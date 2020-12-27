 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Ledger)   And on a slow day in Lakeland FL, a turkey dies   (theledger.com) divider line
    Christmas, Lakeland community, Lake Morton, Sarah Calamunci, Recreation Director Bob Donahay, Lake Morton community member  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Awww, damn... but also, dude already wrote TWO (2) songs about it? John Frinzi lives right up the street and I don't think he's even written one! Get on it J-dawg!
Shoreline by John Frinzi
Youtube b1CF8FkCs9c
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Lakeland Parks and Recreation Director Bob Donahay said the cause of death is uncertain, but it doesn't look like any foul play was involved."

Kind of surprised the writer missed this opportunity.  Cancel his Fark account.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

coffeetime: "Lakeland Parks and Recreation Director Bob Donahay said the cause of death is uncertain, but it doesn't look like any foul play was involved."

Kind of surprised the writer missed this opportunity.  Cancel his Fark account.


I too am disappointed.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It could have been thrown from a helicopter?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lakeland has slow days?

/usually there's some hot shuffleboard action
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And his mama cries
Because if there's one thing that she don't need
It's one less turkey mouth to feed
In Lakelaaaaand...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
daffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If no one did him in, he has gotten one thing that turkeys don't often get, a natural death. If that is the case, they should have a funeral, of sorts, and celebrate his life. I lost my little dog the day before Easter, so I know it is hard to have a holiday when you loose a friend. I feel bad for all who knew and loved him, but time will soften the ache. Try to have a Happy New Year.
 
