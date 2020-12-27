 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WSMV Nashville)   Box truck allegedly playing evacuation recording causes highway shutdown outside of Nashville   (wsmv.com) divider line
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
10 bucks on "lol it was just a prank bro!" from some tacky asshole.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

croesius: 10 bucks on "lol it was just a prank bro!" from some tacky asshole.


So, Toby Keith?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hobnail: croesius: 10 bucks on "lol it was just a prank bro!" from some tacky asshole.

So, Toby Keith?


Hey now, don't insult tacky assholes by comparing them to Toby Keith.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Someone's been revisiting the tactics of the Weather Underground.

1) Warn and do not harm / kill
2) Do it early
3) Blow up buildings, not people

I was wondering when we'd get into IRAesque territory.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

croesius: 10 bucks on "lol it was just a prank bro!" from some tacky asshole.


This is my guess.  I also think someone is going to find out that the police have no sense of humor about these things very shortly.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The state park there has a real deep hole we can throw him down.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nekom: croesius: 10 bucks on "lol it was just a prank bro!" from some tacky asshole.

This is my guess.  I also think someone is going to find out that the police have no sense of humor about these things very shortly.


He, it's freedom of speech here in 'murica.
s/ for the truly . . .
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

croesius: 10 bucks on "lol it was just a prank bro!" from some tacky asshole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nekom: croesius: 10 bucks on "lol it was just a prank bro!" from some tacky asshole.

This is my guess.  I also think someone is going to find out that the police have no sense of humor about these things very shortly.


Plus, ain't really anything out Lebanon way that I know of to be a viable target, conspiracy-based or not.

Maybe some dams?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
OUTLAW COUNTRY FOREVER!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Welp... There goes my submission.
Here's Live video:
https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/​h​wy-231-in-wilson-county-closed-due-to-​suspicious-vehicle/
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It is unclear if an actual announcement was made

Don't let that stop you from jumping to conclusions.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ban Petula Clark! ,,, dang racist inner-city-centered mumble mumble
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They played a tune by Petula Clark?
The fiends.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They've got an explosives robot on scene.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You cannot blow up 5G, assholes. The more you struggle...the more it has you. Repent, for 5G is coming and it's going to steal your soul!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
bad, bad, naughty Zoot...
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
According to Wikipedia, "Downtown" debuted at #87 on the Hot 100 chart in the Billboard issue dated 19 December 1964.

Consequently, it is a Christmas song.

Also, driver of box truck has been detained.

I know, I know.  "Detained" has several meanings.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Allan Sherman - Crazy Downtown (Original Mono 45) Non-LP Track.
Youtube fKRS6CSCdlo
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The one set of tweets has a lady following it as it happens tweeting every few minutes.

As of 5 minutes ago the robot is going back and forth attempting to enter the vehicle she suspects. Or maybe it was running vista and they're all going to die.
 
Abox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You cannot blow up 5G, assholes. The more you struggle...the more it has you. Repent, for 5G is coming and it's going to steal your soul!

[Fark user image 425x215]


I for one believe that the people should not fear the radio, the electromagnetic spectrum should fear the people.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: The one set of tweets has a lady following it as it happens tweeting every few minutes.

As of 5 minutes ago the robot is going back and forth attempting to enter the vehicle she suspects. Or maybe it was running vista and they're all going to die.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Petula Clark Downtown. original version
Youtube Zx06XNfDvk0
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Likely some UPS contractor with a bad choice of playlist.
 
zang
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: According to Wikipedia, "Downtown" debuted at #87 on the Hot 100 chart in the Billboard issue dated 19 December 1964.

Consequently, it is a Christmas song.

Also, driver of box truck has been detained.

I know, I know.  "Detained" has several meanings.


They cut off his tain.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Vnimanie vnimanie 1 HOUR [Chernobyl]
Youtube -GS0OsM6Y7E
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Time to outlaw box trucks?

Constantly hitting bridges, not aerodynamic which in turn is causing more damage to the environment through horrible gas mileage, 5G receptor and control transmitters can be hidden inside...

This is the leader of the box truck revolutionaries hiding in an anagram!!

Fark user image
 
