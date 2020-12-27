 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Eat This Not That)   The seven DANGEROUS side effects...including dry mouth and hunger. Yes, they actually list those. As opposed to those Rx that have an entire sheet that comes with the medication. Beware the DANGEROUS green weed   (eatthis.com) divider line
52
    More: Interesting, Medicine, Cannabis, Tetrahydrocannabinol, Chemotherapy, Medical cannabis, medical use of cannabis, Physician, great uses of cannabis  
•       •       •

862 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2020 at 9:20 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Once I injected two (2) marihuana joints and I woke up in Montana... I live in Florida... also it was my day off.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if I just eat it?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmm, reading that list I get this idea:

You get high.
Have sex without a condom ("Babe, it's OK. I read pot kiils your sperm)
Get thirsty
Decide while at the fridge you're hungry too
Have to take a huge poop due to eating chocolate covered popcorn with hot sauce
Worry if that's an in-grown hair or the clap while on the toilet
Stop being high and worry you didn't wear a condom & the store is all out of Plan B
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK. New user here. 

This article needs to FARK OFF with that bullschitt.

I'm going to talk about edibles, as that's my experience. YMMV. 

I'm 50. I started taking 10mg edibles last year as, hey, 49 and a little achy with insomnia. Tried it for a week, then decided to see what happens when I stop.

Zero withdrawal. Zero tweekiness. Nothing. No addiction. Zero. 

I went a month without it. Then when my body started up again with aches, went back to it. No huge rush, nothing weird. 

Then I got COVID. 

Pot was the only thing, the ONLY thing that helped. It drastically helped with my nausea, it helped with getting me to sleep, as COVID is a bastard and wrings you out six ways to sunday, then decides as a joke to utterly rob you of sleeping. Think insomnia on steroids and you're so, so damn tired. 

You have to fine tune the dose to you. Hysterically popped a 50mg one night and spent the evening walking V e r y S l o w l y so I didn't float away. 

Unlike Percoset / Percodan which was alarming in its depth, scope and jonesing when I stopped taking it, pot's incredible. You take it, you relax, you wake up feeling refreshed. 

I'll take being high over being drunk any day of the week. 

And shockingly, it hasn't caused me to self-sodomize myself on fireplugs while shooting up all the LDS. 

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw an ad for some drug where two of the side effects were increased urge to consume alcohol and gamble.

I wish I knew what that was
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: I saw an ad for some drug where two of the side effects were increased urge to consume alcohol and gamble.

I wish I knew what that was


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

Rotting taint has to be my favorite side effect.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"One of the most common side effects that is not well known is that it can cause severe nausea and vomiting. The condition, called cannabis hyperemesis syndrome, is usually seen with daily users but can occur in any patient."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: I saw an ad for some drug where two of the side effects were increased urge to consume alcohol and gamble.

I wish I knew what that was


Yeah that's called 'drugs'... ask your dealer if you can get some drugs and then ask if they want a beer or a shot of whiskey, if they say "no" you should ask "wanna bet?"... full circle.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: And shockingly, it hasn't caused me to self-sodomize myself on fireplugs while shooting up all the LDS.


You just don't remember that. Check your Instagram.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So THAT'S why it was classified as a schedule 1 controlled substance!  No wonder so many people were arrested and had their lives destroyed using and selling it.

And all this time I thought it was just a money maker for the criminal justice system.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Unlike Percoset / Percodan which was alarming in its depth, scope and jonesing when I stopped taking it, pot's incredible. You take it, you relax, you wake up feeling refreshed.


I know everyone is different, but that wasn't my experience on Percocet & then Lortab. I took them for years due to an injury to my back. Normally I would take one in the morning & carry another "just in case". If my back was fine that day, I could do whatever I wanted. However, I also could just as easily loose the grip on something, reach to grab it before it got away (wet hands holding a glass spaghetti sauce, for example) and it could go right out. Then I would have anywhere from a couple of days to two weeks+ of horrible pain & could barely move. The only reason I don't take them now it they made it so tough for doctor's to prescribe them, the only place around me I could go to charged so much per monthly visit, it would be cheaper to score them from a dealer.

