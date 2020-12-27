 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Star)   Dad goes up against giant mouse with kickin' arse gloves on as he tries to protect his kids, gets punched cartoon styled (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Kangaroo, English-language films, Marsupial, Australia, Family friend Tina Grace Rowe, angry kangaroo, large male, dangerous animal  
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
cartoonbrew.comView Full Size


Oh, Father....
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i expected more, the roo just tapped him
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ekdikeo4: i expected more, the roo just tapped him


It kicked him hard enough to break his arm.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guy was lucky it didn't kick his spine out through his arsehole. Because they can do that.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wear a mask next time, dickhead.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kangaroo kicks man into lake
Youtube xdign-Doj2A
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Oh, Father....

Oh, Father....


Came for this, leaving satisfied.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read the headline and was thinking a drunk dude got in a fight with a Mickey mascot at Disney World.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The scream in that video was the best thing about it.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sweep the leg!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They don't have anyone to call in Australia for things like this? Approaching a wild animal this big and strong is kind of dumb, and by kind of I mean very.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Guy was lucky it didn't kick his spine out through his arsehole. Because they can do that.


They have some pretty vicious looking claws, too.  Seems like they have multiple ways to fark your shiat up.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Father!  Father!

/ Yeah done in 1
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
u wot m8?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kangarroos and chimpanzees will straight up punch you, among other things.

Deer can't make a fist but will still stand on their hind legs and open up a can of whupass with their front hooves.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Were Doritos involved?

Funny Super Bowl Commercial 2008 - Doritos: "Mouse Trap"
Youtube h8qgk5tXuUA
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Oh, Father....

Oh, Father....


It took about a second after reading the headline, but as I clicked the link, this cartoon came to mind.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
if by chilling they mean funny af then yes.

dude roos the day he farked with nature.

/who talks like that?
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: ekdikeo4: i expected more, the roo just tapped him

It kicked him hard enough to break his arm.


No, it was already broken. They just phrased it poorly.  You can see the cast on his left arm.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He threw a rock at the kanga and it kicked his ass. Seems to me like the dad started it.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

johnny queso: dude roos the day he farked with nature.



I see what you did there.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thufferin' thuccatath, Thubby!
 
