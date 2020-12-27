 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Guardian)   Most of the (entitled) British tourists told to self-isolate at upmarket Swiss ski resort flee in the night   (theguardian.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Swiss media quoted an elderly woman from London, who had self-isolated in her second home in Verbier, as saying: "For days I was put under general suspicion. It was unbearable."

This selfish, nasty old biddy needs an education in "unbearable."
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Remember that thread or two we had when Cayman jailed the american girl for far less.

It really doesn't sound all that unreasonable to me to jail people who break their quarantines
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Called later to see if they still had to pay for their rooms, damned right, and you can't ever come in our country again. Assholes
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Art Modell was less scummy.
 
