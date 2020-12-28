 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(BBC-US)   UK cop catches 2,000 suspects by memorizing their faces. Meanwhile US cops just find the closest minority and blame them for 2,000 crimes   (bbc.com) divider line
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, it's harder when they all look the same.
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And how many false positives did he have ?
How many innocent people where arrested because of this memory-piggy ?
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Much better superpower than my worlds crappiest superpower, matching someone's face to another face that is sort of similar. The masks are my krytonite.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Well, it's harder when they all look the same.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've known a few people like that. It isn't a skill I have but it is impressive when someone seems to be able to keep a few thousand faces in their memory along with other details. I had two gossips in my high school that kept track of at least 3,000 people and how they were related and other facts.

When one of my cousins was about 5 or 6 she named all the cattle and there were about 200 of them and she kept track of them for years and could pick them out of the heard. My uncle would check their name recorded in his list compared to the one she claimed and she got them right.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Read that as feces.

Which would also be amazing.
 
