Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Metro)   You better send thank-you cards this Christmas   (metro.co.uk) divider line
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Thanks for the Covid. Maybe some of us will survive and see each other next year."
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Things people do out of social obligation don't mean much.

You wrote thank you cards because you felt like you had to. If you only did it because you want to, you'd never try to get others to do it.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I already sent all of you a dick pic. What more do I need to do?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As someone living alone the uptick in holiday cards from distant relatives has been a real pain since it probably means I'll have to send replies.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nope. Mostly because I can say "thank you" over the phone, or email, or Discord, or Skype, or Zoom, or...

Why would I send a card that may show up weeks after Christmas, thanks to a postal service that was partially dismantled for political reasons right before an election and, right now, is currently begging folks to not send any more shiat for a bit while they clean out weeks of backlog?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Never mind the fact that the article's for UK readers, and that we probably shouldn't be taking advice meant for the UK?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Considering I'm still waiting for parcels mailed Dec. 3, I doubt the thank you cards would arrive.
 
mottsnil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Algebrat: I already sent all of you a dick pic. What more do I need to do?


Enlarge it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thank you homeless shelter for the food and the bed. Pretending to have nothing has really saved me some cash.
 
