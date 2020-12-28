 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   The worst year of our lives, in pictures   (cnn.com) divider line
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honey-bunny, we're just getting started. 2020 is going to look like a warm-up in 20 years.
No, I won't shut up. This is my mission in life.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby is saying that like they expect us to die in the next three days.

Be positive!  Years can always be worse.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bad year for many, great year for others.
I was one of the lucky ones. Not living in the United States probably helped.

/Still haven't forgiven 2016 though.
 
