Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   Homeless man saves animals from Pet Store fire...next stop, Alamo Basement   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Hero  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bravo, Mr. Walker.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the kind of hero we need nowadays
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Keith wants steak.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can't always spot the heroes, but this guy... THIS GUY! 100%
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even the snakes?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Want A Dog - Pet Shop Boys
Youtube Po5BsMNTwbY
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That boy is a hero!!!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is another hero

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-h​a​mpshire-20323973
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not this guy...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 512x288]

/obscure?


apparently not enough ...
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: Even the snakes?


Some pet stores sell tarantulas. Fortunately, barbecued tarantula is a cuisine enjoyed around the world.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, is someone giving him a home now or what?

I feel like rescuing an entire damn store full of animals should entitle you to a place to live.

/I mean, just being alive should entitle you to a place to live, but ours ia garbage country full of cruel assholes.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently some people are so broken that they come into a feel good hero thread and take a big ol shiat.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 512x288]

/obscure?


Doubly so.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 512x288]

/obscure?


Logan Whitehurst & The Junior Science Club - Lizard & Fish
Youtube MhoQRAHOsiA
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Never thought someone not wearing a mask would be called a hero here.
 
davynelson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How fun!  I happen to be watching PeeWee right now as Paul Ruebens guest starring in The Blacklist.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kellner21: Never thought someone not wearing a mask would be called a hero here.


How many homeless have you seen wearing a mask? Around here it's been 0.
 
