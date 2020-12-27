 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Sad and Useless)   And now - some polite nationalistic stereotyping humour, eh   (sadanduseless.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, kinds of people, Deems Taylor, world, Canadians  
posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2020 at 1:50 PM



Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
<Countdown to "Hark, a Vagrant! comics being posted begins>
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
tshirthell.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course, those are not all Canadian images.

For instance, the "Canadian Beach" is Lake Geneva, Switzerland.

/still funny, though
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry you had to see that violence.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking Canadians and their ketchup potato chips...
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the rest of us were Canadian the world would be a better place.
 
starsrift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [pbs.twimg.com image 600x898]


I am intensely confused why "Labrador existed" is a space on that bingo card.

No real Canadian forgets why Labrador was a thing.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One of these days I'll actually visit Canada and see if it's all true.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
justsomething.coView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: If the rest of us were Canadian the world would be a better place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mofa: Farking Canadians and their ketchup potato chips...


And their bags of milk.  What a country.
 
starsrift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mofa: Farking Canadians and their ketchup potato chips...

And their bags of milk.  What a country.


A bag is just a delivery system. Get over it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is as unbeatable as Squirrel Girl. Alas, there is no Moose Girl, yet.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
About half of those pictures were from the UK or Norway.  That's probably the biggest Canadian stereotype of all: being so indistinguishable from any other cold place that you can even transfer those places' stereotypes.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: mofa: Farking Canadians and their ketchup potato chips...

And their bags of milk.  What a country.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
One of my besties is Canadian, and we'll be talking and she'll say something very Southern, like "y'all" and immediately we both start laughing.  It's like hearing Peter Jennings saying something.

But all those stereotypes are true.  Just the nicest person you'd ever want at your back in a bar fight.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: <Countdown to "Hark, a Vagrant! comics being posted begins>


Oh you had to taunt me, eh?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size


Does not apply when losing the Stanley Cup

i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x495]

Does not apply when losing the Stanley Cup

[i.cbc.ca image 780x439]


Thanks, but we just call it "the Cup".
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bughunter: Jeebus Saves: mofa: Farking Canadians and their ketchup potato chips...

And their bags of milk.  What a country.

[Fark user image 550x736]


Do you have the original of that picture?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Of course, those are not all Canadian images.

For instance, the "Canadian Beach" is Lake Geneva, Switzerland.

/still funny, though


That's not a very Canadian way to respond.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wish we lived in Canada.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If this was done to the car parked overnight in the winter in Saskatchewan then it could have been a really dick move...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Canadian vandalism is expected to continue for several centuries.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Both William Shatner and James Doohan were born in Canada.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I miss Canada.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: bughunter: Jeebus Saves: mofa: Farking Canadians and their ketchup potato chips...

And their bags of milk.  What a country.

[Fark user image 550x736]

Do you have the original of that picture?


img.pngio.comView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The list is not be complete without the description of assassination attempt on Canadian Prime Minister;

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andr%C3​%​A9_Dallaire#The_break-in
 
northguineahills
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

starsrift: Snapper Carr: [sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x495]

Does not apply when losing the Stanley Cup

[i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

Thanks, but we just call it "the Cup".


errr..,should that not be the Cup/Coupe? So what do you refer to the Grey Cup/Coupe Grey?
 
patr55
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
it's a beauty, eh? now for flakes, floaters and newfies...
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: bughunter: Jeebus Saves: mofa: Farking Canadians and their ketchup potato chips...

And their bags of milk.  What a country.

[Fark user image 550x736]

Do you have the original of that picture?

[img.pngio.com image 840x226]


Nice, I was expecting Duane Johnson but this is even better!
 
keldaria
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

starsrift: Snapper Carr: [sadanduseless.b-cdn.net image 660x495]

Does not apply when losing the Stanley Cup

[i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

Thanks, but we just call it "the Cup".


Is that kind of like "the pill"? There are many pills but everyone knows which pill you are talking about.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I dunno... We have some polite graffiti here in the States too.
cdn.abcotvs.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've learned a thing or two about Canadian police from the headlines this past year that make me kinda doubt that it is limited to police only.
 
