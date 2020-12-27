 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WSMV Nashville) FBI probing if Nashville techie guy 'bomber' was paranoid about 5G technology that was being used to spy on Americans
    Federal Bureau of Investigation, Nashville Police officer, scene of an explosion Saturday, FBI agents, Realtor Steve Fridrich, streets of downtown Nashville, Antioch home of Anthony Warner, real estate agent  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
5G, 6G, whatever it takes.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did I read somewhere that he also had an inactive blaster's license in Tennessee? Knew technology and explosives.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes... 8G... We're always a few Gs ahead...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
imagine if he had exploded his RV in front of the building that powers fark oh man there would be urine and poop everywhere that outhouse woudlnt stand a chanCd
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Did I read somewhere that he also had an inactive blaster's license in Tennessee? Knew technology and explosives.


Given the synthesized voice, the programmed stages of warning, and the ultimate detonation, I'd be looking for bits of a Raspberry Pi amongst the wreckage.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't think you can discount this may have been a result of the bomb that is 'WW84' that may have been streaming on AT&T's network
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Did I read somewhere that he also had an inactive blaster's license in Tennessee? Knew technology and explosives.


similar name. may not have been the same person.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Guy had no voter registration history (<tinfoil>or TN scrubbed him from the list.</tinfoil>)
No one has found any social media accounts, either.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Guy had no voter registration history (<tinfoil>or TN scrubbed him from the list.</tinfoil>)
No one has found any social media accounts, either.


If he has them, he sounds like the kind of person who will have many wacko aliases.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

edmo: GardenWeasel: Guy had no voter registration history (<tinfoil>or TN scrubbed him from the list.</tinfoil>)
No one has found any social media accounts, either.

If he has them, he sounds like the kind of person who will have many wacko aliases.


Yeah, if you think that you are being spied on by 5G, you are definitely hiding behind 7 proxies any time you are online.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the Qanonsense is going to be a problem for a decade
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, why not?  That's pretty much what happened the last time:

1.  Conspiracy theories circulate among the far right and on the Internet,
2.  Politicians irresponsibly cater to the fringe for short-term political advantage,
3.  Politically oriented media outlets cater to the fringe for ratings and advertising dollars,
4.  Lots more people start believing, and start believing more extreme stuff
5.  One person takes it seriously and blows up a building with a vehicle bomb.

It's predictable enough that you could turn this into a fringe alert level.  Right now we're at level 5.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: the Qanonsense is going to be a problem for a decade


Try millennia. You are witnessing the birth of a religion.
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When you're alone and life is making you lonely,
you can always bomb downtown.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ryebread: When you're alone and life is making you lonely,
you can always bomb downtown.

[Fark user image 476x382]


When I was a kid in the 70s, my mother played that song constantly on the 8-track player in the car. After growing up in that torture, I would have blown up buildings as well.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My batshiat crazy right wing coworker is already posting a conspiracy on FB that this was done to fry the Supercomputer "Kraken" because that AT&T building was doing an audit of Dominion. Or something.
He really believes this shiat too. It's scary.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How does a radio signal "spy" on anyone?

"The color blue is trying to kill me!"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
***
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion as investigators search home south of the city
12/27/2020, 12:37:41 PM · 7 of 7
John S Mosby to 4Runner
Clowns In Action- who hired a chump with an alarm company, who might have been duped into thinking it being patriotic duty, but really a "cut-out" to cover the heavies removing servers with evidence of their internal US election digital meddling.