So you know what happened when I stopped taking them? I threw the bottle away when it was empty and that's it. No withdrawal, no "jonesing", no anything. But I always had issues getting to sleep since I was a kid, so I started using a vape with THC oil in it, along with Unisom, Valerian root and Melatonin before bed. It isn't prefect but I can sleep thru most nights without waking up more than once. My back still acts up and I curse every person that screams about the "opioid crisis" when it does as some of us needed them and weren't hooked on them either. Like I said, everyone has a different experience but thanks for punishing those that were fine on it for the sake of strung out junkies who just moved onto some other drug.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo, where the Becky's at?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case you haven't heard this once a month since you turned 12
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also...if you want to lessen the effects of alcohol on New Year's Eve...don't drink as much booze as you might have.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ScrimBoy: "One of the most common side effects that is not well known is that it can cause severe nausea and vomiting. The condition, called cannabis hyperemesis syndrome, is usually seen with daily users but can occur in any patient."

[Fark user image image 400x350]


Came to say this. The very first sentence contradicts itself.

/Wife got me a Storz & Bickel Mighty vape for Christmas. It f*ckin rocks! And stones!
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cannabis is a gift from the gods.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: ScrimBoy: "One of the most common side effects that is not well known is that it can cause severe nausea and vomiting. The condition, called cannabis hyperemesis syndrome, is usually seen with daily users but can occur in any patient."

[Fark user image image 400x350]

Came to say this. The very first sentence contradicts itself.

/Wife got me a Storz & Bickel Mighty vape for Christmas. It f*ckin rocks! And stones!


I also don't know any daily stoners that vomit daily.  Not even Becky.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Promoting stigma of schizophrenia.
That's a shiatty way to be.

It's completely possible that people with undetected schizophrenia begin self medicating with whatever they've got access to, which happens to include marijuana.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Schizophrenia isn't a death sentence.
It doesn't make people inherently violent.

It's treatable.
I'm friends with schizophrenics.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Once I injected two (2) marihuana joints and I woke up in Montana... I live in Florida... also it was my day off.


You would like to have seen Montana.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Yeah, pretty much all of that is true. But mostly only happens when used to excess... Which is why you want to keep the dosage low.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh, no, it's not as safe as those prescription medicines with the risk of painful sudden death? I guess I should have abstained for 40 years.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey man, I've been smoking weed since the 80s and I didn't even read the article so I think I've proven my point here.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They left off watching stupid cartoons and thinking their hilarious.  Also buying a set of water colors and a bear trap off of Amazon.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Number 4: "You Might Feel Sedation or Impairment"

Isn't that the reason people use pot?
 
0z79
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Znuh: OK. New user here. 

This article needs to FARK OFF with that bullschitt.

I'm going to talk about edibles, as that's my experience. YMMV. 

I'm 50. I started taking 10mg edibles last year as, hey, 49 and a little achy with insomnia. Tried it for a week, then decided to see what happens when I stop.

Zero withdrawal. Zero tweekiness. Nothing. No addiction. Zero. 

I went a month without it. Then when my body started up again with aches, went back to it. No huge rush, nothing weird. 

Then I got COVID. 

Pot was the only thing, the ONLY thing that helped. It drastically helped with my nausea, it helped with getting me to sleep, as COVID is a bastard and wrings you out six ways to sunday, then decides as a joke to utterly rob you of sleeping. Think insomnia on steroids and you're so, so damn tired. 

You have to fine tune the dose to you. Hysterically popped a 50mg one night and spent the evening walking V e r y S l o w l y so I didn't float away.

Unlike Percoset / Percodan which was alarming in its depth, scope and jonesing when I stopped taking it, pot's incredible. You take it, you relax, you wake up feeling refreshed. 

I'll take being high over being drunk any day of the week. 

And shockingly, it hasn't caused me to self-sodomize myself on fireplugs while shooting up all the LDS. 

[i.imgur.com image 525x552]


A Whiter Shade Of Pale - Procol Harum
Youtube 1TQuvfTE8Ro


"The room was humming harder, as the ceiling flew away"
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
8)  You might develop an unhealthy appreciation of jam band music
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: "One of the most common side effects that is not well known is that it can cause severe nausea and vomiting. The condition, called cannabis hyperemesis syndrome, is usually seen with daily users but can occur in any patient."

[Fark user image image 400x350]


I only know of one person who puked because of pot, and it is entirely his fault. This jibroni was trying to show off  and ate a crap ton of pot butter. He's was warned, but did it anyway.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: 8)  You might develop an unhealthy appreciation of jam band music


Prog rock in some cases.
 
