 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   If your car is being searched for drugs, make sure your pants have good pockets   (wfla.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, 44-year-old Travis Holton, Automobile, Police, Driving, Coroner, MONROE COUNTY, Sheriff, Ford Fusion  
•       •       •

759 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2020 at 12:35 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Should have keistered it. Not only is it harder for cops to find, it's also kinda fun.
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
stopped because his license plate wasn't illuminated

Police reports need a Fark filter that replaces bullshiat reasons for being stopped with "driving while black in a bad neighborhood" or "driving with out-of-state plates in the midwest".
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He should not have been wearing his room-mate's pants?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At this point, I'm getting skeptical every time police "find" drugs on people.

/yet another reason to de-crim.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I feel safer.
Aaaand who the hell consents to a search?
And how did they find the presence of drugs that was not sufficient for a warrant but ok to ask search the SOB?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nothing to do with his pockets. He was obviously hiding it in his butt-crack.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

morg: stopped because his license plate wasn't illuminated

Police reports need a Fark filter that replaces bullshiat reasons for being stopped with "driving while black in a bad neighborhood" or "driving with out-of-state plates in the midwest".


I've watched a judge in traffic court roll his eyes at the "License plate light out" and just start dismissing them and all the follow on charges (traffic related) and tell the officer that this is a waste of the Court's time. Virginia's most recent policing reform bill eliminated most of the BS dog whistle reasons for stopping vehicles.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everyone laughs at these stories until it happens to them. "Oh that's how cops make things fall out of your pockets."
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's the look of a man who just said 'God farking damn it' very loudly.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Should have keistered it. Not only is it harder for cops to find, it's also kinda fun.


It's fun you say? Where the hell do you live that this constitutes entertainment?

Get a ball & cup to pass the time if you're that bored.
 
That Other Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: kbronsito: Should have keistered it. Not only is it harder for cops to find, it's also kinda fun.

It's fun you say? Where the hell do you live that this constitutes entertainment?

Get a ball & cup to pass the time if you're that bored.


You cup the balls during the keistering to enhance the fun.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: I feel safer.
Aaaand who the hell consents to a search?
And how did they find the presence of drugs that was not sufficient for a warrant but ok to ask search the SOB?


It seems like someone with 2 bags of drugs consents to a search.  You don't need a warrant to search a car when the drug dog alerts on it.  Yes I know, drug dogs are bullshiat.  Until cops aren't allowed to use them, that's how it goes though.  The cops probably asked the guy to consent to a search to essentially take away any defense about the accuracy of drug dogs.  They were going to search him no matter what.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
C'mon. Who still wears pants driving?
Driving with no pants
Youtube IFrCsQDfkH4
 
ongbok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Vansthing: morg: stopped because his license plate wasn't illuminated

Police reports need a Fark filter that replaces bullshiat reasons for being stopped with "driving while black in a bad neighborhood" or "driving with out-of-state plates in the midwest".

I've watched a judge in traffic court roll his eyes at the "License plate light out" and just start dismissing them and all the follow on charges (traffic related) and tell the officer that this is a waste of the Court's time. Virginia's most recent policing reform bill eliminated most of the BS dog whistle reasons for stopping vehicles.


A decent lawyer should be able to get the case thrown out because the stop was not legal in the first place. Having your plates illuminated is not required
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: You don't need a warrant to search a car when the drug dog alerts on it.  Yes I know, drug dogs are bullshiat.  Until cops aren't allowed to use them, that's how it goes though.  The cops probably asked the guy to consent to a search to essentially take away any defense about the accuracy of drug dogs.  They were going to search him no matter what.


Pulp Fiction - 01 - Holland
Youtube fLIcFP0J5TY
 
Resin33
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Leave your drugs in your car, out of sight, and NOT in your pockets. The police need more cause to search your car than your body.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ongbok: Vansthing: morg: stopped because his license plate wasn't illuminated

Police reports need a Fark filter that replaces bullshiat reasons for being stopped with "driving while black in a bad neighborhood" or "driving with out-of-state plates in the midwest".

I've watched a judge in traffic court roll his eyes at the "License plate light out" and just start dismissing them and all the follow on charges (traffic related) and tell the officer that this is a waste of the Court's time. Virginia's most recent policing reform bill eliminated most of the BS dog whistle reasons for stopping vehicles.

A decent lawyer should be able to get the case thrown out because the stop was not legal in the first place. Having your plates illuminated is not required


Unless they changed something, yes, it is required.
http://www.leg.state.fl.us/statutes/i​n​dex.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&URL=0​300-0399/0316/Sections/0316.221.html
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resin33: Leave your drugs in your car, out of sight, and NOT in your pockets. The police need more cause to search your car than your body.


K9 alerted

He was getting searched regardless. No light on the plate BS and k9 at the ready ? Ya they were waiting for this person.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ongbok: Vansthing: morg: stopped because his license plate wasn't illuminated

Police reports need a Fark filter that replaces bullshiat reasons for being stopped with "driving while black in a bad neighborhood" or "driving with out-of-state plates in the midwest".

I've watched a judge in traffic court roll his eyes at the "License plate light out" and just start dismissing them and all the follow on charges (traffic related) and tell the officer that this is a waste of the Court's time. Virginia's most recent policing reform bill eliminated most of the BS dog whistle reasons for stopping vehicles.

A decent lawyer should be able to get the case thrown out because the stop was not legal in the first place. Having your plates illuminated is not required


Until October this year in the Commonwealth of Virginia you could (and were likely if of darker skin tones, young, or "didn't match the neighborhood ") be pulled over for, license plate light out, cracked tail light, tinted windows, body damage around wheel wells, loud exhaust, tires wider than wheel well, accelerating too quickly from a stop light, objects hanging from rear view mirror, strong smell of marijuana....basically an entire litany of "offenses"

Had a state trooper briefing Sailors on my ship tell us "In Virginia I can pull you over at anytime, I have the ultimate desecration in determining the need for a stop."

Most people do not have a personal lawyer on retainer and it isn't worth it for a $25 fine plus court costs (that have to be paid whether or not you go to court) to hire a lawyer. You go to court and hopefully have a reasonable judge dismiss case.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.