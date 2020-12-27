 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Sun (Ireland))   Man walks 'around' the Earth without ever leaving Limerick, Ireland, urges others to walk around in a little circle to keep wasting four years of their time   (thesun.ie) divider line
26
    More: Weird, Walking, World record, Sun, Sustainable transport, The Sun, The Times, Automobile, Earth Walk  
•       •       •

349 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2020 at 7:41 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In the late 1880's they invented an alternative to the "penny farthing" (aka the 'ordinary') and the 'safety' was introduced... and if you're just gonna go in circles well, walking is a pain in the ass so ride it out BIATCH!
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think i'm up to about 10,000km on my fitbit, so i'm getting there.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Make it a race:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Self-Tr​a​nscendence_3100_Mile_Race
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You have to admit walking around the earth is kind of difficult unless you can walk on water. But this person seems to have found a solution.

Wake me up when someone circumnavigates mars on foot.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There once was a man from Limerick
Who found a trick to get trimmerick
To melt off his girth
He walked round the Earth
But he just couldn't find another rhyme for Limerick
Sorry
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since my math is broken today, how many miles did he average per day?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The google machine says the average person, assuming they live to 80, walks about 110,000 in their lifetime.
That's about 4.5 times around the Earth. So given my age, I've already done it about twice.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He managed not to get stabbed? (Limerick dis.)
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They used to call it a "constitutional".
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd have kept walking in one direction if I was him.  Limerick is a shiat hole.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
probably gonna be inside for the next 3 years anyway so why not
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Walking in a loop
Losing weight and killing time
during quarantine
 
starsrift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Since my math is broken today, how many miles did he average per day?


40 thousand and 75 kilometres. For God's sakes, join the modern world.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did he meet people and get into adventures? Like Kaine from Kung Fu?
 
starsrift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

starsrift: BunkyBrewman: Since my math is broken today, how many miles did he average per day?

40 thousand and 75 kilometres. For God's sakes, join the modern world.


50 a day. It's all there in TFA.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Since my math is broken today, how many miles did he average per day?


TFA says 45,075 km in "under 1,500 days", so maxing that out to 1,499 comes out to 26.73 km/day, or about 16.6 miles/day, assuming no off days or that the 1,499 doesn't include off days.  It also says "up to 50 km/day", which would then be 31 miles on his best day.

That's all doable, especially if you've got no personal life, no job, or neither. He's 70 and married (probably for a while), so it's certainly very plausible.
 
bubbadave1056 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've heard that it's possible to go around the world without even leaving your bedroom.
 
tasteme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now what are we suppose to do?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Old man goes for a walk.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What walking in a circle may look like
startingstrongman.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
thatguyoverthere70:


There once was a man from Limerick
Who found a trick to get trimmerick
To melt off his girth
He walked round the Earth
in the midst of COVID pandemic.

/shrug
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Soul Coughing- "Circles"
Youtube rEFQTY4hjUk


I don't need to
Walk around in circles
Walk around in circles
Walk around in circles
Walk around in
 
Drearyx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not impressed. Countless inmates have surely achieved this and some.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cartoon Network Grooves - "Circles"
Youtube S0-coASIjkQ
he was languishing
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Drearyx: Not impressed. Countless inmates have surely achieved this and some.


Waitresses outpace this guy
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.