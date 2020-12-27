 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Twitter)   Nashville PD release video of bombing. Video to the left, Loose Change level conspiracy theories to the right   (twitter.com) divider line
    Followup  
Original Tweet:
 
TWX [TotalFark]
Daaamn.

I bet that cop in the foreground didn't think there was a real bomb the way he was meandering around, like he was simply waiting for the countdown to reach zero with nothing happening.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
TWX: Daaamn.

I bet that cop in the foreground didn't think there was a real bomb the way he was meandering around, like he was simply waiting for the countdown to reach zero with nothing happening.


I bet he treats the next bomb threat with a little more respect.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
TWX: Daaamn.

I bet that cop in the foreground didn't think there was a real bomb the way he was meandering around, like he was simply waiting for the countdown to reach zero with nothing happening.


This is Nashville. He was waiting for the Pancake Pantry to open.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
Lots of uninformed, dense people in that tweet thread.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Nice
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
At least on the phone, this was literally one frame to the next. I'm not seeing a missile/direct energy weapon/Biden hopped up on gamma radiation/etc. that's a straight up bomb.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
scottydoesntknow: At least on the phone, this was literally one frame to the next. I'm not seeing a missile/direct energy weapon/Biden hopped up on gamma radiation/etc. that's a straight up bomb.

[Fark user image 346x750]

[Fark user image 346x750]


You can't see the missile? IT'S RIGHT THERE.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
The most interesting part. The bomb looks like it was constructed in a way to direct it's energy sideways towards the building. End result, the RV was forced to the other side of the street.

Dude was definitely targeting that building.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
The microchips in the COVID-19 vaccine are activated by 5G radio signals and will turn you into a gay frog.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
fragMasterFlash: The microchips in the COVID-19 vaccine are activated by 5G radio signals and will turn you into a gay frog.


Yeah, that is the worse part about the microchips.... They are explosive so the gubment can take you out when you refuse to do their bidding.

I live in Seattle and I know someone who once was in the same building as bill gates.   So I hear things
 
Therion [TotalFark]
scottydoesntknow: At least on the phone, this was literally one frame to the next. I'm not seeing a missile/direct energy weapon/Biden hopped up on gamma radiation/etc. that's a straight up bomb.


Maybe you shouldn't have scrubbed so hard.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
That explosion is similar to a fuel-air bomb. No high explosives, except perhaps a blasting cap or bullet primers for ignition.
He probably opened a few propane tanks or acetylene bottles in the RV and asphyxiated before ignition.

Considering he had an explosives handling license; its lucky he didn't do more damage...
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
It was the Petula Clark licensing people.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
Yup, that's a bomb.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
What I don't get in that Twit thread is the twits claiming the explosion happens on the other side of the street from the RV.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself [TotalFark]
Diagonal: What I don't get in that Twit thread is the twits claiming the explosion happens on the other side of the street from the RV.


People are claiming that Trump won the election too. People on Twitter are dumber than a box of hammers.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Diagonal: What I don't get in that Twit thread is the twits claiming the explosion happens on the other side of the street from the RV.


See my comment above.. All they see is what is left of the wreckage on the other side of the street because the blast was directed left at the building it tossed the wrecked to the right.

Twitter morons only see what they want to see
 
King Something [TotalFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Forgive me if this is inappropriate, but the Community Resource Center and Hands On Nashville are two of the organizations collecting and distributing cleanup materials for crews and volunteers in the recovery that will begin once the feds open the scene up. I've worked with them previously (most recently in the tornado aftermath), and they are both solid community aid groups. They're both taking donations and have request lists on Amazon if anyone is so inclined to chip in some gear or supplies for the volunteers. Not sure how kosher it is to drop the links in thread, but look them up if you feel like it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
croesius: Forgive me if this is inappropriate, but the Community Resource Center and Hands On Nashville are two of the organizations collecting and distributing cleanup materials for crews and volunteers in the recovery that will begin once the feds open the scene up. I've worked with them previously (most recently in the tornado aftermath), and they are both solid community aid groups. They're both taking donations and have request lists on Amazon if anyone is so inclined to chip in some gear or supplies for the volunteers. Not sure how kosher it is to drop the links in thread, but look them up if you feel like it.


Bathia_Mapes to the courtesy desk, please.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
styckx: The most interesting part. The bomb looks like it was constructed in a way to direct it's energy sideways towards the building. End result, the RV was forced to the other side of the street.

Dude was definitely targeting that building.


Was that the AT&T building?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
Big blast.
Must have been packed tight with them thar 5 Gee chips.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
vudukungfu: Big blast.
Must have been packed tight with them thar 5 Gee chips.


it was the seekrit muzlim obbama chemtrails behind the missel what loded up the rv to idnite them chips
studdy i tout
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
Fresh conspiracy theory I just made up for entertainment purposes:

The suicide bomber knew how bad the SolarWinds attack was and that Nashville AT&T was sitting on their thumbs while their infrastructure festered with Russian infiltration. He decided to "burn it to the ground" metaphorically by physically eliminating the threat with a massive EMP.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
Purple_Urkle: Fresh conspiracy theory I just made up for entertainment purposes:

The suicide bomber knew how bad the SolarWinds attack was and that Nashville AT&T was sitting on their thumbs while their infrastructure festered with Russian infiltration. He decided to "burn it to the ground" metaphorically by physically eliminating the threat with a massive EMP.


