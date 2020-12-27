 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC News)   Santa Trump shoots and leaves   (nbcnews.com) divider line
21
    More: Strange, Santa Claus, Rohnert Park, Father Christmas, black Dodge car, Sonoma County, California, Donald Trump, English-language films, victim's house  
•       •       •

1374 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Dec 2020 at 10:36 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clever disguise only foiled by the fact that everyone knows the victim was his brother in law.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Clever disguise only foiled by the fact that everyone knows the victim was his brother in law.


It wasn't bad.  I mean if I heard Trump showed up somewhere wearing a Santa hat and shot some guy for no sane reason I'd buy it.  Day ending in Y.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a Sonoma County ordnance disposal team responded and ultimately determined a towel was inside."

That frood is clearly a man to be reckoned with.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was unclear whether the victim, who was struck twice, was shot through the bag.


the shooter must've been aiming below the belt
 
sizzurpingDerp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I never want to hear the words Santa Trump again! Bad! Bad! No!
 
Gr3asy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Brother against brother?

And the Orange Calf is involved?

/"My shocked face, at Charlottesville, the walls fell."
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sizzurpingDerp: I never want to hear the words Santa Trump again! Bad! Bad! No!


You better watch out
You better not cry
You better not pout
I'm telling you why
Santa Trump is coming to town
He's making a list,
He's checking it fast,
He's gonna pardon who's covering his ass.
Santa Trump is coming to town
He Tweets out when you're sleeping
And he golfs when you're awake
He knows if you've been mean to him.
And he's such a whiny flake.
You better watch out!
You better not cry
You better not pout, I'm telling you why
'Cause Santa Trump is coming to town
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did he think that wearing the Trump mask would let him with it?  Like, oh that's Trump, he can shoot who he wants and not lose any supporters.  Did he do it on Fifth Ave.?  I'm not reading TFA.  My day is weird enough already.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A man wearing a Santa Claus beard and hat and President Donald Trump mask shot his brother-in-law twice...

Should've listened to him the first time.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is perhaps the most random FARK story you will read today.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He was mad cause he was banging his sister? I don't care for my bil but i wouldn't shoot him. He is a trumper tho.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Did he think that wearing the Trump mask would let him with it?  Like, oh that's Trump, he can shoot who he wants and not lose any supporters.  Did he do it on Fifth Ave.?  I'm not reading TFA.  My day is weird enough already.


I think he gets freebies on the middle of Fifth Ave.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size


//with no disrespect to Mr. Aykroyd
 
TheSopwithTurtle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At least he was wearing a mask, I say, shaking my head wearily and sighing.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Should have done it on Fifth Ave and he'd have been let off the hook.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What kind of beef would drive a guy a few years away from 80 to drive from Las Vegas to shoot another guy also in his 70s?   Especially with that get-up?
 
Bhoobaw
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not your typical Dennis Romero story.
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And just like the real Trump, he did a half ass job and screwed it up.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: What kind of beef would drive a guy a few years away from 80 to drive from Las Vegas to shoot another guy also in his 70s?   Especially with that get-up?


Biggie Smalls - What's Beef
Youtube 94bNyh6BBB0
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: What kind of beef would drive a guy a few years away from 80 to drive from Las Vegas to shoot another guy also in his 70s?   Especially with that get-up?


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What Santa Klaus actually looks like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.