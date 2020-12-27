 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   You think?   (startribune.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, University, University of Minnesota, Minnesota, Minnesota colleges, Minnesota State University, U freshman Ethan Myos, students, student group gatherings  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
therefore I ham
 
Mukster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: therefore I ham


And cheese
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They have been on double secret probation all year.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mukster: Monty_Zoncolan: therefore I ham

And cheese


on white bread extra mayo
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mukster: Monty_Zoncolan: therefore I ham

And cheese


On Rye
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Working for news companies in Minnesota apparently has also not been a lot of fun judging by how this is a "news" article.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: therefore I ham


Spam.
It's Minnesota.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i don't know what homecoming is

oh no you didnt get to 'rush'

fark you frat boy
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

VeeTHis: Working for news companies in Minnesota apparently has also not been a lot of fun judging by how this is a "news" article.


Yeah, not a lot of big news came out of Minnesota this year.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Chemistry and biology at home labs were awesome.  Bunsen burners were only $195 plus installation from the college bookstore.
 
Alebak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know that people are going to go "No shiat Sherlock, it's not meant to be \~*FUN*~/" but I think they're missing the forest for the trees.

If the classes aren't engaging they aren't going to pick up stuff as easily, and the novelty of video conferences dries up REAL quick. I'm sure professors and students alike put in a lot more effort than normal during this nightmare but I don't think that effort is going to see a lot of returns.

I expect college enrollment is going to drop hard until this is over with, much to the hand wringing of people who profit off the absurd costs of higher education in America.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sometimes water is wet. What can you do?
 
Thac0isWhac0
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What do you mean "during a pandemic 'was not fun'".  The pandemic is still ongoing you clownshoes.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I train people in construction, automotive and welding in higher ed at a community college which is 80% lib arts. It's now painfully  clear what we knew all along. Only around 20% of students (among all demos) as well as faculty and staff poses the mind set and skills to thrive in an online only learning environment. The other 80%  thrive way better in the traditional format. 

/socializing is a bigger factor than we all would like to admit
//college is way more than books and classes
///hat tip to all the introverts. this is your time
 
