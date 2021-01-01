 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   Nashville bomber identified, and confirmed dead in the explosion   (cnn.com) divider line
240
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Davidson County, Tennessee, Law enforcement agency, Police, downtown Nashville, voice of the woman, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, Tennessee  
•       •       •

2354 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2020 at 6:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



240 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My guess is he was mad at AT&T and thought mobile phone signals were poisoning him.
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The real story is the woman who got property from him twice.

Was he trying to woo her?

Was she leading him on?

The distance suggests the former, but who knows.

I guess the year can end on a whine and a bang.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...kept to himself, had a hook for a hand and an eyepatch...
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to the comments, he was the deep state stooge destroying the evidence of the microwave signals directing Dominion voting machines to steal the election.

// I looked at the comments, Ray.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

IamTomJoad: The real story is the woman who got property from him twice.

Was he trying to woo her?

Was she leading him on?

The distance suggests the former, but who knows.

I guess the year can end on a whine and a bang.


I was wondering if she had an 0nlyfan$ page...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday, there was assurance from some that this man was alive
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A QAnon farkwit suggests that "people" (on Twitter, no less!) are saying the bomber is "antifa".

Quelle surprise.

Was #NashvilleBombing suspect Anthony Quinn Warner an Antifa member?
Youtube jVteVBHcSq8


/Why did I bother to embed this dogshart? Well, it's done now, but really, it's not worth watching unless you're in the mood to mock.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have thought that a suicide bomber in an american city would be a bigger deal.

Especially with regards to figuring out his motives
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we have an elaborate suicide with one hell of a big bomb that warned people to get away from it to mitigate casualties and it was right outside of an AT&T building, which did a number on some infrastructure for a time.

Didn't have THAT on my 2020 bingo card.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: A QAnon farkwit suggests that "people" (on Twitter, no less!) are saying the bomber is "antifa".
.


If there were no fascists in the area it wasn't Antifa. It ain't hard.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anthony Quinn Warner...
Anthony Q. Warner...
A. Q. Warner...

A "Q" Warrior

Study it out sheeple.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't understand why the Clintons would murder this man.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Boomer lives up to name, film at 11.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?


I called it yesterday.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Warner? Yes, he warned people.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lighting: Anthony Quinn Warner...
Anthony Q. Warner...
A. Q. Warner...

A "Q" Warrior

Study it out sheeple.


i am sure some already have come to that conclusion
 
Abox
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?


And that he hasn't instilled terror.  I mean what are we going to do, stop frequenting that neighborhood in case he resurrects far more powerful?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?


100%

It may turn out that he's a "lone wolf" which will be as close as anyone will get to terrorist
 
FatSeanLives
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
OK, BOOMer.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Abox: Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?

And that he hasn't instilled terror.  I mean what are we going to do, stop frequenting that neighborhood in case he resurrects far more powerful?


Well that's quite the defense of a suicide bomber
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You can't say he didn't go out in a blaze of glory.

Too ugly for OnlyFans. Too crazy for Stormfront.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And in a few days they find out he is a flat earther Q tard with a Gadsen flag on his car.
 
chipaku [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh, it's an American, thank goodness it wasn't a terrorist
 
Abox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Abox: Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?

And that he hasn't instilled terror.  I mean what are we going to do, stop frequenting that neighborhood in case he resurrects far more powerful?

Well that's quite the defense of a suicide bomber


Not trying to defend him, just saying why I don't think of him as a terrorist.  I don't think people should go around blowing shiat up if that helps.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nekom: So we have an elaborate suicide with one hell of a big bomb that warned people to get away from it to mitigate casualties and it was right outside of an AT&T building, which did a number on some infrastructure for a time.

Didn't have THAT on my 2020 bingo card.


I had elaborate suicide with a big-ass bomb that warned people to mitigate casualties right outside a Comcast building that does a number on some infrastructure for a time.

I'm claiming a moral victory here.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: My guess is he was mad at AT&T and thought mobile phone signals were poisoning him.


At least he wasn't stalking the woman from the commercials.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Usually white right-wing terrorists don't do suicide bombings.  At least he's dead.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He was identified by his t-shirt.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
chipaku [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lighting: Anthony Quinn Warner...
Anthony Q. Warner...
A. Q. Warner...

A "Q" Warrior

Study it out sheeple.


I though tit was Anthony Weiner at first, I was like whoa
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Abox: Gubbo: Abox: Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?

And that he hasn't instilled terror.  I mean what are we going to do, stop frequenting that neighborhood in case he resurrects far more powerful?

Well that's quite the defense of a suicide bomber

Not trying to defend him, just saying why I don't think of him as a terrorist.  I don't think people should go around blowing shiat up if that helps.


Just your standard non terrorist suicide bomber.

Got it
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?

I called it yesterday.


What was his political goal?  He may be but I don't think we know yet.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?


