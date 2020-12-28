 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fark)   Good morning everyone - having some database problems, a bunch of old links decided to repost themselves for some reason. Please stand by while we sort out whatever this is -Drew   (fark.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
See, Drew really does have a time machine.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wish I could claim to have done this on purpose as a joke but sadly no
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh good, I thought I lost my mind.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ZAZ: See, Drew really does have a time machine.


I deny all wrongdoing
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I, for one, blame 5G.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Out with a bang!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
these things have happened before, and they will happen again.

neo is the one
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought it was a new feature being tested for Groundhog day
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No, it's fine. Let's do 2020 all over again.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think we all expected that 2020 would "end" with a time loop.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We're going to have to relive this year all over again, aren't we?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
2020 will not go quietly or easily.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The database appended Boobies to all the threads this morning.
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, well you could have mentioned it before I woke up to the radio playing "I Got You Babe".
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What are we supposed to do on a Monday morning now?

Work?
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

monophonic81: No, it's fine. Let's do 2020 all over again.


10 SHAKE TINY FIST
20 GOTO 10
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We'll all remember, the 28th day of December
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: We're going to have to relive this year all over again, aren't we?


Well crap.

Guess it's time to stock up on more whiskey.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

monophonic81: No, it's fine. Let's do 2020 all over again.


Can you come over here for a second?

Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Never did get the Y2k20 update, eh?
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Time traveling is clearly the only appropriate answer here
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For a minute I thought this was a 2020 meme turning into reality.
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The queries responsible for selecting the threads have been sacked.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I blame Bobby Tables.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Blame it on the gremlins.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love the new stuff. But every now and then it's great to go back and revisit the classics.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Xcott: I think we all expected that 2020 would "end" with a time loop.


I Got You, Babe - Groundhog Day
Youtube OyBSrBqogPY
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Damn, I thought someone hacked my password so I changed it.  All of the posts were coming up half read.  Glad to see it's not me.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I flipped from Mozilla to Chrome last week, got into work today and was certain Chrome was effing things up on Fark. I was SO ready to uninstall it. Luckily I'm more lazy than indignant.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
well well well
it begins
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The queries responsible for selecting the threads have been sacked.


Those responsible for writing the queries have also been sacked,
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

monophonic81: No, it's fine. Let's do 2020 all over again.


you just hush up with that silliness right now, tyvm
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So I should stop flagging all these as repeats?
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: We're going to have to relive this year all over again, aren't we?


We get to level up in a prestige class at least.
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
if we flipped back to january 2020, at least we'd have 2 months of being able to do stuff
 
Equipped to Handle Pres Genius
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A. "Q" Warner left a present....better call Lin Wood.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Oh good, I thought I lost my mind.


It was working great for me, but I overslept by more than an hour

For a fleeting moment I was not only not behind but there were days still to go before Christmas...

ah well
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Skynet finally becomes self-aware?
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I knew something was wrong when the STEM tab had a lot of threads. And they had comments too!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Drew: Wish I could claim to have done this on purpose as a joke but sadly no


Dominion Voting Systems strikes again!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Delete the TFD queue. That'll fix it
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Should we call in Ethan "Bubblegum" Tate?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
bobbytables.jpg

I'm glad it's not the ham/turkey/gin hangover that made me see double.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
oh good, I'm not having a stroke then, that settles it.

/moar coffee
 
