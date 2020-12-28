 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Driving (Canada))   How many of these cars do you think you'll get to hoon next year? Subby hooned 3 of them already. You can hoon the VW Golf, though, Subby has better things to hoon   (driving.ca) divider line
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hoon... This what you want subby?
Blind Melon - No Rain
Youtube 3qVPNONdF58
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Nissan Z car is sexy. Looks like a 240Z. Too bad they'll French it up and make it lose $20K the instant you take it off the lot.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was probably a decade ago and I was reading an Australian newspaper but there was front page news about "Hooners" and I have loved that word ever since, tried to squeeze it into conversations... it's just the best... hooners... hehehe
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Notice me, hoon-pai
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hoon: to drive like an asshat.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sithon: Hoon: to drive like an asshat.


My word, you're good:

"A hoon, in Australia and New Zealand, is a person who deliberately drives a vehicle in a reckless or dangerous manner, generally in order to provoke a reaction from onlookers.

"Hoon activities (or hooning) can include speeding, burnouts, doughnuts, or screeching tyres.

- Wikipedia
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Be sure to gurn while you hoon.

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hooning for Hooters?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/he fixes the cable
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nice to see the S30s lines coming back.
 
