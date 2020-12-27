 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Star) Apparently in Kentucky, the proper way to clear snow in your driveway is with a flamethrower and having a beer and cigar in your hand. Is that you, Drew?
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hope you enjoy the ice rink at the bottom of your driveway for the rest of the year mate!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What is the proper way to win a college basketball game, I ask you, Kentucky?... you did it once in seven tries this year.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The sh*tter was full?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like an attention whoring asshole doing his Cousin Eddie impression. Might as well as worn clown paint and a banana hammock buddy...at least then you'd be a little original.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I HATE THE SNOW!!!
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, better than those idiots who shovel their snow into the road and then act shocked when the plow comes again and refills their driveway.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That is about half an inch of slush, not snow.  I have actually done that though, on about 8" of snow, using a weed burner.  Didn't work for shiat.   Ended up spending the day with the shovel and then salted the crap out of the whole thing.


/ Big driveway
 
Just me again
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I use one to eliminate weeds when the HOA sends a letter. Better than poison and there is nothing left to rake or pick up. Best $20 I've spent in a long time.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Meh, better than those idiots who shovel their snow into the road and then act shocked when the plow comes again and refills their driveway.


These people. Special hell.
 
jefferator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I got to admit that is a pretty cool wee flame thrower........but the skating rink that will materialize will be worse than the snow if he had just left it there.....
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Must be a poor, and not have an electric driveway heating system.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Hope you enjoy the ice rink at the bottom of your driveway for the rest of the year mate!


Isn't Kentucky somewhere around the same delineation as Missouri? They have 1 or 2 months below freezing. Still not smart.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's stupid. Flamethrowers are expensive, and this is a waste. Just pour gas all over it and throw a match.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also takes care of farkin' hippies, that's for goddamn sure.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Must be a poor, and not have an electric driveway heating system.

[Fark user image image 425x238]


You can tell this photo is of a build-on-your-lot home as the owner opted for the three car garage but the parking was only heated for two car slots.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
 Apparently in Kentucky, the proper way to clear snow in your driveway is with a flamethrower and having a beer and cigar in your hand. Is that you, Drew?

Drew with a flamethrower? Now that is a scary thought.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jvl: That's stupid. Flamethrowers are expensive, and this is a waste. Just pour gas all over it and throw a match.


These aren't "flamethrowers" in the military sense, they're just propane torches, and you can buy them at Harbor Freight for $30. Hell, a propane tank and a fill costs that much, if not more.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
this guy gets it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Hope you enjoy the ice rink at the bottom of your driveway for the rest of the year mate!


The temp there right now is 49, and the forecast is for rain and 58 at the end of the week.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hire strippers to melt the snow away by lighting their farts.

I'm in charge of keeping their nipples warm while they work.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meh, it's a good start.

Napalm Strike
Youtube iGmxCbjaO2o
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: maxandgrinch: Must be a poor, and not have an electric driveway heating system.

[Fark user image image 425x238]

You can tell this photo is of a build-on-your-lot home as the owner opted for the three car garage but the parking was only heated for two car slots.


And they went cheap on the driveway
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Has no one at The Daily Star ever seen National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Would you like to take this pamphlet concerning the word of The Lord?"

WHOOOSSHHHHHHH!
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: maxandgrinch: Must be a poor, and not have an electric driveway heating system.

[Fark user image image 425x238]

You can tell this photo is of a build-on-your-lot home as the owner opted for the three car garage but the parking was only heated for two car slots.


Or maybe the third one is for his wife?
 
darkeyes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Interesting stories on that page, I was rather taken by the teen that made herself into 'bimbo Barbie'.

19 yrs old...she did this to herself at 19.  I have no issues with body mods, but 19?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mock26: ThieveryCorp: maxandgrinch: Must be a poor, and not have an electric driveway heating system.

[Fark user image image 425x238]

You can tell this photo is of a build-on-your-lot home as the owner opted for the three car garage but the parking was only heated for two car slots.

Or maybe the third one is for his wife?


Maybe it's for stuff that gets used in better weather like a lawn tractor.
 