0z79
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: 8)  You might develop an unhealthy appreciation of jam band music


Or jazz. Lots of stoners like jazz.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It starts with a slight fever and dryness of the throat. When the virus penetrates the red blood cells, the victim becomes dizzy, begins to experience an itchy rash, then the poison goes to work on the central nervous system, severe muscle spasms followed by the inevitable drooling. At this point, the entire digestive system collapses accompanied by uncontrollable flatulence. Until finally, the poor bastard is reduced to a quivering wasted piece of jelly.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: ScrimBoy: "One of the most common side effects that is not well known is that it can cause severe nausea and vomiting. The condition, called cannabis hyperemesis syndrome, is usually seen with daily users but can occur in any patient."

[Fark user image image 400x350]

I only know of one person who puked because of pot, and it is entirely his fault. This jibroni was trying to show off  and ate a crap ton of pot butter. He's was warned, but did it anyway.


Only time I ever puked because of pot, it was because I took a few tokes when I was already drunk. I was young and inexperienced. Won't do that again.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

0z79: Znuh: OK. New user here.

This article needs to FARK OFF with that bullschitt.

I'm going to talk about edibles, as that's my experience. YMMV.

I'm 50. I started taking 10mg edibles last year as, hey, 49 and a little achy with insomnia. Tried it for a week, then decided to see what happens when I stop.

Zero withdrawal. Zero tweekiness. Nothing. No addiction. Zero.

I went a month without it. Then when my body started up again with aches, went back to it. No huge rush, nothing weird.

Then I got COVID.

Pot was the only thing, the ONLY thing that helped. It drastically helped with my nausea, it helped with getting me to sleep, as COVID is a bastard and wrings you out six ways to sunday, then decides as a joke to utterly rob you of sleeping. Think insomnia on steroids and you're so, so damn tired.

You have to fine tune the dose to you. Hysterically popped a 50mg one night and spent the evening walking V e r y S l o w l y so I didn't float away.

Unlike Percoset / Percodan which was alarming in its depth, scope and jonesing when I stopped taking it, pot's incredible. You take it, you relax, you wake up feeling refreshed.

I'll take being high over being drunk any day of the week.

And shockingly, it hasn't caused me to self-sodomize myself on fireplugs while shooting up all the LDS.

[i.imgur.com image 525x552]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1TQuvfTE​8Ro]

"The room was humming harder, as the ceiling flew away"


The Byrds- Eight Miles High (HQ)
Youtube J74ttSR8lEg


And when you touch down
You'll find that it's stranger than known
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One of the most common side effects that is not well known

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: 8)  You might develop an unhealthy appreciation of jam band music


Trust me, as someone who kind of fell into that scene for business reasons and made some awesome friends in that crowd, those people are on way more than weed.
 
whitroth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let's see, nausea, etc, is usually first time.
Paranoia - well, yes, if there are cops around.

Otherwise, what's the problem? As that strange gubernatorial candidate in California had it, a few years ago, drunks kill people; stoned people kill munchies.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DNRTFA. But Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) is a real thing. Only seems to happen to folks who way overindulge for a long time. You reach a point where getting high literally gets you puking every 20 minutes or so (similar to cyclic vomiting syndrome). Standing in a hot shower is the only way to alleviate symptoms, apparently. And once you get CHS you basically can't smoke ever again - you've busted your weed receptors. My nephew is a nurse practitioner in CO; I asked him about CHS and he said "yep, they come to the ER and we throw them in a hot bath and tell them they can't smoker anymore" (or take edibles etc.).

This 30% THCA dispensary weed with no other cannabinoids (CBD especially) is farking poison. Carts (dispensary carts; 85% THC) destroy your tolerance. Weed has become weaponized. It can indeed be abused. Happily, there are easy ways around this if you know what you are doing and aren't a knucklehead, and dispensaries are seeming to realize that 0% CBD weed isn't what everyone wants.

I've experienced withdrawal symptoms from cannabis. It made me change my habits and reduce my intake, and to switch over to (mostly) CBD hemp with a little THCA in it. Like that weak assed Mexican brick from days yonder.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: It starts with a slight fever and dryness of the throat. When the virus penetrates the red blood cells, the victim becomes dizzy, begins to experience an itchy rash, then the poison goes to work on the central nervous system, severe muscle spasms followed by the inevitable drooling. At this point, the entire digestive system collapses accompanied by uncontrollable flatulence. Until finally, the poor bastard is reduced to a quivering wasted piece of jelly.


