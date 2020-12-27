 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NYPost)   How do you manage to get a Tesla stolen with a rare violin inside it without immediately being suspected of insurance fraud?   (nypost.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sought for questioning

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sought for questioning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The art dealer said he was moving the violin from a previous location that he felt was not secure enough when he accidentally left his white Tesla unlocked momentarily while he went into his house.


Less secure than an unlocked and unattended car?  Did he have it sitting under a neon sign that said, "FREE VIOLIN"?
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: The art dealer said he was moving the violin from a previous location that he felt was not secure enough when he accidentally left his white Tesla unlocked momentarily while he went into his house.


Less secure than an unlocked and unattended car?  Did he have it sitting under a neon sign that said, "FREE VIOLIN"?


You took the words right out of my mouth.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

foo monkey: The art dealer said he was moving the violin from a previous location that he felt was not secure enough when he accidentally left his white Tesla unlocked momentarily while he went into his house.


Less secure than an unlocked and unattended car?  Did he have it sitting under a neon sign that said, "FREE VIOLIN"?


Sounds like my Camry is more secure. This reeks of insurance fraud. The big names don't bring in money like they used to. I have a German copy of a Nicoló Amati. My fiddle is worth more than my Camry, but not by much. My Amati copy has a big ass, not like a gazelle-like Strad. It's good for German and non-Mozart Viennese music and Russian music. Not so much for French or Mozart-ish music.

I need to try a carbon-fiber bow.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: My Amati copy has a big ass


Fark user image
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that all we do on this site? Read and discuss stories about sex and violins?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: Is that all we do on this site? Read and discuss stories about sex and violins?


Hah, at first glance I read that as "sex with violins"
*checks again*
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: beezeltown: Is that all we do on this site? Read and discuss stories about sex and violins?

Hah, at first glance I read that as "sex with violins"
*checks again*


"F-hole" sounds proper dirty, to be honest...
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: ecmoRandomNumbers: My Amati copy has a big ass

[Fark user image 850x63]


Well, she DOES!
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: Bslim: beezeltown: Is that all we do on this site? Read and discuss stories about sex and violins?

Hah, at first glance I read that as "sex with violins"
*checks again*

"F-hole" sounds proper dirty, to be honest...


It's damn-near impossible to hear that in 4th grade and not giggle. It's like hearing "Uranus" in science class. All the way to college doctorates, I think. I still think Carl Sagan had a giggle every time he had to say it.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A spokesperson for the FBI, Laura Eimiller, told the paper the agency has no leads in the case.

Seriously? All the shiat Tesla's can do but they can't be tracked?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you a cop?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sought for questioning:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A thief stole a rare 18th century violin said to be worth more than $700,000 in California

What's it worth in South Carolina?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A thief stole a rare 18th century violin said to be worth more than $700,000 in California

What's it worth in South Carolina?


$37,500 if it follows the housing market.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A thief stole a rare 18th century violin said to be worth more than $700,000 in California

What's it worth in South Carolina?


         About tree fiddy.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: "F-hole" sounds proper dirty, to be honest...

It's damn-near impossible to hear that in 4th grade and not giggle. It's like hearing "Uranus" in science class. All the way to college doctorates, I think. I still think Carl Sagan had a giggle every time he had to say it.


You shut your dirty whore f-hole. There are womens about!
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Driving around with that violin, which he doesn't play, Sounds legit.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Driving around with that violin, which he doesn't play, Sounds legit.


To be fair, its f-holes should be tickled regularly to maintain the value.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let me get my tiny violin.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No one has read their motor vehicle insurance policy? Unlocked car = no fat check from Premium Boy. Sorry.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Because this shiat legitimately happens

beholld Yoyo Ma who forgot his Strad CELLO in a cab

https://apnews.com/article/eda9807e49​5​026a7178cac1a20a5d950
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: beezeltown: Bslim: beezeltown: Is that all we do on this site? Read and discuss stories about sex and violins?

Hah, at first glance I read that as "sex with violins"
*checks again*

"F-hole" sounds proper dirty, to be honest...

It's damn-near impossible to hear that in 4th grade and not giggle. It's like hearing "Uranus" in science class. All the way to college doctorates, I think. I still think Carl Sagan had a giggle every time he had to say it.


Bastard file
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Because this shiat legitimately happens

beholld Yoyo Ma who forgot his Strad CELLO in a cab

https://apnews.com/article/eda9807e495​026a7178cac1a20a5d950


Yoyo carries that for work. This guy doesn't play it, just leaves it lying around.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Disorder In The Court | The Three Stooges (Color / HD Remastered / Public Domain)
Youtube yOLx5HqIcgA


Oh! My beautiful Stradivarius!
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: A spokesperson for the FBI, Laura Eimiller, told the paper the agency has no leads in the case.

Seriously? All the shiat Tesla's can do but they can't be tracked?


You can track them all you want, you can't force the police/detective to do their job better.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How do you manage to get a Tesla stolen

I thought those things reported every second of their lives to Telsa Central Command.  Including size of ass in drivers seat and TLF (Time of Last Fart).  Elon finds that data very interesting.  Veddddddy  Interesting..... but stupid.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone who owns an ancient violin should immediately be charged for insurance fraud.

It's only a matter of time.
 
creckert
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm going to leave all my guitars and amps and stuff in my car. Feel like it's more secure than you know, my farking house
 
ansius
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
if it's not insurance fraud it's deep Trump voter-like levels of stupidity.
 
eldoobie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Teslas usually lock  themselves when you walk away.
 
