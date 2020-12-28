 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Sun (Ireland))   Mr. Lidl seems to be a little Lidled out, at least according to his girlfriend who complains he won't stop being everything Lidl   (thesun.ie) divider line
15
    More: Weird, Wear, The Sun, Josh Smith, Embarrassment, avidLidlshopper, girlfriend Becky Haigh, pairs of trainers, fashion accessories  
•       •       •

631 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2020 at 1:05 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubcity
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And there's nothing like staged photographs to really bring the story home.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lidl's house brand Speyside is pretty good.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aww. Look how happy he is. Let him have his fun. And, you guys get your 15 minutes of fame. Could be worse.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some people will complain about every Lidl thing.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JesseL: Some people will complain about every Lidl thing.


BEATEN BY SECONDS!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: [Fark user image 425x267]
Lidl's house brand Speyside is pretty good.


*Assuming you live somewhere where you can buy liquor in a grocery store.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like he has...

( •_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

...a Lidl problem.
 
nrx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"It's an ad."
Promoted by a tabloid and the tabloid Drew wants this site to be. Did you at least get paid for this promotion, asshole?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"AN avid Lidl shopper is so obsessed with the supermarket he has an entire wardrobe of store-branded clothes he wears in public - much to the embarrassment of his girlfriend."

Yeah right. She's so embarrassed that she decided to allowed her name and picture to appear in the news.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The best scene in scarface is when he goes discount grocery shopping.

Say hello to my lidl friend.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is a variant of a British tabloid, so I now doubt the existence of Lidl, even though it's my primary grocery store right now.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nrx: "It's an ad."
Promoted by a tabloid and the tabloid Drew wants this site to be. Did you at least get paid for this promotion, asshole?


Have you considered switching to decaf?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: nrx: "It's an ad."
Promoted by a tabloid and the tabloid Drew wants this site to be. Did you at least get paid for this promotion, asshole?

Have you considered switching to decaf?


Might I suggest Dunkin' Donuts Original Blend Decaf? It's an iconic roast that has brought joy to millions of coffee drinkers around the world. Available at your nearest supermarket or delivered by Amazon.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: "AN avid Lidl shopper is so obsessed with the supermarket he has an entire wardrobe of store-branded clothes he wears in public - much to the embarrassment of his girlfriend."

Yeah right. She's so embarrassed that she decided to allowed her name and picture to appear in the news.


He likes her because Every Lidl Thing She Does Is Magic.
/The puns, they Sting
//if you don't like it call The Police
///slashies
 
NotTheSubby
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Woman tries to change boyfriend. The Star is there.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.