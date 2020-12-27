 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Washington Post)   ...and here we interrupt our narrative to let you readers in on a little secret: Because of magazine deadlines, we have to turn in our Year in Review in mid-December. Normally this doesn't matter, but hey, 2020   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing, Joe Biden, Vice President of the United States, political news, previous years, President Trump, Republican president, Donald Trump, Chinese news media report  
•       •       •

531 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2020 at 7:53 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to chuckle when I read yesterday's living section in the paper.  On one page it had a movie reviewer bemoaning the fact that he hadn't seen enough movies to make a Top Ten list that would be in any way meaningful and on the very next page was "The Top Ten Movies of 2020".
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Less interesting than anticipated.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember when fark didn't post paywalled links? Good times.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just remember, next year we will all be saying 2020 won.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But magazines always release a month in advance or so. I remember getting magazines in mid-April in May, for example.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Remember when fark didn't post paywalled links? Good times.


When drew found respectability (and got rid of Foobies) he also found kick backs from paid sites.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So 3 days for an Earth ending meteor.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WaPo is one of the few sites worth subscribing to.  And unusually, this year's Dave Barry Year in Review or whatever it's called is actually pretty funny.
 
starsrift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: Just remember, next year we will all be saying 2020 won.


I'm not a sore loser. I have no trouble admitting 2020 won. ....That little farker.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dave Barry stopped mostly getting me to laugh awhile back. But this one had a few sensible chuckles for me: ...where Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo unveils a poster, for sale at $11.50, commemorating, in a cartoony manner, New York's pandemic experience. Really. It is as if the White Star Line sold whimsical souvenirs of the Titanic.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Saw this was a link to Washington Compost, not going to do it.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.