All to cover up the shiate they did with obamauamo, and hitlery and before that.. GWBush. Brennan's embeds-- shiate-ing their pants. And even more so now they have really f'd up. No one is believing the bullcrap line of lies out of CNN and the rest of their paid mouthpieces. No one rational, anyway, and certainly no one who has lived oversease in real banana "republics".
***

This is what right winters actually believe.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here I found the truth everyone. Case closed:

AT&T got a contract to do forensic audit on Dominion voting machines and those machines were being moved to Nashville this past week.
The former owner of the AT&T building in Nashville, William Kennard, is a board member for Cerberus Capital Management and AT&T.... He also was Bill Clinton's FCC chair, and Obama's Ambassador to the EU.
Dominion voting is owned by Cerberus Capital Management.... Cerberus is run by Staple Street Execs.  Joe Bidens Brother in Law, Steven Owens, is the cofounder of Staple Street Execs along with William Kennard (mentioned above).
Super Computer in TN was connected to the AT&T internet in NASHVILLE.... yesterday evening the Cumberland river cooling system was compromised due to internet outage and Supercomputer fried.....
If you don't know, "Kraken" is a reference to a supercomputer former prosecuter, Sidney Powell, has been talking about.
So, the explosion "just happened" to be at the AT&T location where they "just so happen" to control the cooling system for the super computer and house the dominion voting machines and drives for forensic audit...
Does it make sense now why no lives were lost?  Does it make sense now why the FBI task lead couldn't even put together a coherent sentence in the press conference yesterday?  Does it make sense why the mayor was making light of the situation, almost laughing yesterday?
*Still think we are all crazy? 🤷🏻♀
 
ryebread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't worry, everyone. Lin Wood is on the case.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Antioch?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Antioch?


Saw something trying to connect the Rockford IL shooting last night to Antioch IL as well. Seems like reaching for distant straws.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HeathenHealer: Here I found the truth everyone. Case closed:
[word salad]
?
*Still think we are all crazy? 🤷🏻♀


Yes. Yes we do. (The post you copy/pasted, not you).
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ryebread: Don't worry, everyone. Lin Wood is on the case.

[Fark user image 471x618]


You know what else blows up? (This is proof Prince Andrew and the pedophile cabal is involved!)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 702x528]


Maybe the First Amendment should not apply to disinformation.

If I was a business and I advertised something that was blatantly false, I'd get fined for fraud.

Why is it okay for a news source to spew false information but it isn't okay for any other business to do so?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: ***
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion as investigators search home south of the city
12/27/2020, 12:37:41 PM · 7 of 7
John S Mosby to 4Runner
Clowns In Action- who hired a chump with an alarm company, who might have been duped into thinking it being patriotic duty, but really a "cut-out" to cover the heavies removing servers with evidence of their internal US election digital meddling.

All to cover up the shiate they did with obamauamo, and hitlery and before that.. GWBush. Brennan's embeds-- shiate-ing their pants. And even more so now they have really f'd up. No one is believing the bullcrap line of lies out of CNN and the rest of their paid mouthpieces. No one rational, anyway, and certainly no one who has lived oversease in real banana "republics".
***

This is what right winters actually believe.


"Obamaumo"

No, no I don't actually want to know.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ryebread: Don't worry, everyone. Lin Wood is on the case.

[Fark user image image 471x618]


Okay, Lin Wood is in dire need of electroshock therapy.

I volunteer to administer it.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the stupidest timeline.
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: Well, why not?  That's pretty much what happened the last time:

1.  Conspiracy theories circulate among the far right and on the Internet,
2.  Politicians irresponsibly cater to the fringe for short-term political advantage,
3.  Politically oriented media outlets cater to the fringe for ratings and advertising dollars,
4.  Lots more people start believing, and start believing more extreme stuff
5.  One person takes it seriously and blows up a building with a vehicle bomb.

It's predictable enough that you could turn this into a fringe alert level.  Right now we're at level 5.


Pretty much it - go read:

Identifying Warning Behaviors of the Individual Terrorist By J. Reid Meloy, Ph.D.
FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin
April 2016
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really hard to fault young people for not believing in any kind of future ahead.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: Well, why not?  That's pretty much what happened the last time:

1.  Conspiracy theories circulate among the far right and on the Internet,
2.  Politicians irresponsibly cater to the fringe for short-term political advantage,
3.  Politically oriented media outlets cater to the fringe for ratings and advertising dollars,
4.  Lots more people start believing, and start believing more extreme stuff
5.  One person takes it seriously and

blows up a building with a vehicle bomb. acts in the best interests of We The People!

