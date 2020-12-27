 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Twitter)   Army contract marriage: "A deal to get married but it's not really marriage." "Just think about it and let me know. If you say no I understand. I will just ask the next person till I get someone that says yes." Details supplied, yes   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh the good old Fort Hood days. Memories...
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That was certainly...something. o.O I don't think I've ever read anything that twisted before. Just, damn.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

OK So Amuse Me: That was certainly...something. o.O I don't think I've ever read anything that twisted before. Just, damn.

If I'm not attached to somebody in 3 years, ask again.


If I'm not attached to somebody in 3 years, ask again. --

Me
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Be all that you can be.

Thank you for your service.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Points for honesty?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So I just need to bring a few sexy outfits??

*begins digging out Sonic the Hedgehog Halloween costume*
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He is seeking consent.
Just let him be.

Sure he's weird and spammy but he's seeking consent and moving on if there's no interest.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who says romance is dead?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, offering a sex worker $550/month for being "sexually satisfied 24/7". What a deal.

Reminds me a little of this (without the gross non-stop sex parts, of course):
Lorne Michaels tries to Bribe the Beatles (SNL)
Youtube ZHA3W416zSc
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he's upfront about it. Guess he's seen and heard about enough war brides to hope. And give him credit: he's honest and upfront about it. None of the Old Skool pesky breaking in period.

Brrrrr...
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cman: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x635]


That'd be a good time to find another state to move to, imo.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So he got out of a bad marriage and thinks getting into an arranged fake marriage will be better? And putting out she will get his $400k life insurance was real dumb. Might as well paint a target on yourself since you are worth more dead than alive.
Friends in the military have told me horror stories about marriages there. One got busted by discussing killing her husband via email to her "brother" who happened to be her husband in eastern Europe. The reason she got caught was it was a military email server and it set off a bunch of red flags with lots of emails going to someone's brother that had nude pics attached and discussing cutting brake lines.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Wow, offering a sex worker $550/month for being "sexually satisfied 24/7". What a deal.

Reminds me a little of this (without the gross non-stop sex parts, of course):
[YouTube video: Lorne Michaels tries to Bribe the Beatles (SNL)]


Hey now, $550/mo PLUS a $600/mo apartment where she can keep her boyfriend too!

I don't think he can math
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's a man who doesn't understand relationship and personal connections.  You can feel bad for this guy.  He's broken and foolish and now he's on the internet (there is some personal-ish info on there) to be ridiculed.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When I was in the Army, I never heard of anything like this, but there were a number of 'convenience' marriages. Guy gets deployed to foreign locale, hooks up with local gal, gets hitched and brings her (and her family) back to the States.

Either side could be the opportunistic one. Guy offers a way out of dire economic circumstances for sex; gal offers sex for a ticket out. Once they got here, it wasn't long before things fell apart.

This guy, however, is a real piece of work.it that isn't sex trafficking, it's close, and it won't take much to find and out the dude. What he thought was a good idea might end up being a deployment to Fort Leavenworth.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've been offered such deals by women both on active duty and, following that, my defense contractor days. I declined because marriage isn't just about sex. It's about sandwiches.

/Just kidding on the latter.
//It's about being a family.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kokomo61: When I was in the Army, I never heard of anything like this, but there were a number of 'convenience' marriages. Guy gets deployed to foreign locale, hooks up with local gal, gets hitched and brings her (and her family) back to the States.

Either side could be the opportunistic one. Guy offers a way out of dire economic circumstances for sex; gal offers sex for a ticket out. Once they got here, it wasn't long before things fell apart.

This guy, however, is a real piece of work.it that isn't sex trafficking, it's close, and it won't take much to find and out the dude. What he thought was a good idea might end up being a deployment to Fort Leavenworth.


He's stationed at Fort Hood. Based on recent events there, he will receive a commendation for lateral thinking.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Off topic here: Looks like some modmin is hammered at the Fark front desk.
 