I wonder if he was trying to instill fear and affect political outcomes by this act, or if he just killed himself.  I'd love to see what his internet history looks like.
 
yelmrog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Megathuma: A QAnon farkwit suggests that "people" (on Twitter, no less!) are saying the bomber is "antifa".

Quelle surprise.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jVteVBHc​Sq8]

/Why did I bother to embed this dogshart? Well, it's done now, but really, it's not worth watching unless you're in the mood to mock.


Study it out.  He warned people to get out of the area, trying to minimize casualties.  So did the Weathermen.  Definitely a lefty.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?


He's suffering from mental illness. The system let him down.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Abox: Gubbo: Abox: Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?

And that he hasn't instilled terror.  I mean what are we going to do, stop frequenting that neighborhood in case he resurrects far more powerful?

Well that's quite the defense of a suicide bomber

Not trying to defend him, just saying why I don't think of him as a terrorist.  I don't think people should go around blowing shiat up if that helps.


We get it, white dudes cannot be terrorists.

Can we apply your 'they are dead so they can't be terrorists ' to the 9-11 dudes or are they different somehow?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
+1 for apparently not taking anyone with him.

I wish ppl weren't nuts. But, if you're gonna go off the deep end, leave innocent people out of it.
 
Abox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Abox: Gubbo: Abox: Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?

And that he hasn't instilled terror.  I mean what are we going to do, stop frequenting that neighborhood in case he resurrects far more powerful?

Well that's quite the defense of a suicide bomber

Not trying to defend him, just saying why I don't think of him as a terrorist.  I don't think people should go around blowing shiat up if that helps.

Just your standard non terrorist suicide bomber.

Got it


i don't think there's anything standard about it.  This is a new one to me.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like somebody mixed up his building instructions for "car bomb" and "suicide vest".
 
StuntmanFyke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How did this happen in a no camping zone? We need more RV control apparently.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

nekom: So we have an elaborate suicide with one hell of a big bomb that warned people to get away from it to mitigate casualties and it was right outside of an AT&T building, which did a number on some infrastructure for a time.

Didn't have THAT on my 2020 bingo card.


It would have been better in retrospect to compose a 2020 Bingo card of things that WOULDN'T happen in 2020 and compare cards on 1/1/21.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?

He's suffering from mental illness. The system let him down.


The System of a Down?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Abox: Gubbo: Abox: Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?

And that he hasn't instilled terror.  I mean what are we going to do, stop frequenting that neighborhood in case he resurrects far more powerful?

Well that's quite the defense of a suicide bomber

Not trying to defend him, just saying why I don't think of him as a terrorist.  I don't think people should go around blowing shiat up if that helps.

We get it, white dudes cannot be terrorists.

Can we apply your 'they are dead so they can't be terrorists ' to the 9-11 dudes or are they different somehow?


Fellas, without some political goal it isn't terrorism.

If I blow up a building because I'm mad at my ex, it's a tragedy and I'm the farking worst, but not a terrorist.
 
Abox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

asmodeus224: Abox: Gubbo: Abox: Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?

And that he hasn't instilled terror.  I mean what are we going to do, stop frequenting that neighborhood in case he resurrects far more powerful?

Well that's quite the defense of a suicide bomber

Not trying to defend him, just saying why I don't think of him as a terrorist.  I don't think people should go around blowing shiat up if that helps.

We get it, white dudes cannot be terrorists.

Can we apply your 'they are dead so they can't be terrorists ' to the 9-11 dudes or are they different somehow?


The 9/11 dudes were part of an organization.  Not sure how color factors...this dude could be black brown or green, he's still a lone weirdo who warned people off to damage a structure.  Sorry, not terrified.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: cameroncrazy1984: Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?

I called it yesterday.

What was his political goal?  He may be but I don't think we know yet.


Blowing up communication infrastructure isn't a political goal?

Also. You don't need clearly stated political goals to be a terrorist.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abox: Gubbo: Abox: Gubbo: Abox: Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?

And that he hasn't instilled terror.  I mean what are we going to do, stop frequenting that neighborhood in case he resurrects far more powerful?

Well that's quite the defense of a suicide bomber

Not trying to defend him, just saying why I don't think of him as a terrorist.  I don't think people should go around blowing shiat up if that helps.

Just your standard non terrorist suicide bomber.

Got it

i don't think there's anything standard about it.  This is a new one to me.


Suicide bombers aren't new

Neither is car bombings
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gubbo: johnny_vegas: cameroncrazy1984: Codenamechaz: So I assume the fact he hasn't been called a terrorist yet is because he's white?

I called it yesterday.

What was his political goal?  He may be but I don't think we know yet.

Blowing up communication infrastructure isn't a political goal?

Also. You don't need clearly stated political goals to be a terrorist.


He probably is but we'll see pretty shortly I imagine.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Quick
Easy to solve
Convenient.
 
Displayed 50 of 240 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.