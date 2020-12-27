 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Axios)   You better you better you bet WHO doesn't think Coronavirus will be the last pandemic, urges the world to prepare so humanity won't get fooled again and turn the glove into a teenage wasteland   (axios.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, United Kingdom, World Health Organization, Pandemic, cases of a new strain of COVID-19, Epidemiology, European Union, public health, England  
•       •       •

362 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2020 at 2:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft.  No one knows what it's like.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smell the glove!
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but I've got a feeling '21 is gonna be a good year.

//fingers crossed
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: Smell the glove!


DAMMIT
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag is on Xmas break?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Cheeto-face wants to pull out of WHO.
During a pandemic.

/ That's it. He's not getting my vote.
 
Mrs Gruen P Autowind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few days ago Dr Faucci gave a talk for the chancellor and presidents of the California State University. It was virtual so all with the link could attend. In his opening remarks, Dr Faucci also said there would be more pandemics.

That stuck with me.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew. It's natures way of showing humans how little they can control the microscopic in the real world. Ask Baba O'riley man.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have always been pandemics.

Our ability to get exceptionally farked by this one comes because of the "leadership" that oversaw the country when it hit. He's like the opposite of a force multiplier. A farked multiplier, if you will.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next pandemic or two will come by sea.  There are more fish in the sea.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mrs Gruen P Autowind: A few days ago Dr Faucci gave a talk for the chancellor and presidents of the California State University. It was virtual so all with the link could attend. In his opening remarks, Dr Faucci also said there would be more pandemics.

That stuck with me.


His eminence was putting on a front
 
JohnKimble
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Who - Guitar and Pen
Youtube xp9EdWnSX-c
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Yeah, but I've got a feeling '21 is gonna be a good year.

//fingers crossed


Don't jinx it!!!!!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kubo: There have always been pandemics.

Our ability to get exceptionally farked by this one comes because of the "leadership" that oversaw the country when it hit. He's like the opposite of a force multiplier. A farked multiplier, if you will.


You're absolutely not wrong about that.

But another aspect is population density. Vaccinations and herd immunity aren't the only way to stop the spread of a pandemic. The dead create the perfect air gap to stop transmission.
 
tasteme
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One pandemic copies another pandemic copies another pandemic...
Congress really should pass legislation against plaugerism.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yes there will always be pandemics. I think the bigger question is due to climate change and the abuse of antibiotics are we going to see more? Apparently we have been looking at Coronaviruses for a while now because scientists suspected something like this may happen. This is one of the reasons why we were able to get a vaccine so fast - we already had a lot of research on this type of virus. From Bird Flu to MERS (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome), we had a lot of knowledge of Coronaviruses. Basically my point is this isn't a huge story. But it should be a wake up call for those who shrug off pandemics as old world phenomenon.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seriously? I find it kind of stunning that this even needs to be explicitly stated.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, this will not be the last.  Any more than Ebola, or Mersa, or Swine flu were the last.  That's why smart people in the last administration set up a task force and a battle plan, so that we could immediately react to a new virus the moment it hit.

Fat good that did us once Cheetolina fired them all.  Dumbass.

One thing about this pandemic, that must be said.  We are REALLY REALLY lucky that it wasn't worse.  If this thing had been more deadly, we could have potentially lost millions of lives by this point.

Because this thing was comparatively not that severe, we were able to learn some things about how to control the spread, and some things about our hygiene, that we were really careless and stupid with.  Maybe it's a good idea to wash our hands, not touch our face, and not be touching each other all the farking time.  I don't miss the handshake for just this reason.

We have been given a second chance.  We have been given the opportunity to be cleaner and safer, and we have been given the chance to better prepare for the next virus that comes along.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There will always be pandemics.

Diseases can spread faster. Before, a disease like Ebola or the plague would be hampered as means of transportation were basically walking, riding an animal, or by boat on a river. An outbreak would normally be limited to a small area. As technology has improved, the speed at which a disease vector can spread has increased along with it.

Today, we have roads crisscrossing entire continents, even in places considered unpassable like the jungles of Central Africa. We've got ports on every continent. We've got thousands of planes flying across the Earth, 24/7, pretty much every day of the year.

Cities are springing up everywhere. People are now packed closer and closer, with even more opportunities to jump from species or from people to people.

Yes, technology has improved. Medical care and knowledge is much better than before. We can share information about diseases and cures across the globe with the press of a button.

But COVID-19 has shown that even with all of the improvements made in medicine, global pandemics can occur if we're not doing things right from the start.
 
shaggai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't Let Go! The Coat?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No one could have predicted this.

Obama Warned The U.S. To Prepare For A Pandemic Back In 2014 | NowThis
Youtube pBVAnaHxHbM
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And thanks to Trump, his ignorance, and his fanning the flames of ignorance of his supporters, the WHO has just about absolutely zero credibility with the Right and because of that we will see the exact same thing happen during the next pandemic that we are seeing in this one. We are so f*cking screwed.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rent Party: No one could have predicted this.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pBVAnaHx​HbM]


As Trump tweeted earlier this year:

March 9: "This blindsided the world."
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.