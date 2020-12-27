 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Some Guy)   What the fark?   (guelphtoday.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah but?
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone was playing Chopsticks over and over and over, and it drove him mad?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Play me the song, you're the piano man. Play that song for me.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I TOLD HIM TO PLAY FREEBIRD!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told him to play far far away
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Joel out on a bender again?
 
hubcity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was the name of the other leg?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police on lookout for 3 other men and little punk girl
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to self:

Singing in the rain  -  OK
Swinging a table leg at a guy in the rain - Not OK
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, two men

Art Of Noise 1984 Close To the Edit
Youtube fXINLfX3XCU
 
pat eh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...meth?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea, so here is a fish with a tuning fork.....

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse yet, when he sobered up he realized he was still in Guelph.

/only thing I know about Guelph is that there is allegedly a University there....
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a job right now where I see a lot of criminal histories, and I am just . .  learning so much about criminal charges I didn't know existed. My favorites so far are:

* Assault - funeral
* Drunk with gun
* Improper mountain driving
* Use of federal property for concealment of evidence (guy who killed an endangered species and hid the bodies in a national park dumpster)
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Etienne de Crécy with Pos & Dave - WTF (Audio) ft. Pos, Dave
Youtube 3z0E8TNFp1g
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guelph?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Residents - Constantinople (Live in Copenhagen, February 9th, 2016)
Youtube LR92AAMKFWo
 
Matt Dodson
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ghibellines unavailable for comment.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He must have been really keyed up about something
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Guelph?


Guelphling.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
11:35AM. Day drinking is for Farkers, not 'drunk on St.Paddy's pukin' on my girlfriends shoes' types.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Guelph between those who do crimes and those who don't is very wide....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Charged with mischief? If I was arrested for half the "mischief" I did I'd spend 5381.34 years in prison. Yes, I have a prison calculator.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: 11:35AM. Day drinking is for Farkers, not 'drunk on St.Paddy's pukin' on my girlfriends shoes' types.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: The Guelph between those who do crimes and those who don't is very wide....


[Fark user image image 224x224]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In the words of Jennifer Lopez: "Play my ************* song!"
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wooden Table Leg has been my dancing name since I started, I'm actually a bit offended.
 
azpenguin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This seems like its one of those stories written by an AI.
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I told him to play far far away


He played all night and day
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
foundshit.comView Full Size
 
