 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC DFW)   Yes, your fans are trying to kill you. No, you're still not famous   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Consumer Product Safety Commission, ceiling fans, Outdoor fans, Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor, Lowe's, King of Fans, Injury, United States  
•       •       •

1262 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 28 Dec 2020 at 5:05 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And people make fun of Worst Koreans for their fan phobia.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hampton Bay products are hot garbage, and you have about a 50% chance of getting an unlabeled return that's either already broken,or missing something. We had a sub contractor at work put in about 25 of them 3 years ago and I've already had to swap most,if not all, of them out. The common issues are all with the lamp element though, bad switches and weak ass sockets. I have a pile of working fan motors with bad lights.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They cost about $150.

Or $75 per eye.
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is absolutely the correct tab for this story.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG the Koreans were right! Fan death is a thing!
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathroom Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: OMG the Koreans were right! Fan death is a thing!


Came to say this. Leaving satisfied.
 
acad1228
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I am famous. It's just that no one knows it.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selena should have gone to Lowe's.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, Fark does have a Fandom tab.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Hampton Bay products are hot garbage, and you have about a 50% chance of getting an unlabeled return that's either already broken,or missing something. We had a sub contractor at work put in about 25 of them 3 years ago and I've already had to swap most,if not all, of them out. The common issues are all with the lamp element though, bad switches and weak ass sockets. I have a pile of working fan motors with bad lights.


Hampton Bay products really are sh*tty. They're a Home Depot brand, too.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
F#CK! Home Depot. I will never go there again and urge other Fark members to boycott the place. The owner/s gave TrumpFuhrer multi-millions of dollars toward his reelection. Screw them and the horse they rode in on.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Celebrities Who Were Killed By Their Own Fans
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
keep buying MADE IN CHINA. some monkeys never learn.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: Celebrities Who Were Killed By Their Own Fans


They left out Rebecca Schaeffer
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: keep buying MADE IN CHINA. some monkeys never learn.


That monkey being my boss. I'm sure lower end Hunter is probably Chinese as well, but they last way longer. The big plus in my book is that you can fully assemble the 3 blade models I use at work prior to hanging them. Just hang the bracket and hook up the wires. Really cuts down on the jobsite time when I show up with an assembled fan.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.