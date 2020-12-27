 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The New Paper (Singapore))   Frogs in MY foosball? It's crueler than you think   (tnp.sg) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
WTF?!?!?!

I was a huge fooser in my teens (coulda gone pro) and I never, NEVER, thought frogs.

Those guys are dicks.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size


//whatever happened to him?
///he's been too quiet
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Call me a crazy lib, but animal cruelty should have twice the penalty of human cruelty.  My logic being that animals have no agency to care or act for themselves with they are under human control.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: WTF?!?!?!

I was a huge fooser in my teens (coulda gone pro) and I never, NEVER, thought frogs.

Those guys are dicks.



What state, and what years? 

I was playing in upstate NY from late '70s to early '90s.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Well I was phasing out by '97 but I crushed the Fark out of the kids in Watkins Glen back in the day (just out on a pleasure trip to drive cars fast but..)
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh, the humanity...
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It was pretty awesome but like a half hour later someone asked about my USPS hat..."Nah, it's just a warning that I might flip and start shooting".... turns out THAT HAPPENED in Watkins Glen so... yeah, it was awkward but I was also the guy with weed so everyone got over it.... still, stepped on a turd.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't understand why the rest of the world has to know.  What happened was terrible and the actors should be held accountable.

I think reports like this prevent people from staring down at their own shoes and understanding what needs fixing in their own locale.

This - what good is this when I know about the bullsh*t in my own city, why should I be outraged about them or even f*ckin' know about them when maybe someone next door is dealing and beating his wife, when a council member is stealing from a slush fund, etc.

I think this kind of thing distracts people from what is actually important in their own lives.  Also, it will never cease.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Please, everyone knows baseball is the best sport for frogs.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
