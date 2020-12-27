 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Tennessean)   ♫ When you're downtown near an RV ♫ And you're downtown what you will see ♫ Is your downtown blown all to smithereens ♫   (tennessean.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2020 at 3:30 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Petula Clark - Downtown ( The Dean Martin Show Episode 50 Jan 26 1967 )
Youtube k4d_0EJRFIM
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Guy definitely had a sense of style.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Repeat of the story right below this...
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seinfeld - Downtown
Youtube fzUICBMQBNU
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kill Switch
Youtube jpZl4iT4eAY
 
Flagg99
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image image 425x711]


Fantasic episode penned by William Gibson. Holds up decently well with a few exceptions (the show was never great when it delved into tech).

Shame about First Person Shooter though.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image image 425x711]

Fantasic episode penned by William Gibson. Holds up decently well with a few exceptions (the show was never great when it delved into tech).

Shame about First Person Shooter though.


kill switch x-files
Youtube 2ECnyI66ZGE

2020 is so farked!

How farked is it?

2020 is so farked that I'm convinced the Senate is full of bioterrorists and the suicide bomber was benevolently trying to protect the nation from the ignored SolarWinds cyberattack.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you close down movie shows.  People hang around and troubles surround you.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: This is what happens when you close down movie shows.  People hang around and troubles surround you.


And it happens Downtown?
 
almandot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Megamind - Metrocity is ours!.avi
Youtube B4E3_2E0Qaw
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.