major snow event drops two feet of snow and is melted within a week and a half. Next major snow event drops two feet of snow is melted within a week and a half. Had no time is there enough consistently cold weather for the ice to freeze deeply enough to allow for walking on it.


Here in Wisconsin the ice on smaller lakes and ponds was usually thick enough to start skating on by early December and the bigger lakes could hold up a fishing shanty by the end of December. Christmas Eve always started out with we kids being kicked out of the house to go skating and get out of Mom's hair. Right now? We have 1/2" of snow on the ground and the lakes have a thin layer of ice, but it is warming up again to where that will likely break up by Wed.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sneaky ice hole.
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Skating Away on the Thin Ice of a New Day-Jethro Tull
Youtube 2Z2RzVhw4rE
 
drtgb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Does that guy have a beer in his left hand?
 
