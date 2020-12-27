 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC News)   God literally told officer to move away from RV about to explode. That and the voice warning that there was a bomb. And the countdown to the explosion   (nbcnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, Law enforcement agency, Police, Google Earth, Google Street View, federal law enforcement agencies, Constable, Tsar Bomba, Davidson County, Tennessee  
•       •       •

114 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Dec 2020 at 2:30 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hearing voices from nonexistent entities is a sign of mental illness.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God is always doing stuff like that, as any survivor.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*ask
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which god? Thor?  Poseidon? Queztalcouatl?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe they found out they were to be quarantined with a Dentist.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
God told me to stay home, sit on the couch, and poor myself some single malt. Because He likes me more.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Which god? Thor?  Poseidon? Queztalcouatl?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If listening to Guy N. Hed means there is a God, then I am that God and I should worship myself.


Seems good enough logic for religious use.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.