That only would make any sort of sense if the AT&T site was right next to where he parked the RV.

As I understand it, and correct me if I'm wrong, but the AT&T site was not immediately adjacent to the RV.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
fusillade762: styckx: The most interesting part. The bomb looks like it was constructed in a way to direct it's energy sideways towards the building. End result, the RV was forced to the other side of the street.

Dude was definitely targeting that building.

Was that the AT&T building?


Yup, the camera was at the intersection in the lower left of this picture @ Commerce, the bigass red monolithic building is the telecom hub.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas [TotalFark]
Doesn't look anything like in the movies. Faked? Fake news?
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
TWX: Purple_Urkle: Fresh conspiracy theory I just made up for entertainment purposes:

The suicide bomber knew how bad the SolarWinds attack was and that Nashville AT&T was sitting on their thumbs while their infrastructure festered with Russian infiltration. He decided to "burn it to the ground" metaphorically by physically eliminating the threat with a massive EMP.

That only would make any sort of sense if the AT&T site was right next to where he parked the RV.

As I understand it, and correct me if I'm wrong, but the AT&T site was not immediately adjacent to the RV.


I believe the RV was parked beside the AT&T building, I've circled what is thought to be the epicenter of the blast, you can see a large hole in the structure where it's thought the RV was parked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
what's that crazypants
fragMasterFlash: The microchips in the COVID-19 vaccine are activated by 5G radio signals and will turn you into a gay frog.


But what if you're already a guy frog?! Does it reverse the effect???

/asking for a friend
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
But that RV was where Trump's proof of voter fraud was being stored.

Study. It. Out.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
A - Disgruntled employee
B - 5G  nutter
C - Snowden stan
D - ???
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
Why does the smoke get sucked TOWARDS the "explosion"? It should have been pushing air away from the epicenter, not drawing it in towards it like an implosion.

Study it out, people.
 
what's that crazypants
what's that crazypants: fragMasterFlash: The microchips in the COVID-19 vaccine are activated by 5G radio signals and will turn you into a gay frog.

But what if you're already a guy frog?! Does it reverse the effect???

/asking for a friend


Really? Autocorrects gay? 🙄
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
fragMasterFlash: The microchips in the COVID-19 vaccine are activated by 5G radio signals and will turn you into a gay frog.


Amphibian-Americans will have a distinct advantage when sea levels rise 300 feet and drown our coastal cities.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
thealgorerhythm: A - Disgruntled employee
B - 5G  nutter
C - Snowden stan
D - ???


D - Jewel Heist
 
nyan9mm
Also, do people not realize that camera is recording at like 16 fps? That's exactly what I would expect it too look like, especially if you see the explosion 250ms or however much time after ignition.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: It was the Petula Clark licensing people.


If he was streaming the song he's really going to be in trouble.
 
wantingout
TWX: Daaamn.

I bet that cop in the foreground didn't think there was a real bomb the way he was meandering around, like he was simply waiting for the countdown to reach zero with nothing happening.


Im surprised the cops weren't having a drill with the exact scenario when the bombing happened, like so many times in the past.
 
mikalmd
That's not going to buff out ..
 
wantingout
Badmoodman: Lots of uninformed, dense people in that tweet thread.


Hmmm, mb your moral superiority would help to enlighten them.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
So we are going to have another jet fuel can't melt steel beams conspiracy theories again?
 
Jeebus Saves
GardenWeasel: scottydoesntknow: At least on the phone, this was literally one frame to the next. I'm not seeing a missile/direct energy weapon/Biden hopped up on gamma radiation/etc. that's a straight up bomb.

[Fark user image 346x750]

[Fark user image 346x750]

You can't see the missile? IT'S RIGHT THERE.


That's a street light
 
VanillaEnvelope
Zoom in.

Zoom in.

Enhance.

Enhance!
 
taintbaggins [TotalFark]
Why would people think it was missile instead of a bomb? Granted like most sane people I have often fantasized about taking out the RV in front of me with an Exocet or Hellfire but like most sane people I haven't actually filled the necessary paperwork with the ATF.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
VanillaEnvelope: Zoom in.

Zoom in.

Enhance.

Enhance!


Now computer, extrapolate what happened between those two frames and display!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
That's a very heavily traveled area for tourists, although maybe a block or two north of the real action. Luckily there aren't too many Nashville tourists out and about on Christmas morning.
 
Liquid_Bacon
That cop was very calm for being near an explosive device in visual range.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
bughunter: thealgorerhythm: A - Disgruntled employee
B - 5G  nutter
C - Snowden stan
D - ???

D - Jewel Heist


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
taintbaggins: Why would people think it was missile instead of a bomb? Granted like most sane people I have often fantasized about taking out the RV in front of me with an Exocet or Hellfire but like most sane people I haven't actually filled the necessary paperwork with the ATF.


Because they've convinced themselves that the entire world is some vast network of conspiracies, with forces of light and dark bloodily battling for control while somehow keeping the entire thing completely secret from the masses.  But they're the special people, the initiated, who know what is really going on.
 