This is why I always have the lasagna.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, it's legal in Illinois (Yeah.  Yeah, blind pig).  But if work thinks you've been using it, they give you a small cup.  And if you can get in it, you're small.
 
crazydave023
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: It starts with a slight fever and dryness of the throat. When the virus penetrates the red blood cells, the victim becomes dizzy, begins to experience an itchy rash, then the poison goes to work on the central nervous system, severe muscle spasms followed by the inevitable drooling. At this point, the entire digestive system collapses accompanied by uncontrollable flatulence. Until finally, the poor bastard is reduced to a quivering wasted piece of jelly.


Did you have the fish?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have some right now that makes you want to pretend you don't have hands.

That sounds super dangerous.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This year marks my first year using marijuana to treat my OCD. It has been such a success I've decided to create a YouTube series where I attempt to demystify and destigmatize both marijuana and mental illness. I get angry, like livid angry when I think of all the lives destroyed not because of marijuana but because it was illegal. I get angry when I think of all the research opportunities lost because marijuana was deemed to have no medical uses. When something makes you angry you can either seethe in impotent rage or become an activist and do something about it, so I figured doing something about it made more sense and to that end I'll be making videos where I show that the recreational side of marijuana isn't something to be scared about (we'll make some bad synthesizer music together) and then discuss how mental illness has effected my life and how marijuana is helping.

Episode 1 of the Gummy Voice Show: Part 1.
Episode 1 of the Gummy Voice Show: Part 2.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
b0rscht:  I've experienced withdrawal symptoms from cannabis. It made me change my habits and reduce my intake, and to switch over to (mostly) CBD hemp with a little THCA in it. Like that weak assed Mexican brick from days yonder.

I am waaaaay too old to smoke ditch weed.
 
fark account name
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: 8)  You might develop an unhealthy appreciation of jam band music


This alone is why MJ needs to stay illegal.

There is no "healthy" appreciation of jam bands.

Sure, Dave Matthews seems innocent enough. Then you try Grateful Dead's "Touch of Grey".  Next thing you know you've thrown on a peasant dress, doused yourself in patchouli and are swaying to Aquarium Rescue Unit.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Promoting stigma of schizophrenia.
That's a shiatty way to be.

It's completely possible that people with undetected schizophrenia begin self medicating with whatever they've got access to, which happens to include marijuana.


Hands down the public has more access to alcohol than any other drug of choice. I'll admit the point is moot; hopefully people in need of counseling will receive it.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Znuh: OK. New user here. 

This article needs to FARK OFF with that bullschitt.

I'm going to talk about edibles, as that's my experience. YMMV. 

I'm 50. I started taking 10mg edibles last year as, hey, 49 and a little achy with insomnia. Tried it for a week, then decided to see what happens when I stop.

Zero withdrawal. Zero tweekiness. Nothing. No addiction. Zero. 

I went a month without it. Then when my body started up again with aches, went back to it. No huge rush, nothing weird. 

Then I got COVID. 

Pot was the only thing, the ONLY thing that helped. It drastically helped with my nausea, it helped with getting me to sleep, as COVID is a bastard and wrings you out six ways to sunday, then decides as a joke to utterly rob you of sleeping. Think insomnia on steroids and you're so, so damn tired. 

You have to fine tune the dose to you. Hysterically popped a 50mg one night and spent the evening walking V e r y S l o w l y so I didn't float away. 

Unlike Percoset / Percodan which was alarming in its depth, scope and jonesing when I stopped taking it, pot's incredible. You take it, you relax, you wake up feeling refreshed. 

I'll take being high over being drunk any day of the week. 

And shockingly, it hasn't caused me to self-sodomize myself on fireplugs while shooting up all the LDS. 

[i.imgur.com image 525x552]


This guy edibles, amirite?
 
JRoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Gubbo: I saw an ad for some drug where two of the side effects were increased urge to consume alcohol and gamble.

I wish I knew what that was

Yeah that's called 'drugs'... ask your dealer if you can get some drugs and then ask if they want a beer or a shot of whiskey, if they say "no" you should ask "wanna bet?"... full circle.


My cousin has Parkinson's and some of the drugs he was on caused him to do those. They switched him to another regimen - just in time to save his family's finances.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.