It's predictable enough that you could turn this into a fringe alert level.  Right now we're at level 5.


FTFY
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not laughing at how insane the terrorist was. Rightwing conspiracy nuts are dangerous. And the GOP excusing their killings is effectively creating officially sanctioned Domestic Terrorists.

This needs to be called out at the highest level of the Republican party (the only party these nuts listen too) or we're in for a Very dark 21 and beyond.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: ***
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion as investigators search home south of the city
12/27/2020, 12:37:41 PM · 7 of 7
John S Mosby to 4Runner
Clowns In Action- who hired a chump with an alarm company, who might have been duped into thinking it being patriotic duty, but really a "cut-out" to cover the heavies removing servers with evidence of their internal US election digital meddling.

All to cover up the shiate they did with obamauamo, and hitlery and before that.. GWBush. Brennan's embeds-- shiate-ing their pants. And even more so now they have really f'd up. No one is believing the bullcrap line of lies out of CNN and the rest of their paid mouthpieces. No one rational, anyway, and certainly no one who has lived oversease in real banana "republics".
***

This is what right winters actually believe.


Fringe left wingers too. However the rwnjs are undoubtedly more violent.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has to be asked.

What's his FARK handle?
 
tarheel07 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Guy had no voter registration history (<tinfoil>or TN scrubbed him from the list.</tinfoil>)
No one has found any social media accounts, either.


So a Fark Independent?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryebread: When you're alone and life is making you lonely,
you can always bomb downtown.

[Fark user image 476x382]



George Costanza is involved somehow.

Seinfeld - Downtown
Youtube fzUICBMQBNU
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 569x447]


Did you hear about the underwear bomber? The last thing to go through his mind was his ass.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paranoid about 5G.  Has anyone seen John Cusack lately?
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched some news last night where they said they found human flesh in the remains from the explosion. Was that just a random person in the blast, or was someone involved in the explosion die? I will be honest I haven't been keeping up with this. Like with every holiday season I have to deal with stupid family drama. My family sucks.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: GardenWeasel: Guy had no voter registration history (<tinfoil>or TN scrubbed him from the list.</tinfoil>)
No one has found any social media accounts, either.

If he has them, he sounds like the kind of person who will have many wacko aliases.


So...
What were the Fark handles?
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: ryebread: When you're alone and life is making you lonely,
you can always bomb downtown.

[Fark user image 476x382]

When I was a kid in the 70s, my mother played that song constantly on the 8-track player in the car. After growing up in that torture, I would have blown up buildings as well.


Thanks a lot GardenWeasel. I just got that damn "Jingle Bell Rock" out of my head and now I have Petula Clark singing "Downtown" stuck in there.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I-K-Rumba: GardenWeasel: ryebread: When you're alone and life is making you lonely,
you can always bomb downtown.

[Fark user image 476x382]

When I was a kid in the 70s, my mother played that song constantly on the 8-track player in the car. After growing up in that torture, I would have blown up buildings as well.

Thanks a lot GardenWeasel. I just got that damn "Jingle Bell Rock" out of my head and now I have Petula Clark singing "Downtown" stuck in there.


If it's any consolation, so do I.

/puts gun to head
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I-K-Rumba: GardenWeasel: ryebread: When you're alone and life is making you lonely,
you can always bomb downtown.

[Fark user image 476x382]

When I was a kid in the 70s, my mother played that song constantly on the 8-track player in the car. After growing up in that torture, I would have blown up buildings as well.

Thanks a lot GardenWeasel. I just got that damn "Jingle Bell Rock" out of my head and now I have Petula Clark singing "Downtown" stuck in there.


I didn't listen to it but it's playing in my head.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Qanon officially got their first suicide bomber.

Congrats I guess.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brazil was a Christmas movie, too.

Brazil - 2 - Terror at Lunch.avi
Youtube U4KFNhxibec
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily the FBI's own crazy techie guy will be doing the interrogation.  Should be able to tease out a much more granular conspiracy than the one they would have you believe in the media.  The FBI will wisely keep the details to themselves to save the country.
 
